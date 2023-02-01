Monthly Horoscope: Leo, February 2023

The sun in Aquarius illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting season to connect with people. You could be meeting someone new or deepening your bond with an established partner. Or you might just realize new things about yourself and what you need from your partnerships! The sun in Aquarius squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on February 3, perhaps finding you making surprising decisions about your career, and a partnership may take an unexpected turn. A frenemy could surprisingly become a great creative collaborator, you and a romantic partner might become a power couple, or you may decide to break free from a relationship that feels limiting.

Sweet Venus in Pisces squares off with action planet Mars in Gemini on February 4, creating an exciting atmosphere in your social life! The mood is passionate, but perhaps also competitive. February 5 also brings the full moon in your zodiac sign, Leo, which may find you and a partner confronting an issue head-on! This is a powerful full moon for finding compromise, and a great collaboration can take place if you and your partners are willing to be flexible. It’s unlike Leos to be timid or aloof, but during Aquarius season, it’s possible you’re letting others take the lead… at least until this full moon! You might be expressing your feelings in a big way. If you’re seeking a relationship or considering leaving one, this full moon may be a big turning point.

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring creativity and bringing an understanding, compassionate energy around communication. Venus mingles with Uranus on February 8, which could bring some unexpected attention your way! Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10, and you might be breaking an old habit. A powerful, transformative new approach to wellness or productivity can be adopted in your daily routine.

You might be connecting with someone influential or starting an important new gig. Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, encouraging communication within your relationships. Your partners may be especially chatty at this time, and it’s also a busy moment for connecting with new people. Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, inspiring generosity and sensitivity—but be sure to draw firm boundaries, as people may give away too much or have unrealistic expectations of what they’ll get in return. That said, the mood may be especially romantic and whimsical and it could be a passionate opportunity to connect with a lover or create art.

The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16, perhaps finding you and a partner making an important commitment or planning for the future. The sun is your astrological ruler and symbolizes passion, vitality, and will. Its meeting with Saturn marks the beginning of a new journey toward a goal, one where you’re making a promise or a commitment or your leadership skills are put to the test (or put on display!). This alignment in Aquarius also highlights the importance of partnering with people who know their plans, goals, and boundaries.

Mercury connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries February 17, inspiring optimism and open minds. An exciting discussion between you and a partner can take place and it’s a powerful time for deep intellectual connection. Exciting travel or education plans can be explored. The sun enters Pisces on February 18, which may find you settling a debt, or offering or accepting an apology, and Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, finding you exploring power dynamics in your life on a deeper level. You could be resolving a complicated issue or dumping an old habit.

The new moon in Pisces takes place on February 20, and Venus enters Aries, which can find you taking a new approach to managing your bills, debts, taxes, and money you share with others, and perhaps receiving good news from abroad, planning a trip with a lover, or connecting with people in a deep and meaningful way. This is an expansive period for you: Resolving old issues can find you freed up to explore new opportunities! Communication planet Mercury squares off with wildcard Uranus on February 21, which may find discussions taking an unexpected turn, and surprising news might arrive. Mercury connects with fiery Mars on February 22, inspiring passionate discussions that move along quickly. You might be connecting with an exciting social circle and teamwork is particularly productive.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in March!