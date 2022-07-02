Monthly Horoscope: Leo, July 2022

The sun in Cancer can find you focused on quality time with yourself: It’s time to catch up on rest, to relax, and let your mind wander. Take a break from work if you can, and break out of your usual routine. Cancer season calls you to escape from everyday life. It’s a powerful moment to tap into your spirituality, to journal or meditate, to explore your subconscious, and to share secrets.

Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on July 1, which could find you kicking an old habit. This is a powerful time for transformation and cutting off the past. A big change in your routine may take place. The mood might be impulsive or argumentative, so find ways to keep your cool. Communication planet Mercury in Gemini connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius and squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on July 2, which can find you having solid conversations about partnership and commitment—just be mindful about confusion around boundaries, shared resources, and finances.

Videos by VICE

During the early part of the month, remember that your dream might not be someone else’s, and their’s may not be yours, but you can still cheer each other on as you work toward your goals. This could be an excellent time for teamwork, so long as roles are clearly defined and credit is given where it’s due. In your romantic relationships, it’s a lovely time to let your partner know that you appreciate them, and acknowledge what they bring to the table. In your social life, there could be some misunderstandings or heightened sensitivity, so be patient, clear, and kind in communications.

July 5 is busy: Mars enters Taurus, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career, Mercury enters Cancer, encouraging you to connect with your intuition, and these two planets align, bringing a busy, chatty atmosphere that’s productive for discussing how to turn dreams into reality. Big picture planning can take place as Mercury squares off with Jupiter in Aries on July 9. Important information may surface at this time, and you might be connecting with your intuition a deep and profound level, bringing about a breakthrough. The sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on July 10, encouraging experimentation: You might be surprising people with the career moves you’re making at this time!

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 13, which can find you completing an important project. You may be reorganizing your schedule, and it’s also a powerful full moon for ending old habits, setting boundaries, and getting reorganized. You might be leaving a gig or finalizing the terms of a new job. During this full moon, Venus in Gemini mingles with Saturn, which can bode well for your relationships as you and your partners connect about your future plans and goals, and Mercury connects with Uranus, inspiring a creative, problem-solving energy.

The mood might be emotionally sensitive on July 14 as Venus squares off with Neptune. As a Leo, you understand how important validation can be: The people in your life may be craving some validation at this time, or perhaps you feel like you need to be understood and seen. Situationships may feel simultaneously compelling and frustrating at this time. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and Neptune of fantasy, and when they are in a challenging alignment—as they are on July 14—we could find ourselves being swept up by fears and insecurities. Connect with the people you love and trust the most, and find ways to express yourself creatively, to enjoy some comedy, dancing, or deep heart-to-hearts with friends, to balance out any weepy energy.

An important perspective can be learned as the sun meets Mercury on July 16: You may glean insight into something that’s been discussed behind closed doors, or about an aspect of yourself that you were unaware of. July 17 finds Mercury and the sun aligning with Neptune, inspiring creativity and intuitive connection, and Venus enters Cancer, which might find you feeling especially sensitive—or even secretive—about love or money. Leos are famously flashy, but you may be more cautious or shy about showing off at this time! You might be craving a secret getaway for yourself or with a lover. Leos are the superstars of the zodiac, but you’re valuing your time out of the spotlight more than your time on stage while Venus is in demure Cancer.

Messenger planet Mercury opposes the planet of the underworld, Pluto, on July 18: Information may surface, deep conversations that change everything could take place. A power struggle at work may reach a climax, or there could be a breakthrough within yourself if you’ve been wrestling with a decision. This is a powerful time to say goodbye or dump an old habit.

On July 19, Mercury enters your sign, which could find you feeling especially expressive and quick-witted. Also on July 19, the sun opposes Pluto, which could find you contending with an ego struggle. Things done in the shadows may enter the realm of your day-to-day life. If you’re dealing with someone manipulative or shady, it might be time to bring in a third party who can help mediate things. Within yourself, this is a powerful time to create change, end old habits, and let go of the past. You may be confronting—and accepting—a side of yourself that you usually don’t acknowledge, and by doing so, initiating a great change. Change can be hard, but incredible transformation can take place. Are you ready for something different?

Leo season begins on July 22: Happy solar return, little lion! You’re feeling rejuvenated and eager to enjoy life to the fullest as the sun in your sign inspires creativity, confidence, and celebration! Mercury connects with Jupiter on July 23, which could bring good news your way. An open-minded and helpful energy flows and the mood is especially friendly. Try not to over-indulge, but do enjoy the over-the-top, fun atmosphere as Venus squares off with Jupiter on July 25. An exciting adventure could take place. Watch out for bickering, impatience, and impulsivity as Mercury squares off with Mars on July 26.

The new moon in your sign, Leo, takes place on July 28, also finding Mercury squaring off with Uranus, perhaps bringing surprising news, and the start of Jupiter retrograde, inspiring you to slow down on all the big plans your making. It’s time to finish what you have started instead of adding even more items to your to-do list!

New moons mark the beginning of a new cycle, and because this new moon is in your sign, Leo, you’re embarking on an important new journey. You could be getting a makeover at this time or taking a new approach to your relationships. You might be reconnecting with your heart and your emotions. A clean slate can be present, and you may want to recommit to self care in some significant way. Mercury squaring off with Uranus can find you making an unexpected career move, or saying or doing something unexpected with the platform you have. Jupiter’s retrograde might find you scaling back on travel or education plans, and perhaps encouraging you to re-edit your work or thinking about publishing.

July 31 finds Mercury opposing Saturn, and the sun connecting with Jupiter: While communication difficulties could pop up and you’ll need to be especially patient in your relationships, an open-hearted and generous energy flows. A rejection may take place, but new opportunities can also appear. Saturn’s influence might feel limiting, but Jupiter’s also in the mix at this time, which can feel expansive. Perhaps a little refinement and restraint, and a little growth and flexibility, is exactly what you need.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in August!