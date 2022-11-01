Monthly Horoscope: Leo, November 2022

The sun in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules home and family, making it is a cozy time of year for you, dear Leo! You may be nostalgic, connecting with the past. You could be in the mood to entertain at home, and your relationships are deepening.

Scorpio season is a surprisingly warm time for you, but this year, Scorpio season brings changes at home as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5. Shake-ups at work could mean adjustments at home, too. You may be making important decisions about the boundaries between your personal and professional/public lives, or stepping away from your family’s career expectations, perhaps realizing it’s time to do things your own way. Your values regarding home and family make a big impact on decisions regarding your career.

Venus squares off with Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius on November 7, which can find you and your partners renegotiating plans and commitments, rethinking boundaries, standards, and expectations. This isn’t the coziest, most romantic astrological alignment, but it can be a productive one! Leos sometimes find it silly when someone says “don’t take this personally,” but at this time, a bit of detachment can go a long way in reaching your long-term goals.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on November 8, and the sun meets Mercury in Scorpio and Mercury opposes Uranus. Unexpected news may arrive, or something surprising revealed! An important realization about your relationships, or a meaningful discussion with a partner, can take place.

Eclipses often bring radical change, and this one can find you in the midst of a transformation in your career or life in the public eye. A new career path might suddenly open up, or there could be a breakthrough in your current occupation. Reward and recognition may come your way. Power could be changing hands and you’re challenged to take on new responsibilities. Your influence and leadership may be examined by yourself or others, and you’re receiving quite a bit of attention. Your astrological ruler, the sun, opposes Uranus on November 9, inspiring an atmosphere of experimentation and progress. You could be cutting ties with situations or relationships that have been limiting you. Old traditions can be released for new ones. Your past might suddenly feel more distant.

You could be navigating communication delays as Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, but also on this day, Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsically romantic atmosphere! Deep emotional healing can take place. You may fall deeply in love or interact with art that touches your heart. Spiritually meaningful bonds can form.

The sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, which could find you setting boundaries at home and in your relationships. Responsibilities are renegotiated. Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12, inspiring an easygoing, sympathetic atmosphere. It’s a lovely time to write poetry and to talk about dreams and fantasies! You may feel pulled to explore your spirituality.

Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13, inspiring a passionate, creative energy, and a meaningful transformation takes place as you end an old habit or embrace a new routine. Meaningful discussions and a feeling of spiritual connection flow as Mercury connects with Pluto and the sun with Neptune on November 14. Mercury and Pluto’s connection bodes especially well for productivity, and this alignment finds you opening up to new information that transforms you in some way. The sun’s connection with Neptune inspires creativity and an emotionally expansive atmosphere: You may be letting go of the past and embracing the present.

Venus connects with Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, inspiring generosity and a warm vibe at home, with family, and in your personal life. New possibilities may be uncovered. Venus enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on November 16, activating the sector of your chart that rules fun, romance, and creativity! This is a fantastic time to party, connect with a crush or an established partner, make art, and generally let loose!

Mercury also mingles with lucky Jupiter on November 16, which can find people feeling open-minded and eager to connect. Intriguing information could be shared. Details may be organized and big-picture planning can move forward. There’s a deeper understanding of your emotions and an ease in discussing them. You may be ready to let go of something you’ve been holding on to for a while. Exciting invitations to parties or special events arrive as Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17. Communication in your love life and your creative collaborations gets a boost, too. The sun mingles with Pluto on November 18, boding especially well for productivity and kicking an old habit.

Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, which might find you thinking back to a situation that took place on or around October 12. Group projects and team efforts may be disorganized or a source of frustration at this time. Working in groups can be hard, but this Mars retrograde in Gemini can teach you a tremendous amount about what you need to know about yourself in order to be a successful team player. Mars is the planet of passion, anger, and motivation, and its retrograde stirs up intense emotions that challenge us to contend with our most fiery aspects. With some self-awareness and a willingness to change, incredible transformations are possible!

The sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, inspiring an uplifting and open-hearted atmosphere, and a fun, flirtatious energy flows as Mercury and Venus meet on November 21! The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and encouraging you to connect with whatever makes your heart the happiest. A new romance, or a reconnection in a relationship, forms during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23. You could be starting a new art project, too. Have you been having enough fun lately? This new moon in Sagittarius calls you to create more space for fun and celebration in your life! Also during this new moon, Jupiter ends its retrograde, finding you relieved of an obligation. You may be settling a debt. Resources could become available to you, or credit given. A feeling of generosity, expansion, and possibility flows.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, finding you and your partners renegotiating and re-strategizing plans and projects that were conceived on or around September 28. Tempers might be especially short as Mercury opposes Mars retrograde on November 29, but also on this day, Mercury connects with Saturn, boding well for focus and productivity. Find ways to stay grounded and patient. A passionate energy flows as Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, and excitement takes place in your social life. An art project may come to completion or a wish may come true. A confrontation may take place, but solid compromises could come into being, too.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in December!