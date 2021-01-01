Monthly Horoscope: Leo, January 2021

This is such a busy time of year for you, dear Leo, as the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, as well as your day job. You’re busy getting reorganized and tackling your to-do list. Capricorn is a business-minded, materially-driven earth sign, and you’re all about getting things done right now.

Creativity flows on January 1 as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, helping you smooth over a tricky issue. An important new project begins on January 4 as Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn, also finding you dumping a bad habit. Action planet Mars enters Taurus on January 4: Astrologers often call Taurus a stubborn sign, and as Mars moves through this earth sign, you’ll be focused and energized when it comes to your career. You’ve learned so much over the last few months, and this knowledge will greatly benefit your career goals—Mars in Taurus will help you achieve whatever you’re pursuing!

Communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Aquarius on January 8, finding your partners in an especially chatty mood. This is an excellent time to connect with people, and since Mercury retrograde begins at the end of the month, you’ll likely reconnect with people from your past, too. Venus enters Capricorn on January 8, inspiring you to edit your closet and rethink your beauty routine. The sun connects with Neptune also on January 8, promoting a healing atmosphere.

Easy energy flows in your career as Venus connects with Mars on January 9, and important commitments are discussed in your partnerships as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 9. An open-minded energy flows—but watch out for exaggerations—as Mercury meets Jupiter in Aquarius on January 11. Unexpected news comes as Mercury clashes with Uranus in Taurus on January 12, which may find you changing your mind about something concerning your career, your public life, or your relationships.

The new moon in Capricorn on January 13 may bring some new gigs your way, and is a fantastic time to start a new habit. But obstacles are also reached on January 13 as Mars clashes with Saturn: A heavy, difficult energy may flow in your relationships—now isn’t the time force things, but rather focus on long-term planning, setting and respecting boundaries, and playing by the rules. This day will have some bright spots, too, as sweet Venus mingles with Uranus on January 13, bringing some unexpected blessings your way.

Uranus retrograde ends on January 14, the same day the sun meets Pluto, bringing major career breakthroughs. This is a powerful time to quit a bad habit! One of the most significant days of the month is January 17, when Jupiter clashes with Uranus. Jupiter is currently pulling in many new exciting partnerships for you, as well as deepening the relationships you are already in. Uranus has found you experimenting in your career and challenging people’s expectations of you. As these two planets square off, some unexpected transformations take place when it comes to how you partner with people and how you relate to the public. Uranus is all about unpredictability and Jupiter is the planet of exaggeration, so there’s no telling what will happen now—but it’s sure to be big, unique, and transformative!

Aquarius season begins on January 19, brightly illuminating the partnership sector of your chart, and Mars meets Uranus on January 20, finding you beginning an exciting new journey in your career. You’re challenging people’s expectations and surprising your fans, followers, and colleagues with what you’re capable of creatively.

January 23 is a busy day this month: Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus connects with Neptune, and the sun meets Saturn, making for some short tempers and impulsivity—but also bringing plenty of romance and a great energy for discussing boundaries and standards. The sun squares off with unruly Uranus on January 26, finding us all in an especially freedom-seeking mood. With so much Uranus movement this month, lay off the coffee; our nerves need a rest!

January 28 brings a full moon in your sign, finding you feeling especially emotional, creative, and passionate. This is a hugely important moment for emotional release and self-expression. Venus meets Pluto on January 28, marking an incredible opportunity to reconsider what’s important to you, and to address your daily habits. The sun meets Jupiter on January 28, finding your partners in an especially jovial, generous mood!

The month wraps up with the Mercury retrograde in your opposite sign Aquarius on January 30. Conversations and plans that have brewed this month will be revisited and revised. You’re likely to run into people from your past or hear your partner bring up topics that may have been put on the back burner. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, making this an unideal time to sign contracts, travel, start new projects, or make important purchases; however, this is a great time to revisit the past, slow down, and get some rest.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in February!