Monthly Horoscope: Leo, January 2019

Capricorn is a sign that has a reputation for being gloomy—which is quite a contrast to your sunny disposition, dear Leo! But you know from experience that Capricorn season doesn’t have to be a downer: After all your partying during Sagittarius season, it’s time to get back to work and focus! Every year, Capricorn season is a wonderful time for Leos to kick bad habits, arrange their schedule for the new year, work on projects, and get new gigs. The energy is productive! But this year, there may be some gloom in the air—that’s because your ruling planet, the Sun, will meet with Saturn on January 2. Saturn is the planet of melancholy, so this is definitely a somber time, but again, if you use this energy to get work accomplished, it will end up being quite beneficial for you—it could ultimately be the start of a new cycle at work of being responsible, prepared, and becoming an authority!

A shift in energy comes on January 4, when Mercury connects with Uranus—this is a fantastically adventurous and exciting opportunity for you, especially socially. If you’re planning on partying or traveling, this should be an exciting time filled with plenty of surprise meetings and eureka moments. If you have a crush on someone, an exciting conversation may arrive. A healing energy is also in the air as the sun connects with Neptune on January 4. Communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn also on January 4, helping you get organized and bringing you the information you need to accomplish your work.

The solar eclipse in Capricorn arrives on January 5, which is sure to bring a massive change to your daily routines and schedule. Concerns around self-care and wellness cannot be brushed aside—Capricorn is a sign that’s all about responsibility, and who is the most important person to be responsible for, dear lion? Yourself! Eclipses show us things in a new light, and you’ll likely see your work and day job from a different perspective. You’re also likely to be very exhausted and emotional…it might be a “cry at work” kind of day. Stay present with your emotions; this is not the time to suppress your feelings. You might be feeling lost because you don’t know what will come next, but the lesson of this eclipse for you, Leo, is that you need to take things day by day.

Things get shaken up, especially at school or in travel, as Uranus ends its retrograde on January 6—finally, all planets are direct! Lovely Venus enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on January 7, bringing plenty of romance your way as well as a boost in creativity. Just watch out for combative energy and arguments as Mercury squares off with Mars on January 8. Powerful shifts take place when the sun meets Pluto on January 11—it’s an incredible time to break a bad habit, but do expect to feel very intense or even obsessive!

Important plans are arranged as Mercury meets Saturn on January 13, but Jupiter clashes with Neptune for the first of three times this year. Jupiter is the planet of growth, and Neptune is the planet of fantasy and delusion, so you see what can go badly here! I would suggest that you do your best to stay grounded, but I think everyone will have a hard time not getting swept off their feet by whatever whimsy comes our way. So go with the flow, but don’t take it all too seriously or make commitments, because ultimately you may end up very, very disappointed. This is an especially dreamy time for you in romance! So enjoy, and remember that things are especially fantastical and not so realistic right now. Empathy flows as Mercury connects with Neptune on January 14, and social connections abound when Venus connects with Mars on January 18. Mercury meets Pluto on January 18, bringing a very intense conversation your way—this is actually a fab time to do some research or even some investigative work!

You won’t want to be tied down by anything when the sun clashes with Uranus on January 18—you’re seeking freedom! But that doesn’t mean that relationships won’t factor into your January in a big way. The sun enters Aquarius on January 20, shining its spotlight on the partnership sector of your chart—exciting! Plenty of connections will be formed this month, but again, there’s plenty of opportunity to get lost in romance without being practical about the details or seeing the full picture, as Venus squares Neptune on January 20. It’s easy to fall in love with someone’s soul… but that doesn’t mean they can live up to being your partner in the real world. I don’t mean to sound pessimistic—perhaps the fantasy you meet this month will turn out to be reality, but we all have our downfalls… it’s just hard to see them through the fog of Neptune.

A lunar eclipse (and super moon!) lands in your sign on January 21! This is so major, Leo. While Aquarius season’s focus is on your partnerships, this lunar eclipse is all about you. And very big emotions will come to the surface—you’re releasing old parts of yourself that no longer serve you. Secrets are exposed during eclipses, so you are sure to learn new information that will change how you look at the world—and how you present yourself to the world, too. Eclipses are exhausting and emotional, but their greater purpose is to put us on the path that is right for us, so keep this in mind when things feel difficult. Massive relationship changes are sure to come—if you’re experiencing transformation, it’s only natural your partnerships do, too.

Mars squares Saturn on January 21, and you confront blocks at work and in your itinerary. But Venus meets Jupiter on January 22, bringing you plenty of luck, fun, and romance! This is definitely cause for celebration. Shocking news comes when Mercury squares Uranus on January 23, and Mercury enters Aquarius on January 24, boosting communication in your partnerships. Mars connects with Jupiter on January 25, helping things move along, and important perspectives come when the sun meets Mercury on January 29. Saturn connects with Neptune on January 31, a lovely way to wrap up the month—so much fantasy is in the air this year! But Saturn, the planet of reality, is here to lend a grounding, helping hand. Neptune’s creativity is channeled into something productive and useful. Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in February!