Monthly Horoscope: Leo, March 2019

You love being in love, Leo—you’re a fire sign, so you’re a very passionate lover and you throw yourself into things completely. Pisces is a water sign that’s all about emotional depth, so during Pisces season, you can expect that you and your partners will reach a whole new level when it comes to intimacy—not just when it comes to sex, but also communication and shared resources.

Pisces is also a mutable sign that’s all about flexibility, so this season challenges you to open up to new ways of being and leave old patterns in the past. One of your greatest qualities, dear lion, is your ability to be present—it’s not like you to run away from things; however, some intense issues that test your patience may come up during this time. “Checking out” or numbing yourself a little is a normal coping mechanism, but if you’re avoiding your problems, pain, or fears all day, that’s not good—use the energy of Pisces season to dive deep, check in, and to open up to transformation. It’s a fab time to open up at therapy, since lots of emotional processing is taking place.

Venus squares off with Uranus on March 1 before entering Aquarius, so expect a change in plans—the same old routine is boring to you, and you’re over it! You’re also feeling like this is your last chance to take a risk and you don’t want to miss out. Venus brings blessings to the relationship sector of your chart as it enters your opposite sign Aquarius, so good vibes come your way—not just in your romantic partnerships, but at work and in your artistic collaborations, too. Intellectual stimulation in your relationships is crucial to you, and Venus in genius Aquarius will bring you exactly that.

But not all communication will move smoothly this month, thanks to Mercury retrograde in Pisces beginning on March 5—expect conversations and decisions that have been on the table since February 19 to be reviewed. Retrogrades are all about redoing and reconsidering, but they are also about relaxing. So, Leo, don’t make important decisions now; instead, keep things flexible, don’t give in to paranoid thinking, and let things play out. Something that used to really freak you out prior to this Mercury retrograde may be healed, which is a wonderful thing!

March 6 is a big day: Uranus enters Taurus, there is a new moon in Pisces, and the sun meets Neptune! An important fresh start is here, and it’s a powerful time to heal from grief and move through your emotions. Pisces is a water sign, which means it’s all about feelings, and what happens when we ignore our feelings? Like I said, “checking out” once in a while is fine, but must make time to feel your feelings and be present with the pain (or joy) that’s present in your body. This new moon is an ideal time to sit with your emotions and work through your issues—now is the time for closure, not just with exes but with yourself. The energy is especially creative and imaginative; however, things are so new right now that it can be confusing. A fresh start around a complex financial situation, like debts, taxes, or inheritances is here, and in your relationships, a new beginning for sex and intimacy is blooming. But we can’t forget to talk about your career: Uranus in Taurus will bring big changes! Think back to May through November of 2018, when you had a glimpse of what’s to come professionally for you.

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9, creating a grounding energy and helping you get a handle on a tricky situation. Mars connects with Neptune on March 10, bringing big creative inspiration, and the sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, finding you stepping into a very powerful place—you’re feeling like a boss! This will be great at work, but also in your love life—you’re inspired and in charge! Mars connects with Saturn on March 14, helping you chug along at work; this is a wonderful time to tackle your to-do list.

Mid-month is busy for Mercury: An important perspective arrives on March 14 when the sun meets Mercury. You will run into some know-it-alls, and even though they might be obnoxious, it would be wise to put yourself in their shoes. Mercury makes a few connections that find you thinking back to February 19 through February 23: it clashes with Jupiter on March 14, connects with Pluto on March 16, with Mars on March 17, and with Saturn on Match 20. Sorting through exaggerations to get to the truth of something, rethinking some commitments, and working through issues that may have been brushed off take place during this time.

The spring equinox arrives on March 20, with the sun entering fellow fire sign Aries! This is an exciting time for you to travel or study. Aries is a sign that likes to act spontaneously, but you are also deeply reflecting on your long-term plans thanks to Mars’s connection with Pluto on March 20, which brings major movement and productivity to your career. Aries season is a great time for you to promote yourself or publish your ideas for the world to engage with.

There’s a full moon in Libra on March 20, which brings a huge climax in communication. Libra is all about fairness and Aries want to go, go, go. During this full moon, it’s important to slow down and create balance—speak your mind, but also be a good listener for best results! A big ending may take place now, but remember, Mercury is retrograde, so wait until after the retrograde to see how things really shake out. This is a big time for release—get it all off your chest! The news that comes your way may be shocking or even upsetting, but things are in flux now, so stay focused on transformation, and know that nothing will stay as it is.

Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21—excitement, romance, and creative inspiration are in the air! Venus and Mars square off to bring tension—but the good kind, thanks to jovial Jupiter’s beneficial influence. Mercury meets Neptune on March 24 to bring a dreamy time, and you’re thinking back to February 19. This is perfect for meditation and journaling—but it’s not so hot for important conversations or decision making. Avoid paranoid thinking at this time!

Venus enters Pisces on March 26—this is mushy, sappy, romantic, and whimsical love we’re talking about! This is a beautiful time to forgive (and/or forget) someone, pay off a debt (financial or otherwise), and connect with your partners on a deep level. Earlier this month, you were so tired of your routine—now, however, you are steeped in change and transformation, and could use some anchoring! Relationships can be a grounding part of our lives, but as you know, dear Leo, codependency can become toxic real fast. Keep this in mind. Venus connects with Uranus on March 27, inspiring space within your relationships—healthy space, the kind that keeps you inspired and eager to spend time together! This will also be a fantastically creative time for your career, since inspiration is flowing.

Mercury ends its retrograde in Pisces on March 28 and finally leaves its post-retrograde shadow period on April 16, so you can expect things to move forward between now and then. While Mercury retrograde can be a time of many frustrating miscommunications and delays, this is also a great time to slow down and do inner work, so take advantage of the retrograde by going within. Note that the planets have all been direct for a good two or so months before this retrograde—that’s a lot of planetary movement forward! Being able to review things is good, especially when it comes to sensitive situations like the ones this Mercury retrograde in Pisces brought you.

Wrapping up the month, action planet Mars enters social butterfly Gemini on March 31, making this an amazing time to spend with friends, network socially and professionally, and connect and collaborate with people who share your hopes and visions of the future. Mars in Taurus found you hard at work in your career, but Mars in Gemini wants you out and about, socializing! Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in April!