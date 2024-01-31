Monthly Horoscope: Leo, February 2024

Your relationships are bringing new insights in February. The month begins with the sun in your chart’s house of interpersonal dynamics—relationships with spouses, clients, open enemies, or all of the above, are part of the story of Aquarius season, which began last month.

You’re trying to figure out what you’re supposed to be doing as Messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on February 2. Your duties seem to change depending on other people’s moods, but at least you can try to get some more definition or specifics about what others expect from you.

New conversations and ideas about your relationships unfold on February 5, when Mercury enters Aquarius. You’re gaining a much deeper understanding of others and what makes them tick as Mercury meets with Pluto, the planet of secrets, also on this day. Details are disclosed, and you might be trusted with some sensitive information.

You’re making your lifestyle work for you on February 7 as love planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. You can feel rewarded for a job well done! Your work and dedication have led you to a role that’s customized just for you. Collaboration works when everyone can go with the flow as action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, also on February 7.

New partnerships or new dynamics in existing partnerships can present exciting, wild, and unpredictable possibilities on February 8, the day of the new moon, and when the sun and moon both square off with Uranus, the planet of surprise. There’s a sense that anything could happen, which can change the direction of your life. There are only some things that are under your control—remember what they are and try to not overthink things.

You get to understand your own greatness on February 10 as Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the planet of abundance. This can mean getting a confidence boost, engaging with a positive mental attitude, or having the ability to understand your reach and range through conversations with others. You might talk about travel or engage in philosophical discussions that grant you a wider understanding of yourself and your life, shaping your worldview and guide your life’s direction.

An energy boost arrives in your relationship on February 13 when warrior Mars enters your chart’s relationship sector, bringing an extra charge to this arena. Depending on the relationship, you may be more interested in pursuing mutual understanding, or feel like your buttons are being pressed! Will you be irritated or motivated? During this transit, relationships become a source of motivation, energy, and direction.

You’re able to find common ground and shared values with others as Venus connects with Neptune, also on February 13. You can be more forgiving of people’s flaws and shortcomings, and smooth over any faults.

Don’t pick a fight on February 14 when Mars meets with Pluto in your chart’s house of relationships, signifying aggression and ideological determination. You can team up with someone to go above and beyond in your efforts, but the negative connotation of this transit is pettiness being blown out of proportion.

Social harmony is close behind on February 16, when Venus enters your chart’s house of relationships, making it easier to align your relationships with your values, and to balance passionate emotions with cool logic. What other people have to say might come as a shock, though, as Mercury clashes with Uranus on the same day. Comments or sentences that seem to come out of left field could be entertaining or simply off-color. You might have to find ways to reason or disengage with nonsense.

A new layer of your relationships unfolds on February 17 as Venus meets with Pluto for the first time in your lifetime, bringing a fresh emotional intensity to partnerships. You and a relation’s desire for independence while maintaining peace and harmony can bring up some fears or taboos to work through. You’ll have about 20 years to figure this one out, so no rush.

Changes are happening during Pisces season, which begins on February 19. During Pisces season, the sun moves through a sector of your chart that has to do with transformation, trust, and letting go.

Sparks fly on February 22 as Venus meets with Mars: Relationships are intellectually stimulating and make sense to you. You’re ready to follow someone else’s lead!

Financial conversations are initiated as Mercury enters your chart’s house of shared resources on February 23. Discussions about taxes, inheritances, or awards are off to a new start. Money matters are laid out on the table on February 24’s full moon in Virgo, revealing all that you are accountable for. This can be a rewarding day for you, since Venus also clashes with generous Jupiter. Other people in your life can bring you to new emotional highs. Affection is contagious!

Motivation is strong: Your relations are leading you and giving you the gas to persevere. There’s a high sustained energy on February 27 as Mars clashes with Jupiter. Be mindful of your need for rest and privacy, and you’ll be able to make the most of this end of February push.

Deep conversations unfold on February 28 as Mercury meets with the sun and Saturn, revealing private information. Look out for dirty money or other people’s dirty laundry that you’re somehow getting pulled into. This can represent ironing out your tax documents or trying to make the most out of your financial situation. You’re figuring out where you fit into the equation as your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with Saturn, showing you how to deal with this issue responsibly, with compassion for yourself and others. You’re being extra resourceful.

Positive financial and professional conversations are underway on February 29 as Mercury connects with Jupiter. You’ll be amazed by what you can get when you simply ask for what you want.

Good luck, Leo, and see you in March!