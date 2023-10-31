Monthly Horoscope: Leo, November 2023

In the privacy of your home or through the stillness of night, you can figure out how to renew and refresh yourself as the sun transits your chart’s house of home and family on October 23.

Consider how you share your greatness and success with the world as the sun faces off with optimistic Jupiter on November 3. You might be feeling extra sensitive or even a little shy as Venus faces off with Neptune that same day, which can tap into feelings of insecurity or comparison to others. However, with Jupiter and the sun aligned, overconfidence or an exaggerated sense of self can stand in place of insecurity, embarrassment, or disappointment.

Saturn, the planet of boundaries and rules, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of shared finances on November 4. If your money is currently caught up in other people’s bureaucracies, things might get a little slower before moving forward. On an emotional level, this can find you toiling over other people’s shortcomings. Sort out your responsibilities, and understand what’s theirs. Thoughts are racing as Mercury faces off with Uranus that same day, November 4, creating a nervous but inventive mental atmosphere. You may be receptive to unconventional compromises.

Your relationship to work and the material world develops as Venus harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of resources and power dynamics, on November 6. You’re pushing to maintain a certain quality of life and leisure, but through what means? Imagine your fairytale ending as Mercury harmonizes with dreamy Neptune on November 6. How will you finance your future, and who will help you carry out this dream?

Venus is in your chart’s house of communication beginning November 8 and your relationship to your siblings, neighbors, and roommates can feel more harmonious. This is also a good time to hang out at the library or tune up your soft skills. Also on November 8, Mercury connects with Pluto, inspiring deep investigation into your health and lifestyle. You can gather information about certain habits, which can help you take control of your health.

The broader picture is examined as Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, putting you in a more outgoing and bubbly state of mind. You can figure out how to laugh at problems as Mercury clashes with Saturn on November 10. A good sense of humor can provide the levity necessary to take on challenging conversations. People might not be in the best mood, but you can at least offer some open-minded relief, or send an invitation to decompress.

Challenging astrology arises on November 11 as Mars faces off with Uranus. The vibe is reckless and relentless, and you might feel caught in the middle of some rowdy energy, or like you’ve become a bystander. Set a positive example by knowing when to let things rest and settle before giving into impulsive overreactions. The sun also faces off with Uranus on November 13, so your grace and dignity may be challenged, asking you to maintain composure among chaos. Damage control is advised, but you might feel like you have no choice but to show the world your rebellious side.

Also on November 13 is the new moon in Scorpio, which falls in your chart’s house of home and domesticity. This can call you to reinvent yourself, burn bridges, and shed old skin in order to evolve into a version of yourself that feels more consistent and real. Consider what is yours versus what is a reaction to—or vengeance towards—the outside world as the new moon faces off with Uranus and meets with Mars.

Some fun and peaceful vibes arrive as Mercury connects with Venus on November 15, making it easy to express your feelings and creative insights. Friendships, love, and creativity flow! You can gain a better understanding of what you enjoy, and talk about what you like in an assertive but diplomatic way.

There’s a magic to how you express yourself as Mars and the sun harmonize with glamorous Neptune on November 17. Acting skills and improvisation are turned on. Any wish that you have can be placed in a positive light. This can be helpful for finding a way to fit in; it’s a very forgiving aspect that can smooth over or dissolve any rough edges.

A new cycle begins as the sun meets with action planet Mars on November 18, giving you a fresh understanding of who you are and how you fit into the world. You might take on a different identity, or find yourself becoming a new version of yourself. A change in family dynamics or a relocation may permanently change your role or title.

You can take a clearer look at your own habits and psychology as the sun connects with power planet Pluto on November 20. This is a time to journey to the heart of an issue. Use your perspective in a way that heals and protects others. Mars also connects with Pluto on November 21, a deeply motivating and unstoppable aspect. Use this power to follow through—but look out for being too tough or too edgy.

Joy and festivities come as the sun is in Sagittarius from November 22, illuminating your chart’s house of leisure and creativity. As the year comes to an end, consider what you’d like to maintain into 2024. What friendships and romances do you want to give space to develop? What is the fire that you want to keep burning? You might have to make a commitment or sacrifice as the sun clashes with sobering Saturn on November 23, issuing a reality check.

You’re eager to connect with lovers and friends, near and far, as Mars enters spirited Sagittarius on November 24, motivating you to get the party started! There’s some party crashing as Mars clashes with Saturn on November 25, which may bring some inevitable constraints. You might need to figure out how to keep the good times rolling despite limitations on time or money.

Look out for confusion or misunderstanding as Mercury clashes with Neptune on November 27. This can be awkward, but also funny. The full moon in Gemini, also on November 27, illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, bringing some goals or objectives to fulfillment. Be grateful for your creative drive and passion, which have given you success, as the full moon faces off with Mars.

Good luck Leo, and see you in December!