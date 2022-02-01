Monthly Horoscope: Leo, February 2022

Your focus is on your partnerships as the sun moves through your opposite sign Aquarius, and a new cycle begins in your relationships with the new moon in Aquarius on February 1! This is an exciting time to meet new people or enter a new partnership—or you and an established partner may be embarking on a new journey or fresh start!

If scheduling issues have been a burden, things start easing up as Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn on February 3: Conversations go more smoothly moving forward, and miscommunications and delays are finally cleared up! Your schedule or routine might have been turned upside down over the last few weeks, but the break from your routine could have been refreshing or helped you finish up tasks were on the back burner for a while.

Action planet Mars is in Capricorn this month, finding you especially energized to tackle your chores and accomplish your tasks! You’re in a busy and productive mood, and as Mars connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces on February 4, you’re getting the help or resources you need in order to be successful! You’re in a serious and focused mood at this time, as the sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius. An important commitment can be discussed, or a boundary or limitation may be set. The energy may be cold or even grumpy: While your astrological ruler, the sun, is all about warmth and celebration, it’s meeting with serious Saturn might find people feeling chilly. It might not be the best time to ask for a favor or expect others to be in the mood to party, but this energy could be productive for making plans and taking care of your responsibilities.

Mars connects with electric Uranus in Taurus on February 8, which could bring unexpected developments concerning your work or career, and you might find yourself in an experimental mood, eager to try new things and break out of your usual routine. Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, which may find you revisiting conversations and ideas that were shared on December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022. Important information may surface; this is a powerful time to adjust your habits and transform your routine. Communication kicks up in your relationships as Mercury enters your opposite sign Aquarius on February 14: Your partners may be especially expressive, and forward movement takes place in your agreements. If you’ve been waiting on communication from someone, it may arrive at this time.

The full moon in your sign, Leo, arrives on February 16: Full moons are all about release, and you can discover or express deep emotions at this time. A climax may be taking place in your relationships, too. So much of your focus during Aquarius season is on partnership, but this full moon puts the spotlight on you and your needs. You may learn whether someone is willing to compromise; if schedules or routines have been an issue, a fresh start may begin in those areas as Venus in Capricorn meets Mars during this full moon.

Jupiter and Uranus make a harmonious connection on February 17, which could bring unexpected opportunities your way, especially in your career. Someone surprising might be eager to invest in you and your work!

The sun enters Pisces on February 18, bringing your focus to finances, especially themes like debt, taxes, inheritances, and other people’s resources. Mars connects with Neptune on February 23, finding you empowered to tackle an uncomfortable or awkward situation, and Venus connects with Neptune on February 24, inspiring romance! If you’re in a tricky situation, you may be smoothing things over with your charm and cooperative attitude. Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 24, which might bring surprising news your way: If you stay flexible, this can be an exciting opportunity to experiment with new ideas!

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in March!