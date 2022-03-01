Monthly Horoscope: Leo, March 2022

Pisces is all about peace, love, and unity, and it’s ruled by Jupiter, the planet of limitlessness and by boundless Neptune… However, dear Leo, limits and boundaries are important, and while Pisces season teaches us that sharing is caring, this time of year calls you to discuss expectations with partners regarding finances and shared resources. These are not themes that idealism works well for, as they require a level-headed, mature, and practical approach.

It’s a nice gesture if someone offers you the world, but if they can’t deliver, it’s quite disappointing! Pisces season can be a very exciting time for people to invest in you—if a reasonable, measured approach is taken! Outside of your relationships, themes like debts, taxes, and inheritances may be on your mind, and emotionally, themes like transition and change are also front and center, as Pisces is the last sign on the zodiac wheel. But new beginnings are on the way, too, with the new moon in Pisces on March 2.

New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one finds you wiping the slate clean in an important way, dear Leo. It’s a powerful time for forgiveness. You may be paying off a debt or finding closure in some way. Someone might be eager to invest in your at this time. Your astrological ruler, the sun, makes a helpful connection with electric Uranus in Taurus during this new moon, which can also find you making exciting and unexpected moves in your career. Mercury and Saturn meet in Aquarius on this day, too, finding you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) discussing commitments for the future. This could be a strong opportunity to make new alliances, agree to plans with established partners, or set boundaries and discuss expectations.

Another new cycle begins as Venus, Mars, and Pluto all align in Capricorn on March 3—a meaningful change in your routine might be taking place. While this alignment can bring superficial changes to your schedule, deeper ones will likely also take place, as Pluto is the planet of the underworld, and its activation asks you to look deep within yourself. Pluto is the planet of power and control, and it calls us to release the past and turn toward change rather than fear it. Venus is the planet of values, and Mars is the planet of action, and as they meet Pluto, what’s meaningful to you and what motivates you can undergo a major shift. As these changes take place, you might find your day-to-day life looking very different!

The sun meets Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, inspiring an expansive, generous atmosphere. Optimism flows! Your focus turns to relationships as Mars and Venus enter and meet in your opposite sign Aquarius on March 6. Mars in Aquarius could find your partners expressing themselves in a more direct way, and in cool Aquarius, Mars can express itself in a detached manner—but with Venus also in Aquarius, your partners can be eager to compromise. You might meet someone quite charming at this time. A fresh start in your love life can take place, or you can reignite the spark with an established partner. Outside of your love life, partnership of all sorts, creative or professional, may also find a dynamic fresh start!

Messenger planet Mercury enters Pisces on March 9, which could find you handling paperwork or communication concerning money, especially taxes, debts, or shared resources. The sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13, helping you soothe any tensions around money, and a brilliant idea can push your career forward as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 17.

A situation concerning cash, your belongings, or on an emotional level, your sense of security or comfort, may reach a climax on March 18 with the full moon in Virgo. Pisces season is all about expansion, but the full moon in Virgo asks us to take stock of all the growth taking place, and organize accordingly! This is a great full moon to focus on your budget and think about how you want to invest not just your money, but your time and energy. You may be wrapping up a project at this time, as full moons are all about release, or you might be selling something valuable. You may be asking for a raise or increase your rates, and as the sun connects with power planet Pluto on this day, a change in your schedule can take place! Pluto is all about transformation and you could be dumping an old habit at this time.

Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19, finding you and your partners hitting some bumps in the road as you reexamine your values and desires. Insecurities might flare, and partners may be annoyed by each other at this time, but if relationships are built on a strong foundation, leaning into freedom and flexibility, rather than smothering or hyper-fixating on things, it could allow for smooth sailing.

The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries on March 20, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere, and bringing some thrilling opportunities! Good news may arrive as messenger planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter on March 21, but watch out for short tempers and arguments as Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22. Again, freedom and flexibility are key here, and people may need their space.

Mercury meets Neptune on March 23, which could find you exploring your spirituality and connecting with your inner voice. Neptune is the planet of intuition, but Mercury is the planet of logic. Balancing the two can be a theme at this time. Secrets may be shared as Mercury connects with Pluto on March 26, and big news might be shared as Mercury enters Aries on March 27. Mercury in Aries could also find you planning a trip, organizing paperwork concerning school, or even publishing something. Venus meets Saturn on March 28, finding you and a partner coming to an important agreement or beginning a new commitment.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in April!