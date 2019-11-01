Monthly Horoscope: Leo, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

November opens in the cutest way possible: with romance, creativity, and plenty of celebration as darling Venus enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on November 1! A mood of generosity, adventure, and laughter is in store. Have you been having enough fun in your life, Leo? Venus in Sagittarius makes having a good time a high priority on your list—any relationships that lack joy or humor will now have a chance to turn around, or you’ll realize that you’re ready to let them go.

Videos by VICE

Warrior planet Mars is in the sign of the diplomat, Libra, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any arguments. Mars clashes with the planet of destruction, Pluto, in Capricorn, on November 5, and you would be wise not to pick any arguments, especially at work or during your commute. That said, anger is a normal human emotion and it’s important for you to honor any rage that’s coming up at this time in a healthy way; vent to someone who can help, or take your issues to your journal or sweat them out in your physical activities, whether that’s dancing or squaring up with a punching bag at your local boxing gym.

Not a member of a gym? No problem. Find a studio class near you and get your sweat on, without having to commit to one place.

If you’re caught in the middle of a heated argument, or you’re the one instigating it, try this breathing exercise to help you calm down on the spot.

If you need to vent, do so from the privacy of your home in your journal.

A more easygoing and productive energy flows as the sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align on November 8. The sun is your ruling planet and as it aligns with Saturn, the planet of reality, and Neptune, the planet of fantasy, amazing shifts can take place. An awkward situation may finally be smoothed over as helpful adjustments are made.



Mercury retrograde in Scorpio finds you moving slowly and reconnecting with your past. Secrets are examined as Mercury connects with Pluto on November 9, and you’re reconsidering the conversations and plans you had on October 19. A new strategy is in order. Conversations about home, family, and the past are heavy at this time, and an important realization about these themes occurs as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on November 11.

Scorpio season puts a major focus on your private life, but the full moon in Taurus arrives on November 12, bringing a big climax to your career! Taurus is luxurious, creative, and stubborn! When you know what you want, you go for it, Leo, and you do it with originality and flare. A culmination is taking place, and you’re receiving rewards for your hard work or realizing what needs to come into balance in your personal and public lives in order to get where you want. This is an especially energizing full moon as Mars connects with lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, boosting creativity and connection.

Let your artistic side out in your sketchbook!

As you experience career success, make sure you’re also taking care of your mental health and wellbeing. Regularly check in with yourself through meditative daily rituals and talking with a licensed therapist.

You’re thinking back to mid-October again as Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn and Neptune on November 13. A gentle and supportive energy flows as you slow down and reflect on the past. Mercury retrograde can be frustratingly slow, but you’re being given more time to work through your feelings and reorganize your schedule so it works better for your goals. The sun, your ruling planet, also connects with Pluto on November 13. Pluto is the lord of the underworld, while the sun represents life and vitality—powerful transformations take place when these two energies work together, helping you kick a bad habit!



Sweet Venus clashes with the planet of illusion, Neptune, on November 14, and you’re coming to terms with the fact that not all your fantasies can come true…but, this can still be a magically creative and even romantic time, as long as you don’t make promises you can’t keep and don’t expect too much from the people you’re connecting with. There’s nothing wrong with make-believe as long as you know it isn’t real.

Action planet Mars enters Scorpio on November 19, bringing you a big boost in energy at home and with family, and potentially finding you moving or renovating. Finally, the pace begins to pick up as Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20; between then and when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on December 7, conversations and plans that were delayed or confused will finally be straightened out.

Don’t have plans to move anytime soon? Add some more visual and aural interest to your living room with this cool vinyl storage rack that’ll let you show off your favorite record store finds.

Keep your throat chakras clear this month by eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Try a meal-kit service if you’re in the habit of ordering delivery more often than you’d like.

Regularly cleanse your living spaces of any bad vibes.

Another shift in energy arrives as the sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, officially commencing Leo party season! Expect to attend many celebrations and for romance to be in the air, especially as Venus meets Jupiter on November 24! A burst of luck and creative inspiration arrives, a celebratory mood is in the air, and things are especially juicy in your love life. But keep in mind that Mars also opposes Uranus on this day, so watch out for unexpected arguments that create tension between your public and private lives.



Love and money planet Venus enters grounded, practical earth sign Capricorn on November 25, and though you can expect a lot of partying during Sagittarius season, you can also expect to enjoy some spa days and to take pleasure in getting organized—including by doing your chores. You may bump into quite a few cuties while you run errands! A pleasant energy flows at your day job, and this is a marvelous time to attract new clients and gigs. In love, you’re especially valuing partners you can count on, who call when they say they will and show their appreciation by helping you cook dinner or do other practical things. A fresh start in love and your creative projects arrives on November 26, thanks to the new moon in Sagittarius. But don’t expect things to move too quickly: Neptune ends its retrograde on November 27, making for a very sleepy vibe!

The pace picks up again on November 28 as Venus connects with electric Uranus, finding you in the mood for experimentation and bringing some unexpected surprises to your workplace or in your everyday routine. As Mercury connects with Neptune on November 28 and Saturn on November 30, you’re recalling conversations and ideas you had about your past, home, and family during Mercury retrograde, around November 13. Finally, things are starting to make sense! Your imagination is flowing, your intuition is boosted, and your boundaries and commitments are set. Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in December!