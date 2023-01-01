Monthly Horoscope: Leo, January 2023

Leos have a regal air about them, and with the sun in presidential Capricorn, you’re getting down to the business! You’re focused on your responsibilities—not just in your career, but also to yourself and your wellness. As much as you’d love to lay back and be fed grapes, reality calls during Capricorn season, and it’s time to get up, tackle your to-do list, focus on physical wellness, and get organized!

You could be making a big change to your daily routine as Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn on January 1, and the mood is particularly passionate! Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2, which can find you smoothing over a tricky situation. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn could mean revisiting old projects that were never completed, and as Mercury mingles with creative Neptune, imaginative solutions are found. Venus enters your opposite sign Aquarius on January 3, which bodes especially well for your love life and connecting with people in general, and meaningful connections form as Venus connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries on January 4. There’s a feeling of fun, creativity, and a possibility in the air!

The full moon in Cancer takes place on January 6, and you’re connecting with your intuition in a deep and profound way. Capricorn season is a busy time of year, but the full moon in Cancer calls you to catch up on rest. This is also a powerful full moon for organizing your schedule and creating a better work-life balance. Making time to rest is just as important as creating space to be productive. This full moon calls you to connect with your emotions, and it’s a powerful moment to explore your psyche in therapy. Exploring your shadow, journaling about your dreams, and meditating are all great ways to honor the full moon in intuitive Cancer.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 7, and you may be receiving important news or realizing something key about your day job or daily routine. Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8, which could find you exploring unexpected career opportunities. A project that had been put on the back burner may be revisited, and it could take a surprising turn! Keep you plans flexible, and don’t overbook yourself. Give yourself time and space to wander and explore. A big shift in how you do things is taking place. All in all, this is a powerful period to drop old habits and start new ones.

An exciting energy flows in your social life as Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9. You could be reconnecting with old friends or revisiting a hobby or passion. You and your romantic partners may be reconnecting on an intellectual level, and if you’re looking for love, you might find it through friends or communities.

Mars retrograde ends on January 12, perhaps finding you moving forward with your friendships in a new way. The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. The energy is generous and compassionate, and it’s a good time to smooth over a tricky situation as people feel open to healing. Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, which can find you breaking out of a rut or dumping a project you’re no longer interested in. This is a powerful opportunity for experimentation, and if you’ve been substituting something you’re passionate about with something that seems safe, you might feel like you can’t fake it anymore!

Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18: Miscommunications and delays begin clearing up, and you can make tremendous progress toward your goals! This is a great time to start a new routine or dump an old habit. Aquarius season begins on January 20, activating the relationship sector of your chart and finding you connecting new people, or connecting with established partners in a deep and meaningful way. New relationships form with the new moon in Aquarius on January 21! This new moon could also find you exploring new ways to connect with established partners. You may be learning something new about how they experience the world.

Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 22, boding well for any agreements or commitments you and your partners are exploring, and Uranus ends its retrograde, finding you exploring unexpected career opportunities! The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, inspiring a fun, uplifting atmosphere. You might be going on an exciting adventure at this time. A big conversation takes place, and there’s generally a strong feeling of forward momentum in your life.

Venus enters Pisces on January 27, boding well for your finances: You could be settling a debt, or a partner may gain access to resources they’re excited to share with you. Just be sure that the give-and-take is fair, and take time to discuss expectations about shared resources with your partners. Venus in Pisces is extremely generous, but also very sensitive and tender. Reciprocity, trust, and compassion are key. This can also be a powerful time to forgive someone or offer an apology.

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, bringing you a big boost of confidence and creating an exciting atmosphere in your social life. Unexpected news may arrive as Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30, and wacky ideas that were shared during Mercury retrograde earlier this month may be revisited. You could be thinking back to January 8. Now that you have a fresh perspective, a great idea or discussion can take place!

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in February!