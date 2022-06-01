Monthly Horoscope: Leo, June 2022

The sun in Gemini illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, making this an exciting time in your social life. You may be connecting with a community that shares your hobbies and passions, or working with a group toward a common goal.

Gemini season is also a lovely time to reflect on your wishes for the future and to dream big, but with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, it might feel like things are moving at a snail’s pace. Fortunately, Mercury retrograde ends on June 3, helping conversations and plans pick up, especially about your career. Relationships are also on your mind at the start of the month, and you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) are reflecting on commitment and expectations, and reimagining your responsibilities to each other as Saturn retrograde in your opposite sign Aquarius starts on June 4.

Strategic planning can take place on June 10 as Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn: This may bode especially well for your career! You might be shifting a long-held habit at this time. An exciting new start in your career arrives on June 11 as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus: You might be going through a drastic change, realizing what’s really important to you, and as you figure out your values, your career and legacy goals may change. As Venus meets Uranus, you’re recommitting to your career goals with these new values in mind. Plus, some exciting and unexpected attention may come your way.

Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, finding you hearing from friends and perhaps learning about progressive new ideas. Mercury in Gemini inspires a talkative and curious atmosphere that’s exciting for connection and learning. The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 14, bringing a situation that’s been brewing in your love life to a climax! A creative breakthrough may also take place at this time and you might unveil a creative project. Emotionally, this full moon asks you to connect with your heart’s desires, and asks whether you’re living life in a way that’s meaningful to you, and true to who you are…or whether you’re going with the flow because you don’t want to upset anyone. Sagittarius is a sign concerned with the truth, and you need to live yours, dear Leo.

On June 16, the sun mingles with Saturn, boding well for future planning, but the sun also squares off with Neptune in Pisces, finding you dealing with some confusion, particularly concerning finances: Take time to review details before pushing forward with commitments. A rejection may be issued or boundaries might need to be set as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18: This may be a particularly tense time for folks who haven’t been able to keep up with their responsibilities. A more receptive energy flows on June 19 as Venus connects with Neptune. Venus’s connection with Neptune inspires spiritual connection, creativity, and emotional healing. Someone else’s faith in you may bring you the boost you need at this time.

Exciting ideas are shared on June 20 as Mercury connects with Jupiter. Travel or education plans might be underway, and you may be publishing something at this time. Venus and Pluto connect on June 21, inspiring a transformative atmosphere: You can overcome a difficult situation with some help, and people’s generosity and kindness bring you the necessary support to make a great change. Cancer season begins on June 21, encouraging you to catch up on rest, take a break from work, and enjoy a rejuvenating escape from your everyday routine! Venus enters Gemini on June 22, finding you connecting with your partners on a deep, intellectual level, and finding you feeling quite charming and popular as you connect with friends and network. Mars in Aries connects with Saturn on June 27, helping you firm up future plans with partners and have productive conversations about expectations or responsibilities.

June 28 is a busy day: Not only is it the new moon in Cancer, but Neptune also begins its retrograde in Pisces, plus the sun squares off with Jupiter, and Venus connects with Jupiter! Neptune beginning its retrograde may make for a daydreamy atmosphere, and there may be some confusion regarding boundaries or money. Take it slow, be clear about your limits. The new moon in Cancer marks the start of a new cycle—one where you reclaim your time so you can have quality rest and relaxation! This is a powerful new moon for exploring your spirituality. It’s also a powerful time to explore your psyche, perhaps in therapy or through meditation and journaling.

New moons can find us contemplating unknowns: New moons symbolize new beginnings, but fresh starts can also bring uncertainty…what will come next? As the sun squares off with Jupiter during this new moon, you can feel like an exciting new adventure is ahead of you, but the butterflies in your stomach could quickly turn into nerves as you consider the great changes ahead. A grand adventure may be before you, but you can go at your own pace, dear Leo! Inspiring a friendly atmosphere is Venus’s connection with Jupiter, which bodes especially well for your social life and popularity.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in July!