Monthly Horoscope: Leo, July 2021

Mars is in your sign, Leo, at the start of the month, finding you energized and eager to chase after your wildest dreams! But obstacles may appear as Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius on July 1. Rejection is in the air; Saturn’s favorite word is “no.” Will this put you in a rebellious mood? It’s possible as Mars clashes with Uranus in Taurus on July 3—just be mindful of the choices you make, as you’ll have to live with them, dear Leo! Keep that in mind if you’re feeling impulsive.

Breakthroughs may take place in your career and important boundaries might be set in your relationships early this month, and the best way to navigate the extremes of Mars, Saturn, and Uranus’s alignment is to be patient, measured, and open-minded. The sun in Cancer connects with Uranus on July 5, helping along creativity as intuitive insights abound.

Mercury in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces and Venus in Leo opposes Saturn on July 6, bringing confusion, and again, rejection. Saturn is the grouchiest planet, and when it opposes sweet Venus, no amount of lip quivers or eye lash batting will get us our way. Plus, confusion from last month’s Mercury retrograde are rehashed at this time. Take it slow, be cautious, and don’t jump to conclusions.

A fresh start comes on July 9 with the new moon in Cancer, which is all about rest and relaxation for you, dear Leo. You’re a highly social and active person, but catching up on quality me-time is important during this new moon. It’s a potent time for any spiritual work, therapy, and shadow work, like exploring your subconscious. Make time for meditation and journaling. Also, escape from your everyday responsibilities! Take a vacation—the more private the location, the better. Make time to explore your fantasies and daydream. Communication planet Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities. Private matters are discussed. Some secrets may be shared. Mercury connects with Jupiter in Pisces on July 12, inspiring an open-minded atmosphere: A philosophical breakthrough may take place, and conversations about intimacy may arise in your relationships, .

Venus and Mars meet in your sign on July 13, finding you feeling especially magnetic! This is a great time to introduce yourself to people. You’re impressing everyone at meetings, making new friends, and the atmosphere in your love life is especially fun and dynamic. The sun connects with Neptune on July 15, encouraging creativity and spiritual connection. It’s a beautiful time for prayer as especially inspiring insights may arrive.

An intense mood is in the air on July 17 as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn: Do you feel like your schedule is out of your control? Or like there are demands or responsibilities being thrust upon you? If so, a critical tuning point may take place at this time. You might quit a job or a gig, or find yourself setting important boundaries around your time and energy. If someone makes you feel uncomfortable for saying no to a request, ask yourself whether the relationship is a healthy one that can be improved with communication about expectations, or if it’s time for you to say goodbye. Watch out for big egos and power plays. This is a powerful time to release a bad habit or pattern.

Unexpected news arrives on July 20 as Mercury mingles with Uranus, and Venus enters Virgo on July 21, activating the financial sector of your chart, potentially bringing blessings of wealth and abundance your way! It’s a wonderful moment to exchange gifts.

Leo season starts on July 22: Happy solar return! You’re feeling reinvigorated, and a celebratory energy flows—just try not to over-indulge or overspend as Venus opposes Jupiter also on this day! That said, some lucky energy flows around love and money, and there’s an optimistic energy in the air, so enjoy the expansive atmosphere!

The full moon in Aquarius arrives on July 23, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your relationships. Conflict could arise, and you may decide to end some relationships, but there’s also incredible potential for compromise and to better understand your partner’s point of view. Much is revealed under the light of the full moon, and cool Aquarius helps us take a detached look at it all. Easy energy flows around discussing your wishes and feelings as communication planet Mercury makes a helpful connection with dreamy Neptune on July 24. However, an intense atmosphere descends upon communication as Mercury opposes the planet of the underworld, Pluto, on July 25—watch out for ultimatums! Power struggles or control issues may arise. Reclaiming your time and energy is a major theme.

Mercury enters your sign, Leo, on July 27: Mercury in Cancer helped you reconnect with your inner voice, but with Mercury in your sign, you’re ready to say what you need to say! After a quick dip in Pisces, Jupiter reenters your opposite sign Aquarius on July 28, creating an expansive atmosphere in your relationships. You may be meeting new people as exciting opportunities to connect come your way. Your partners might be feeling especially generous or gregarious. If you’re looking for a relationship, Jupiter can help expand your options, and if you’re already committed to someone, your connection may deepen.

Mars opposes Jupiter then enters Virgo on July 29, creating a fun, competitive atmosphere! Just be mindful of others and avoid self-centered behavior. While the energy is exciting for connection, hurt feelings could also bring big arguments at this time. As Mars enters Virgo, your focus turns to money, and you’re brainstorming ways to organize and maximize your wealth. Getting rid of clutter or selling some of your belongings might be on your mind now, and if you’ve been thinking about asking for a raise, Mars in Virgo inspires you to shoot for the stars!

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in August!