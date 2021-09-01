Monthly Horoscope: Leo, September 2021

The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules money, security, and your belongings, finding you focused on financial matters, wealth, and comfort.

You love life’s luxuries, but the sun in practical and hardworking Virgo finds you highly focused on accounting and creating a smart budget! Some confusion may take place in your finances on September 2 as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune, but a much more solid energy for communication arrives on September 4 as Mercury in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, which bodes well for discussing standards, boundaries, and commitments.

Venus in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, finding you having intense conversations about desire and power. Themes like jealousy, greed, and manipulation may be up for consideration. Take a look at your relationships: If you feel like you’re being suffocated or like someone is controlling your time, energy, or your communications, it’s time to say goodbye! The partnerships you have with conscientious, kind people will deepen as you both discuss your needs, vulnerabilities, and deepest wishes.

September 6 is one of the most astrologically active days of the month: Mars connects with Pluto, making it an especially powerful time to achieve power, success, and wealth, and Venus connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good luck in your partnerships, and inspiring kindness, generosity, and fun! Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow period, so many of the conversations and plans that are set in motion at this time will be revised once Mercury retrograde begins on September 27. While delays can be frustrating, this can also be an opportunity to collect more information and rethink your choices. There’s also a new moon in Virgo on September 6, marking the start of a new cycle in your finances. A new source of income, a raise, or something of value may come your way. In your career, you’re feeling especially eager to experiment: You want to surprise people as the sun connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere at home and making it a wonderful moment to entertain your loved ones, safety precautions considered! It also finds you and your romantic partners bonding over the past. You’re especially appreciative of people you have history with, or new people in your life who appreciate your history and who show genuine interest in learning more about who you are and where you’re from! This is also a great time to redecorate your space and bring beauty into your home.

The sun opposes Neptune on September 14, which may create a lazy atmosphere. Take time off and avoid making important decisions, especially regarding money, if you can. There may be some confusion or insecurity at this time. Also on September 14, Mars enters Libra, kicking up the pace of communication. If you’ve been feeling shy about expressing yourself, warrior planet Mars in social Libra finds you boldly reaching out to people!

The sun connects with Pluto on September 16, finding you connecting with your inner strength, and changing any habits you want to adjust. Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17, which may bring a grumpy, chilly atmosphere—this is not be the best time to ask for a date or a favor. Thankfully, the mood shifts and people are feeling open-minded as Mercury connects Jupiter on September 20! September 20 also brings the full moon in Pisces, creating a powerful energy for releasing the past, settling debts, and gaining closure. A situation in your finances may come to a climax at this time. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and there may be an energy of “goodbye,” but you’re ready to let go, Leo! This is a potent time for moving on and making space in your life for new adventures.

Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 22, which could find you rearranging your schedule or learning some intriguing or secret information. September 22 is also the equinox and your astrological ruler, the sun, enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules communication! It’s a busy moment for connection.

Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, bringing some shake-ups, and something that used to be important to you may have lost its luster, or you might find yourself craving something unexpected! A more anchored energy flows as Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, helping you plan and strategize for the future. But do keep your schedule flexible: Things will likely be reworked during Mercury retrograde, which starts on September 27 and lasts through October 18. While Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and miscommunications, it’s still a fine time to reconnect with the past. You may be running into folks from long ago or even receiving long lost letters! Astrologers advise against traveling, signing contracts, or making big purchases due to Mercury retrograde’s confusing atmosphere, but you can work with this energy by taking things slowly and being flexible.

Your astrological ruler, the sun, connects with Saturn on September 29, helping you confidently discuss plans and commitments with your partners, and the month ends on a fun note as Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30! Celebrations and exciting social connections abound! It’s a great time to meet new people, deepen your romantic connections, and simply enjoy yourself. Just try not to over-indulge, spend too much, or gossip.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in October!