Monthly Horoscope: Leo, May 2023

Taurus season is an exciting time for your career, dear Leo, as plenty of attention is paid to your talents and achievements! The shift you’ve been waiting for could finally be taking place, or a great accomplishment can be made. Themes like your reputation and legacy are on your mind, and you’re reflecting deeply about your long-term impact on society.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins on May 1, sparking some intensity in your relationships. Power struggles could become apparent, and there may be decisions about whether to embrace change or stay stuck in the past. Parts of your partners you hadn’t seen before come to light, and you may feel closer as a result! But if you’ve been entangled with someone dishonest or even immature, things could begin unraveling.

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus on May 1, and you’re learning or realizing something important about your career or life in the public eye. A fresh start could be taking place, even if it feels like Mercury retrograde is slowing everything down! Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on May 4, putting people in a sensitive, wistful mood. It’s possible that if someone made promises that were too good to be true, things begin to fall apart, even if they had the very best intentions. Disappointment may be in the air, but this can also be a powerful time to be honest about fears and insecurities, and to connect with people who’ve proven themselves to be true friends. Make time to reconnect with what’s real in your life.

Venus meets Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries and the lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on May 5! Venus’s connection with Jupiter is romantic and plenty of fun, but the lunar eclipse in Scorpio could find you in a sensitive mood. You might feel nostalgic and pulled to explore the past, while also feeling like it’s time to move on. Many different emotions surface at this time! Venus and Jupiter can inspire you to go out and party, but you might end up sitting outside the club all night, having deep conversations with a friend about the past and your dreams for the future. Venus and Jupiter create an over-the-top fun energy, but eclipses are also emotional and exhausting, so plan to go home early and rest. This eclipse could be a pivotal time in your career, as well as your home and family life. An important change to your work-life balance could take place. You may be moving or rearranging things, and the shifts that take place might feel fated in some way!

Venus enters Cancer on May 7, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and luxuriate in a peaceful, quiet environment. This is a lovely moment for a spa weekend or a trip someplace beautiful and secluded. Private time with yourself or with someone you love may be needed. Astrologers say Leos love drama, but the truth is that Leos also love laying around with a face mask and sipping spa water, and Venus in Cancer encourages you to indulge! Venus in Cancer also calls you to take a break from work, go on a vacation if you can, and unplug from your texts and emails. The sun meets Uranus in Taurus on May 9, which could bring some unexpected developments in your career! A surprising opportunity could arise.

Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in Pisces and with Venus on May 12, inspiring introspection and encouraging you to get reorganized. Details that had been overlooked may emerge; projects you had put on the back burner could become a focus once again. Discussions about money that had been set aside may be revisited. Mercury retrograde encourages us to look to the past and tie up loose ends, and the mood is especially productive as Venus connects with Saturn on May 13. Saturn is all about responsibility and Venus is about what we value: Their harmonious alignment can help us take care of business, especially regarding the things we care deeply about. For you, Leo, this can manifest around emotionally charged issues: Boundaries could help you feel more secure and comfortable.

Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, and by the time its post-shadow period ends on June 1, you’ll find that many delays and misunderstandings are behind you, and new conversations are beginning! Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, inspiring a profound emotional release! A deep sense of closure could take place. Perhaps you’ll settle a debt or an apology will be accepted.

Lucky Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, which bodes well for your career and popularity. Exciting new opportunities arise, and your influence could expand! Jupiter squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on May 17, which can find you at a major turning point in your relationships: Partnerships with folks who are stuck in the past and can’t open up to new possibilities may need to be left behind. So much change is taking place, and you—and the people you surround yourself with—would be wise to explore new opportunities and let yourselves outgrow old way of doing things.

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring a peaceful atmosphere and boosting compassion. You may be connecting with your inner voice or exploring your spirituality. Letting go of the past can come easily as these planets align. Mercury connects with Saturn, and the new moon in Taurus takes place on May 19: Mercury’s alignment with Saturn bodes well for making future plans and organizing details, and it cam also find you revisiting discussions that took place around May 12. The new moon in Taurus marks a fresh start in your career; perhaps you’re taking on a bigger role, working toward a new goal, or winning recognition!

Mars enters your zodiac sign, Leo, and opposes Pluto on May 20. Mars in your sign can find you feeling even more confident and courageous! Mars’s opposition to the planet of power, Pluto, could mean confronting important issues in your partnerships. These discussions might be intense, but important information could come to light, and transformative compromises can be reached. If you’re in a relationship with someone stuck in their ways, or someone manipulative, this is an important turning point in your connection. You might be calling them out, deciding to remove them from your life, or initiating an intervention.

The sun enters Gemini and connects with Pluto on May 21, which bodes well for communication, and real, honest discussions. The sun in Gemini generally inspires a fun atmosphere in your social life, and its harmonious alignment with Pluto can help you navigate any recent power struggles. It could also find you connecting with some influential people!

The sun connects with Mars on May 22, bringing a boost of strength and vitality, and bringing excitement to your social life. Your confidence and go-getter attitude can win you plenty of friends at this time. Tempers might be short as Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23, though you could also accomplish a great deal on this day, especially toward a career goal. Venus connects with Uranus on May 26, which might find you winning some unexpected attention! The sun squares off with Saturn on May 28, and you’re setting important boundaries in your social life. The sun’s square to Saturn might also find you getting real about financial responsibilities: An important change to how you manage wealth takes place.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in June!