Monthly Horoscope: Leo, July 2023

Cancer is a water sign famously known for its intuition, nurturing presence, and creativity. For you, Cancer season is a period of rest, a time when you’re invited to slow down, relax, reconnect with your inner voice, and spend quality time alone. This can be a powerful period to recharge your creative batteries! Leos love to be in the spotlight, but this might be an opportunity to step away from the stage and explore new material and inspirations.

The sun meets Mercury in Cancer on July 1, which could find you having a meaningful dream or important realization about your emotional state. An expansive, uplifting energy flows as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus, also on July 1, and things click together behind the scenes to propel your career forward and bring you in front of crowds who love what you do!

Venus in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2, which can find you feeling suddenly spurred to address something at work or in a relationship. If you feel stifled or held back by a situation, this is a powerful time to break free! And your desire for drama and thrills might find you leaving a situation that bores you. While it’s absolutely reasonable to crave passion, both from your lovers and your creative collaborators, be sure to think through whether you’re making an impulsive decision, or one that’s truly rooted in your values.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, which could find you wrapping up a project at work or finalizing the details of something you’ve been working on. This is a powerful full moon for dumping an old habit or simply switching up your routine. Cancer season asks Leos to slow down and rest, but the full moon in business-minded Capricorn could find you checking in on your to-do list. Striking a positive work-life balance is a big theme during this full moon.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, inspiring brilliant ideas, and Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, encouraging tender communications. Your intuition could be especially sensitive at this time, and you may benefit from some journaling or meditation. The ideas that come to you while you’re in a relaxed flow state might be remarkable.

Mars enters Virgo on July 10, revving up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. This can be a powerful period in any negotiations you’re part of! This day also finds Mercury in opposition to Pluto in Capricorn: Intense discussions take place, and secrets may come to light. The consequence of a bad habit or shady behavior, on the part of yourself or others, are made clear.

Mercury enters your zodiac sign, Leo, on July 11, which can put you in an especially talkative mood! Many ideas have been brewing in your mind over the last few weeks, and you might feel ready to share some of these thoughts. Your astrological ruler, the sun, aligns with Uranus on July 14, inspiring a feeling of freedom and adventure! Unexpected attention and applause could arise. Mercury squares off with Jupiter and there’s a new moon in Cancer on July 17, perhaps bringing big, exciting news, and a fresh start to your personal life. Mercury’s clash with Jupiter inspires optimism and bright ideas, but even the most well-intentioned people might be prone to exaggerations, so if something sounds too good to be true, trust your instinct.

Instinct and intuition are big themes for the Cancer new moon, so carve out quiet time for meditation and reflection at this time. This new moon also finds you realizing you need to set boundaries at work around your availability. Boundaries regarding communication and how easy it is for people to access you via phone are on your mind: The new moon in private water sign Cancer says it’s OK to turn off your notifications when you need to! This can be a lovely new moon to go on a private retreat someplace peaceful and secluded.

The sun connects with Neptune on July 20, inspiring a peaceful, go-with-the-flow atmosphere. The meaning or importance of something you have been holding a grudge about may completely melt away. Also on this day, Mars opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting firm boundaries around money or your belongings. The “anything goes” attitude to resources you may have been receiving from partners, family, or others may come to an end. Frustration or delays may arise around accessing resources, but this can also be a powerful time to rework your budget and set limits. Power struggles at work may come to a head as the sun opposes Pluto on July 21, especially around time you want to take off to focus on yourself, or situations where people are controlling your time or limiting your autonomy at work. If someone is micromanaging you, you may set some firm limits at this time

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22! Leo season inspires a fun, celebratory atmosphere, finding you feeling revitalized. Venus retrograde in your zodiac sign might sound troublesome, because retrogrades have a bad reputation for slowing things down or causing confusion, but Venus retrograde is quite different from Mercury retrograde, and while you might be revisiting the past in some significant way or feeling introspective, there’s no reason to fear this or any retrograde!

On a surface, mundane level, Venus retrograde could find you eager to toss out everything in your wardrobe and give it a total makeover. You might be ready for a new look as the fashions and aesthetics that once inspired you may start to feel stale. Your beauty supplies might need a restock, or maybe you’re looking for new formulas, realizing your needs have changed. On a deeper level, you may be reflecting on themes like self esteem and self worth. You’ve grown so much since the last Venus retrograde in Leo in 2015: What was life like for you at that time? How are you a different person? How are you the same? Which values do you still hold (like loyalty to friends, or your commitment to your art), and what’s no longer so important to you?

The way you approach relationships may undergo a massive change at this time…and you can feel brilliant, radiant, and powerful as you step into the world in this new way! A rebirth of some kind is taking place. A new relationship with yourself blooms.

Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23, bringing surprising news or finding you sharing something unexpected with your fans and followers. A fun, friendly energy flows as Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27. Emotionally, you can find the words to express something meaningful to you, and conversations that spring forth from this realization can be quite fruitful. Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, kicking up discussions about money. Mercury in Virgo is a detailed, analytical, organized transit, so this can bode well for paperwork regarding money and belongings, reworking your budget, or taking part in negotiations.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in August!