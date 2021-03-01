Monthly Horoscope: Leo, March 2021

Pisces season is a sensitive time of year for you. Aquarius season was all about your partnerships, but Pisces season finds you going even deeper with issues like intimacy and money. How much are your partners willing to invest in you? Not just with their resources, but with their time and energy. Pisces is the sign of limitlessness, and while love is infinite, our time and money are not—this tricky intersection is one you’re crossing during Pisces season, dear Leo.

Unexpected shifts takes place on March 3 as Venus, which is also in Pisces, connects with Uranus in Taurus, and March 4 brings more change as Mercury meets Jupiter in Aquarius and Mars enters Gemini. Mercury is the planet of communication and Jupiter is all about opportunity and luck, making this a phenomenal time for communication in your relationships. You might get some exciting or uplifting news, but do watch out for exaggeration. Action planet Mars in Gemini revs up the friendship sector of your chart, bringing you plenty of energy to connect with new social circles—and you’re ready to cut ties with groups you no longer care to associate with!

The sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 10 and because the sun rules Leo, it’s very important for you whenever the sun makes a connection! Neptune is the planet of redemption and transcendence, and its meeting with the sun finds you eager to gain closure and leave the past where it belongs: behind you. The new moon in Pisces on March 13 supports you on this journey toward a clean slate. Venus also meets Neptune on this day, adding a touch of seduction to the atmosphere. Much of your focus will be on settling debts and issues like taxes or inheritances, but Mercury enters Pisces on March 15, helping you manage paperwork concerning these themes.

The sun and Venus connect with Pluto in Capricorn on March 16 and March 18, respectively, helping you tackle complicated issues—something uncomfortable may finally be addressed. March 20 marks the start of Aries season, creating an adventurous, free-spirited atmosphere. Pisces season is emotionally heavy, likely with goodbyes (it is the last sign of the zodiac), but as we enter an astrological new year, exciting opportunities come your way! This is a wonderful time to travel, if it’s safe for you to do so, or to embark on a new course of study.

March 21 is especially busy, as Mercury connects with Uranus, which may bring some surprising news, and Venus enters Aries, which may find you connecting with a long distance crush or reconnecting with your partners on an intellectual level. Aries can be a competitive sign, and you do love “the chase,” dear Leo, so some fun, playful romance may bloom or reignite with Venus in Aries! Also on this day, Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you and your partners to discuss long-term strategies, goals, and commitments. Watch out for arguments as Mercury clashes with Mars on March 23, especially when it comes to money or the time people invest in projects or communities.

The sun meets Venus on March 26, bringing a philosophical breakthrough about what’s truly valuable to you, and an important conversation reaches a climax with the full moon in Libra on March 28. Aries season finds you looking at the big picture, but the full moon in Libra brings your attention to the details: This is an important full moon for communication, so pay attention to the information that’s illuminated to you during this time.

Mercury meets Neptune on March 29, which may create some confusion as the energy is quite sleepy: Avoid important conversations at this time, and daydream and brainstorm instead of making commitments. Venus and the sun connect with taskmaster Saturn on March 30 and March 31, respectively, which inspires a supportive energy in your relationships—it’s not the cuddliest planetary combination, but it is reliable and responsible, and bonds are strengthened at this time.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in April!

