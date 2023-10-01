Monthly Horoscope: Leo, October 2023

The sun in Libra lights up a mental, intellectual sector of your chart, making this a busy season for self-expression, conversation, research, paperwork, and all things communication!

However, misunderstandings, especially about money, could take place as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on October 2. Fortunately, communication improves on October 3 as Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn: Plans could be put in order and a more incisive, focused energy flows around communication. An exciting change might also take place in your local neighborhood. Mercury enters Libra on October 4, boosting communication. People can feel especially collaborative and open-minded at this time. Mercury in Libra is all about speaking with care and tact. A discussion about making things more fair could take place. You might also be connecting with neighbors or siblings, if you have them, at this time.

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto on October 8, finding you having an intense discussion. Tempers could be especially short and people more prone to bickering. Frustration regarding your chores, schedule, or commute could pop up. An impossible situation could find you ready to make a big change.

Also on this day, Venus enters Virgo, inspiring a big shift in energy. It could also bring a lovely gift your way. Venus in Virgo bodes very well for you financially, and people are eager to meet your requests. Important financial boundaries could be set on October 10 as Venus opposes Saturn in Pisces. Limitations and expectations may be discussed. October 10 also finds Pluto reaching the end of its retrograde in Capricorn, and you’re making a change to your routine and perhaps ending an old habit. This can be a good time to try out new regimens and approaches to productivity. An old system that was frustrating could be cleared away.

Mars enters Scorpio on October 12, and big plans you’ve had for your home could be underway. Maybe you’re doing a big clean-up or renovation. Perhaps you’re moving to a new place! Mars in Scorpio could deliver the energy you need to tackle these big projects. Emotionally, it can also find you cutting ties with the past in some important way. You’re feeling very ready to move on! You might address a situation with a family member, and do so with courage and confidence. Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13, inspiring a productive atmosphere for having emotional discussions and coming up with plans for how to deal with things moving forward. A financial situation can also be sorted out.

You might be experiencing a totally new way of thinking about and communicating things during the solar eclipse in Libra on October 14. A eureka moment can find you changed in a deep way! Sometimes, once you understand something, there’s no going back to the old way of moving about the world.

New information may surface at this time, and it might be very surprising: Eclipses can be periods of great revelation. Eclipses also have a famously fated feeling about them, so the things you’re learning at this time can feel like you’re meant to know them in some way. Like the message was meant to accidentally land in your inbox, or you were meant to overhear something at a party. Serendipitous, surprising, and emotional interactions take place. This eclipse also marks big changes taking place in your neighborhood. Perhaps old haunts are shutting down, or new neighbors are moving in. The social scene around you could be shifting, your usual spots changing.

Intellectual breakthroughs continue as the sun meets Mercury on October 20. An important new discussion begins. And information continues coming to light as Mercury squares off with Pluto on this day, too. Intense discussions take place. A big change in plans may also occur, stirring up control issues, especially as the sun squares off with Pluto on October 21. Change can be difficult, but it is necessary. People may be short-tempered and even controlling at this time. You may need to set a boundary with someone who is micromanaging you or isn’t being respectful of your time or energy. It might be helpful to bring in a third party to mediate things. Bring in support, Leo—you don’t have to do it all alone!

Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22. Venus’s connection with Jupiter could bring a lovely, valuable gift your way! A fantastic reward or prize may also be won. This could be a great time for financial negotiations. You may be getting a raise or accessing new resources. People can feel especially generous, and this may be an exciting time in your love life. Mercury in Scorpio encourages deep, meaningful conversations and finds you having a powerful discussion about your feelings or the past. Mercury’s alignment with Saturn bodes well for making plans and agreements, especially about themes like money or security.

Scorpio season begins on October 23, inspiring a cozy mood at home. This is a lovely time to spruce up your space and entertain loved ones. In your love life, you might be growing closer to someone and connecting in a deep, emotionally meaningful way. Plans regarding your living situation come together seamlessly as the sun connects with Saturn on October 24. So if you’re planning a move, rearranging things, or simply want to connect with family or housemates about shared responsibilities, this could be a productive time.

A lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on October 28, marking a tremendous shift in your career. Perhaps you’re leaving a job and embarking on a new journey. Maybe you’re taking on a new leadership role. Perhaps you are winning great rewards and achieving something phenomenal! Whatever it may be, the eclipse means that it’s a significant and unusual time in your life. Your reputation gets a boost. Leos famously love the spotlight, and you’re getting a lot of attention at this time. The way you yield power may be noted by others, so focus on taking the high road in whatever is going on for you, Leo.

Your successes are well publicized at this time, but people could be looking at your shortcomings, too. All you can do is your best; acting with integrity is the best way to work with the sensitive eclipse energy. Even if you’ve made mistakes in the past, it’s what you do today that matters, and this is a powerful time to show the world what you’re actually made of. If you’re hoping to reach the public or make a big move, Mars and Mercury sitting opposite Jupiter during this eclipse can find you making an even bigger splash than expected during an eclipse. Opportunities abound!

Discussions move along quickly as Mercury meets Mars on October 29. This alignment can be especially productive for discussions concerning your home or family life. If you’re craving some peace, quiet, and privacy, this alignment also bodes well for tucking yourself away to recharge. An unexpected gift, reward, or celebration of your work may arrive as Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus on October 31! The month wraps up with excitement, thrills and novelty. People are in the mood to try new things and an experimental atmosphere flows.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in November!