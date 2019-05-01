Monthly Horoscope: Leo, May 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Worldly success, fame, legacy, reputation, and recognition are all major themes for you during Taurus season, dear Leo, but making plans—and keeping them—is what requires your immediate attention early this May. Mercury clashes with Saturn on May 1, and then clashes with Pluto on May 2, bringing all sorts of changes and obstacles to traveling and commuting, communication, and getting things done. But just because you face blocks and power struggles, doesn’t mean luck isn’t on your side! Mercury also connects with Mars on May 1, giving you the energy you need to power through it all (tap your friends for some help!), and on May 2, Mercury connects with jovial Jupiter, bringing you a good time, happy news, and inspiring connections.



But back to your career: May 4 brings the new moon in Taurus, starting a new cycle to your life in public and your work. This is a powerful time to vision board and meditate on what you want to see happen next in your life. Things are in flux, so don’t expect to have all the answers now or for things to change overnight. The story is just beginning! That said, things won’t be terribly slow, either. Excitement abounds on May 5 as Mars opposes Jupiter, which is especially fun for your social life. You’re enjoying “the chase” and having fun partying with your friends and connecting with people. Just watch out for a competitive energy!

Conversations about promotions, your status, and your career are in full force as communication planet Mercury enters Taurus on May 6. Just watch out for a grumpy mood, especially at work, in your travels, or at school, as Venus clashes with Saturn on May 7. If you’re promoting a project of yours, this isn’t the day to plan an important event. But on May 8, Mercury meets with Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way, and the sun connects with Neptune, boosting creativity, sympathy, and intuition.

A powerful day in your relationships arrives on May 9 when you discover who can keep their promises, who’s just in it for what they can get from you, and who your real deal partners are—the ones who want to live life with you to the fullest—as Venus mingles with Jupiter and clashes with Pluto. Jealousy is in the air, but so are some chances to have a blast with the people who matter most. Helping you with boundaries is the sun’s connection with Saturn on May 11—plus, the sun connects with power planet Pluto on May 13, helping you at work and generally boosting your confidence. A fun energy flows as Venus connects with Mars on May 14—this is a great time for networking and sharing ideas.

May 15 is busy, as Venus enters Taurus and brings you rewards and professional recognition, and Mercury connects with Neptune and helps you talk about deep, sensitive issues. Plus, action planet Mars enters Cancer, helping you cut ties that are no longer needed in your life—be especially gentle with yourself. You need rest, but Mars in Cancer might find you too stimulated to get some, so be extra luxurious about unwinding and don’t overbook yourself. Now is the time to be cautious and careful with the actions you take. Slow and steady definitely wins the race when Mars is in Cancer. Picking fights is ill-advised at this time because it might come back to bite you in an unexpected way.

Chatty Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn on May 16, helping you get organized, especially at work. Mercury connects with Pluto, Venus meets Uranus, and the full moon in Scorpio arrives on May 18. Again, Mercury’s connection with Pluto will help you take control of things in your career, and Venus’s meeting with Uranus will bring some unexpected blessings, shocking changes, and a boost of autonomy for you. The full moon in Scorpio is an emotional one, stirring up issues at home, within your family, and in your personal life. Use the releasing energy of the full moon to energetically cleanse your home…and to cry a few tears. Release is important right now! In your career and public life, you’re being very independent and even tough, but you have sensitivities, too, and sorting out situations at home so that you can have a more comforting retreat from the world is key at this time.

Gemini season begins on May 21! Also on May 21, Mercury enters Gemini and the sun meets Mercury. This is plenty of fun for your social life and you’re sure to connect with exciting people. Action planet Mars connects with Uranus on May 22, bringing you unexpected surprises—things are certainly not boring this Gemini season! But things do get confusing (and lazy!) as Mercury clashes with Neptune on May 29, especially when it comes to emotional issues. On May 30, Venus connects with Neptune, which may manifest as a quiet, romantic, and creative time, and Mercury opposes Jupiter, bringing plenty of discussions (just make sure things don’t get overlooked!). Big ideas are exciting, but not always realistic…and nothing’s very realistic right now. Enjoy yourself, but take a light approach to things and don’t make important decisions. Venus connects with Saturn on May 31, offering more support in your work. Good luck this month, and see you in June, Leo!