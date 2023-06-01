Monthly Horoscope: Leo, June 2023

Gemini season is an exciting time of year as the sun illuminates the friendship sector of your chart and finds you connecting with new groups and communities!

This is a great moment for teamwork, and connecting with your romantic partners on an intellectual level. The sector of your chart activated by the sun in Gemini is also associated with hopes for the future, making it a wonderful opportunity for wish making and daydreaming. Achieving goals may also feel much easier as the month opens, because Mercury finishes its post-retrograde shadow period in Taurus on June 1! Discussions about your career, life in the public eye, or legacy begin to move forward in an exciting way.

Venus in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces on June 2, inspiring a magically romantic atmosphere and perhaps finding you emotionally liberated in some way. Some heavy issue about the past could be resolved.

The full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius takes place on June 3, potentially bringing a climax to a situation concerning your love life! You may learn how a crush really feels about you, or you and an established lover can connect on a deeper level. Being honest about your emotions is a big theme at this time. This full moon wants you to be honest about what, and who, truly makes you happy. This might mean you’ll end a romantic connection, but if your heart’s not in it, you need to be real with yourself. Aside from your love life, you could be completing a big art project. A celebration may take place—if you haven’t let loose in a while, this full moon can find you eager to party.

Mercury and Uranus meet in Taurus on June 4, and you could be exploring an unexpected opportunity. Surprising news may be shared at this time. A move you make might shock your fans and followers, or an experimental idea can inspire you!

Venus enters your sign, Leo, and opposes Pluto in Aquarius on June 5, which could be complicated: On one hand, Venus in your sign can find you feeling especially attractive, but on the other hand, Venus’s opposition to Pluto might signal hiding the most remarkable parts of yourself around people who are controlling, overpowering, or unpredictable. If you’re in that position, take this as a wake-up call to extract yourself from these dynamics. Call in help from a counselor or trusted friend; there’s no reason for you not to have support!

If you’re not in any partnerships like that, Venus’s opposition to Pluto might still find you feeling wary of who you dazzle with your sparkle and shine, as you don’t want to catch the attention of any envious haters… However, dear Leo, remember that dimming your shine is exactly what the hates want, and changing yourself to suit other people is no way to live! If you notice yourself doing this, remember that lions are a symbol of royalty, and as a Leo, it’s your cosmic destiny to be fabulous. The opposition between Venus and Pluto doesn’t have to be negative—in fact, it could transform your partnerships in a positive way, especially if you and the people you’re involved with are capable of vulnerability, honesty, and letting go of the past.

Pluto reenters Capricorn on June 11, which can find you dramatically rearranging your schedule. This might also be a powerful time to dump an old habit. This day finds Mercury connecting with Pluto before Mercury enters Gemini, plus Venus squares off with Jupiter in Taurus: Mercury’s alignment with Pluto inspires a productive atmosphere at work and might bring the inside scoop on a project or company of interest. Mercury in Gemini creates a busy atmosphere in your social life and finds you making new friends and reconnecting with people with whom you share a deeply satisfying intellectual connection. Venus’s clash with Jupiter can mean you’re especially popular: You might be lavished with attention at this time!

Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces on June 15, perhaps finding you issuing a rejection, or learning that other people aren’t as generous or as you’d like. Obstacles may arise in communication. A clique could be especially hard to break into. A much more easygoing energy flows around communication on June 17 as Mercury mingles with Venus, and the mood is much friendlier. Also on this day, Saturn begins its retrograde, which can find you deep in thought about financial responsibilities, especially themes like debt, taxes, inheritances, or resources you share with others.

You could be exploring a new social circle or enjoying a new hobby during the new moon in Gemini on June 18. A new friendship can inspire you, and emotionally, this new moon finds you exploring your true wishes for the future. Knowing what your heart wants is the first step toward achieving these goals!

The sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 18, inspiring a hazy, daydreamy atmosphere. This isn’t the ideal astrological time to take important actions, as the mood is far too lazy. A frustrating conversation about love or money might take place, especially if you let your imagination run away from you. Find ways to stay grounded. Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19, which bodes well for discussing future plans! New opportunities can be explored and there may be a strong sense of support around you. Logistics for long-term plans might click into place.

The sun enters Cancer, and Mercury connects with Mars in Leo, on June 21, making for a day of conflicting astrological archetypes! The sun in Cancer inspires a cozy atmosphere, encouraging you to rest and relax. Cancer season is all about catching up on quality time with yourself before the celebrations of Leo season begin. But Mercury’s alignment with Mars in your zodiac sign can also find your social life very busy! Discussions take place at a rapid speed, too, so take a quiet retreat, even if there’s plenty of action in your social life before you turn off your phone!

Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25, stirring some laziness; watch out for fibs, space cadets, and misunderstandings—though sincere miscommunications can also take place. Neptune is the planet of dreams and fantasies, but it can also be the planet of paranoia: As it clashes with the planet of logic, Mercury, find ways to stay grounded. Get second opinions and don’t jump to conclusions.

Mars squares off with Uranus on June 26, which could put people in an impulsive mood. You might feel this atmosphere in your career, and may be ready to make a big change. Also on this day, Mercury enters Cancer, finding you connecting with your inner voice in a deep and significant way. Secrets may be shared. The sun connects with Saturn on June 28, inspiring a supportive atmosphere, for emotionally tender situations. June 30 finds Mercury in alignment with Saturn, which could bring a deep and meaningful discussion about fears, boundaries, limits, and future plans.

June 30 finds Neptune beginning its retrograde, which might blur the financial lines in relationships, in love or business. If you’re unsure about what you want to give or take, don’t pressure yourself to make a decision. Take time to feel things out. Ask yourself whether there are any strings attached to gifts being given, and if you’re unsure, take time before accepting support. You may come to understand that certain relationships are transactional, or that there isn’t fair give-and-take. Boundaries are key at this time, and you might learn where your boundaries need to shift. In partnerships with solid boundaries, this period can be a productive time to reorganize expectations and share dreams and fantasies about the goals the future.

