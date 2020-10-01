Monthly Horoscope: Leo, October 2020

Libra season finds the sun lighting up the communication sector of your chart, bringing information and gossip your way! Libra loves to socialize and is one of these most charming signs in the zodiac and you’re likely to be connecting with your neighbors or reaching out to siblings. As light and social as this season is for you, dear Leo, confrontations take place on October 1 thanks to the full moon in fellow fire sign Aries: Conversations that have been building will reach a climax, information is revealed, and something you didn’t understand before finally makes sense. Full moons are all about release, and you’re expressing something important at this time.

Venus enters earth sign Virgo on October 2, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules material wealth and security, and making this a fantastic time for giving or receiving gifts, as well as to ask for a raise. You’re kicking bad habits on October 4 as the planet of transformation, Pluto, ends its retrograde, and a massive change is likely to take place in your daily schedule. Unexpected news concerning your career or home life arrives on October 7 as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, and striking a better balance between your personal life and your public life will be a big theme over the next few weeks as we head into Scorpio season.

Mars retrograde in Aries clashes with Pluto on October 9 and people are in a bad mood; arguments that take place may not end in compromise, and could mark the end of a partnership or conversation. A conversation that’s been taking place about a gig, plan, or project may take a tough turn at this time, and you might decide not to involve yourself with it anymore. The energy shifts on October 10 as Venus connects with electric Uranus, bringing unexpected gifts and boosting your popularity! Just try not to overbook your schedule or over-indulge, as your ruling planet, the sun, clashes with the over-the-top Jupiter on October 11.

Jupiter and Neptune (currently in Pisces) connect for the third and final time this year on October 12, creating a marvelously healing atmosphere. Issues that you felt you could never resolve melt away as Jupiter opens you up to new possibilities and Neptune dissolves all conflict. Also on this day, Mercury connects with Venus, creating a chatty, social atmosphere—things are especially cozy at home.

An important moment for Mars’s retrograde journey arrives on October 13 as it opposes the sun, finding you cutting off a conversation you don’t want to participate in anymore. Reflect on mental clutter in your life: a friend who doesn’t respect your boundaries and texts you at 4 AM, paperwork that’s getting disorganized on your desk, endless social media scrolling and screen time. Mars retrograde finds us with short tempers, and its opposition to the sun brings us to our wit’s end—give yourself mental space by getting rid of clutter and setting boundaries.

Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio on October 13, finding you reconnecting with your past, with family members, and with people, places, and memories from long ago. You’re reflecting on your childhood, in an introspective mood. A long lost heirloom may reappear, but watch out for miscommunications and delays. Take it slow, as Mercury retrograde is not the time to rush. Avoid making big purchases, traveling, or signing contracts, if you can, and catch up on rest instead.

Power struggles come up on October 15 as the sun clashes with Pluto, but the new moon in air sign Libra brings a fresh start on October 16. Libra is the planet of justice, and a sense of balance and harmony are in the air. A fresh cycle of communication is beginning. New information is coming your way, and your mind feels clear!

However, the atmosphere feels heavy as the sun clashes with Saturn and Venus opposes Neptune on October 18. Plans are rejected and confusion concerning finances leaves you feeling lost. Luckily, there’s a complete shift on October 19 as Mars and Venus align with Jupiter, sparking your competitive, go-getter edge, and bringing financial blessings. Lots of ups and downs concerning your day job or your schedule may take place this month, but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so making plans is tricky. Also on October 19, Mercury retrograde opposes Uranus, finding you thinking back to October 7, and bringing surprises concerning your work-life balance.

Venus connects with Pluto on October 21, bringing you a special gift: Something difficult to find may arrive! This is also a powerful moment for discussing financial issues with your partners. Scorpio season begins on October 22, activating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family, making this a great moment to energetically cleanse your space and spend time with loved ones. Plans for the future are contemplated as Venus connects with Saturn on October 24. this isn’t the cuddliest cosmic coupling for Venus, but it is a productive one that’s great for discussing shared values, standards, and visions for the future.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on October 25, bringing you important information about the past, or on a more mundane level, about your living situation. Mercury and Venus enter Libra on October 27, finding you revisiting old paperwork and reconnecting with old friends or revisiting an old neighborhood. Venus in Libra finds you especially charming when it comes to communication, and some messages of love may come your way!

The month wraps up with a full moon in Taurus on October 31, shifting your focus from your home and family life to your career. You may be releasing an important project or receiving some rewards or recognition. Balancing your home life and your career is a big theme of this full moon: How do you want to be seen by the public, and what do you need regarding privacy? Also on this day, the sun opposes Uranus, making freedom an important theme: Any situation in your home life that’s preventing you from experimenting in your career will need to be addressed.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in November!