Monthly Horoscope: Leo, June 2019

Whatever the public opinion of Geminis may be, the truth remains: Gemini season is one of the funnest times of year for you, Leo!

The sun is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, as well as your hopes and dreams for the future, making this a brilliant time to network and share ideas. A new social circle is forming in your life, thanks to the new moon in social butterfly Gemini on June 3, and exciting developments arrive in your career as charming Venus in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto in industrious Capricorn on June 2.

Communication planet Mercury enters intuitive water sign Cancer on June 4, asking you to sit with thoughts you’ve been repressing and to connect with your inner voice. Mercury in Cancer finds you sharing secrets, and unexpected news and brilliant eureka moments arrive as Mercury connects with electric Uranus in Taurus on June 7. Venus moves into Gemini on June 8, bringing blessings to your social life and finding you valuing the intellectual chemistry you share with the people in your life.

Gemini is a logical air sign, and you’re working through Venusian issues like love, money, and beauty with more detachment than usual—however, the sun squares off with Neptune in sensitive water sign Pisces on June 9, which could create some confusing energy that finds you in your feelings. The energy is lazy as the sun’s rays are obscured by Neptune’s fog. It’s a confusing time in your relationships, as you’re not sure whether to consider things deep or casual. The sun opposes Jupiter on June 10, stirring up drama in your social life, but this could also bring some fun and inspiration. The trick is to simply approach things lightly and keep your expectations low—don’t make promises you can’t keep, and just try to enjoy yourself!

Action planet Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn in Capricorn on June 14, boosting your intuitive powers (watch out for messages that arrive in your dreams!) and calling you to create a better balance between work and rest. Dealing with authority figures or responsibility can feel frustrating or limiting at this time, and you might not know how to express what you need to say—so ask for some help in making that happen!

Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, and Jupiter squares off with Neptune, all on June 16, reinforcing the importance of figuring out how to say what’s on your mind, and finding you tapping into a huge wealth of creativity, imagination, and intuition. Look at the structures in your life and ask whether they are limiting or supporting you. We set boundaries not to suffocate ourselves and our partners, but to create safety and harmony. If things are out of whack, it’s time to make it right. Jupiter’s clash with Neptune might find you a touch too idealistic, but it also shows you on a deep level what your truest wishes are, so get real about your desires and ask for them!

This is also a hugely potent time for intimacy and your sex life. Jupiter in Sagittarius brings opportunities for pleasure your way, and as it reaches out to Neptune, the planet of fantasy, in emotional Pisces, it’s an opportune moment for profound connection with others. A whirlwind romance may be in store, but if you’re not in the mood for love, the energy is just as good for artistic creativity. That said, the responsibilities of real life are keeping you from getting too lost in the fantasy, but in truth, that’s probably a good thing. A full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius lands on June 17, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—the drama! This is an exciting but emotional time, and a culmination arrives in your love life or your pursuit of pleasure. If you’re in a witchy mood, this is a powerful time to cast a spell or perform a ritual to release yourself from past crushes and open yourself up to new possibilities.

Saturn, the planet of stability, connects with dreamy Neptune, and chatty Mercury meets action planet Mars, all on June 18, bringing a big boost to your intuitive abilities. Any awkward situations or emotionally fraught issues get some support today so your heightened intuition guides you! Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto on June 19, which will be intense, especially at work. There’s so much to do, and you’re quite angry that not all of it has been communicated to you! Smoothing out or streamlining communication between you and your coworkers is a good idea right now, but watch out for manipulators and perhaps bring in an unbiased third party to help keep things moving. Pay attention to the conversations and secrets shared between June 20 and July 7; these topics will be important during Mercury’s retrograde from July 7 to July 31.

Cancer season begins on June 21, along with Neptune retrograde, finding you in a soup of emotions. It can be hard to parse out your “stuff” (emotions, baggage, and expectations) from someone else’s, and now is one of those times when you’re wondering what’s about you, about someone else, or about your past. But this is also a magical time for healing and exploring yourself. Get in touch with a counselor you trust; journaling or talking things through are wonderful actions right now, as are non-verbal remedies like massage, breath work, and creative expression.

Romance continues to flow as Venus opposes Jupiter on June 23 and squares off with Neptune on June 24. Clear communication is missing, but you might not even care because things feel so dreamy! You’re seeing the best in people right now, and your heart is tender and open—just make sure that the people you’re investing in are worth it; that you can trust them to be responsible with your heart, little lion.

Mercury enters your sign, Leo, on June 26, inspiring you to speak boldly and from the heart. Finding the right words hasn’t been easy lately, but with Mercury in your sign, communication is becoming clearer and more direct. The sun connects with Uranus on June 27, bringing surprises your way and pushing you closer to gaining the freedom you seek. You’ve never wanted to be just like everybody else and have always been one to do your own thing, but you’re in an in-between phrase right now, figuring out what you really want to do. Cancer season will find you exploring who you want to become, and what old patterns you want to leave behind. Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in July!