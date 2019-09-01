Monthly Horoscope: Leo, September 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The sun in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security, and since Virgo is so hardworking and detail-oriented, this is the perfect time for you to assess your budget and channel energy toward manifesting abundance, dear Leo!

Brilliant ideas arrive on September 1 as the planet of the mind, Mercury (currently in Virgo) makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected news about your finances or career may also reach you at this time. It’s a great day to discuss plans, commitments, and value as Venus in Virgo connects with Saturn in Capricorn. A new cycle in acquiring your desired wealth and security arrives as the sun meets Mars in Virgo on September 2. Also on this day, Venus clashes with Jupiter in Sagittarius, bringing a burst of fun and excitement. Though you may be celebrating, be sure you’re not over-indulging or over-spending.

A new approach to managing and talking about money and security arrives on September 3, when Mercury, Mars, and the sun all meet in Virgo—but things start to get confusing on September 4 as Venus opposes Neptune in Pisces, finding you feeling lost, insecure, and unappreciated. Do your best to keep things light, little lion. Avoid conversations or commitments concerning money, and try to fill your day with music, poetry, and spiritual pursuits. If someone is trying too hard to sell you something, or you suspect someone may be manipulating you, do your best to end the conversation without slipping into paranoia. A more grounded energy for communication arrives as Mercury connects with Saturn on September 5, which will also be helpful for planning your schedule.

September 6 is busy: Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the sun connects with Saturn, and Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Big conversations take place, and while there may be some exaggeration, you’re excited and optimistic about the way things are going, especially financially. You have support at work and people believe in your leadership—you may even be part of the VIP or “in crowd” treated to perks. In your relationships, gifts or tokens of trust are exchanged to symbolize the deepening of a bond. A sexy atmosphere is in the air!

Things feel less clear on September 7, as miscommunication and lies abound—keep conversations light and don’t believe everything you hear. Despite this hazy energy, you’re feeling optimistic, especially about your love life and artistic endeavors, as the sun clashes with lucky planet Jupiter on September 8. You’re also getting inside information that helps clarify whatever B.S. has come your way as Mercury connects with Pluto, also on this day.

A supportive, get-stuff-done energy flows as fiery Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn on September 9, and you’re stepping into a leadership role with ease. However, a feeling of being invisible or undervalued arrives when the sun opposes Neptune on September 10. This is also a tricky time for your finances—don’t buy or invest in something out of insecurity, and reflect on your boundaries and emotions concerning money. It might be hard to draw the line between what’s yours and what’s someone else’s right now—not just financially, but energetically, too. It’s OK to put off decision making right now and ask for more time to consider. Be especially careful not to make rash decisions or take impulsive action on September 12, when Mars clashes with Jupiter—watch out for tempers.

Luckily, an easy, happy mood is in the air on September 13 as chatty Mercury meets sweet Venus. This also bodes well for money, which is great since you’ve had a financially confusing month so far! Also on this day, the sun connects with Pluto, imbuing you with power and control—you’re feeling confident and creative!

An emotional full moon in Pisces arrives on September 14, and you’re tasked with releasing something you’ve been clinging to. You’re being called to face your fear of endings. Life will be so much lighter if you could just let go of this baggage! A complex financial issue also comes to a head at this time—watch out for lazy or deceitful people or situations as Mars opposes Neptune. Though things are confusing, you get a boost of mental acuity as Mercury and Venus enter intellectual air sign Libra during this full moon. Pleasant words will be exchanged as these two planets enter the sign of harmony.

Your schedule is reconfigured and you’re focused on your duties as taskmaster Saturn ends its retrograde on September 18. You feel a powerful surge of energy and are easily getting to the bottom of many of the financial concerns you’ve been dealing with this month as Mars connects with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, on September 19—you will not be toyed with or taken advantage of!

Jupiter clashes with Neptune on September 21 for the third and final time this year, bringing some disappointments as you realize that not everything you’ve invested in turned out the way you’d hoped. Think back to January 13 and June 16, the last time these planets clashed; themes from those dates are resurfacing now. After these disappointments, Mercury clashes with Saturn on September 22, helping you regain your focus and get back down to earth—just watch out for grumpy people!

The sun enters Libra, the sign of balance, on September 23, bringing you a sense of clarity. The information you need is coming your way. Venus clashes with Saturn on September 25, and though there may be a feeling of rejection in the air, it’s a good time for you to set limits and boundaries. You can’t say yes to every request! Important conversations arrive on September 26, when Mercury clashes with Pluto, helping you get to the bottom of a mystery—but do watch out for power struggles.

Your communications get a clean slate with the new moon in Libra on September 28, and lucky news comes your way as Venus connects with Jupiter. It’s a lovely time to flirt, make art, and just have fun! September is a confusing month, but it comes to a gentle close. You might not have all the information you need yet, but at least your mind feels clear and you have a better grasp on what to do with your money! Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in October!

