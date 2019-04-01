Monthly Horoscope: Libra, April 2019

April opens with the sun shining in Aries, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart—you’re all about partnership, dear Libra, making this an exciting time of the year for you. However, making plans and getting things done hasn’t been so easy over the last few weeks because of Mercury retrograde—so many missed phone calls, schedule mixups, and delays! Mercury retrograde is thankfully over, but Mercury meets with hazy, day dreamy Neptune on April 2, which will once again find you in a fog when it comes to your work, daily routine, and schedule. How are you supposed to plan a cute date when you’re not sure if your gig is the same night?! Frustrating! All you can do right now is go with the flow, keep your plans flexible, and trust your intuition. Now that Mercury is direct, there will be a handful of dates this month which will find you reflecting back on conversations and plans that can up over this last few weeks. Mercury and Neptune’s meeting will find you thinking back to February 19 and March 24.

The new moon in Aries lands on April 5, starting a new cycle in your relationships, romantic or otherwise. New moons can be tricky because things feel so unfamiliar—what’s going to come next, you wonder? Aries energy is all about rushing forward, full speed ahead, but this new moon asks that you pause and stand in the space of not-knowing—which also happens to be the space of limitless possibility. Anything can happen, and now is your time to envision what you would like, Libra. The new moon in Aries asks you and your partners to boldly, fiercely stand in your unique individuality and ask for what you want. Finally, making plans will be much easier as communication planet Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of structure and responsibility, on April 7. Again, you’re thinking back to previous weeks—February 19 and March 20—and renegotiating the plans and ideas that came up then.

Your ruling planet Venus meets Neptune on April 10, making for a whimsical, magical atmosphere in your life, even as you do your most mundane chores. This is a brilliantly creative time for you, especially at work. Expect to run into many cuties as you run errands and cross items off your to-do list. The energy could be very lazy on April 10 thanks to Venus’s inclination to recline on chaise lounges, and Neptune being the planet of sleep—however, the sun also clashes with Saturn on this day, reminding us all that we have responsibilities. Secrets are shared as Mercury connects with Pluto, and you are indeed reconsidering much about what you know and how you communicate as Jupiter begins its retrograde on April 10.

Big conversations take place as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12, asking you to think back to February 22 and March 15. Again, keep your schedule flexible and don’t make plans you can’t keep. You try to be an agreeable person, and usually say yes to requests in an effort to be helpful, but you need to be smart about how much work you take on at this time—you don’t want to RSVP and then miss the event and gain the reputation of a flake! And even more importantly, you don’t want to burn yourself out. In general, watch out for exaggerations—on your end of anyone else’s. Also on April 12, your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn, which helps you maintain your boundaries and be smart about how you manage your energy. At home, Venus and Saturn’s connection could be very helpful for editing your closet or beautifying your space. Emotionally, you’re getting real about what you can and can’t deal with on a daily basis in your private life.

The sun clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14, making for a powerful day in your relationships—deep communication takes place! Just watch out for massive egos on this day, as well as power struggles or jealousy (I mean, who wouldn’t be jealous of you, darling Libra?!). Pluto is a very intense planet to work with, and can push us to confront issues that find us stepping into emotionally sensitive territory—this can bring out the worst in someone, or, if you tread slowly and kindly, can be an opportunity for deep transformation! Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15, plunging you and your partners into intense emotional depths. Again, Pluto can bring up power struggles, so if you’re worried about that, bring in a third party to help mediate. People are less prone to bad behavior when multiple eyes are watching.

Your partners get a level up on communication when Mercury enters Aries on April 17, helping them say exactly what’s on their mind—will they think before they speak? Maybe not, since Aries is quite an impulsive energy! But at least you’ll get their message loud and clear! A situation that’s been brewing in your relationships will reach an important climax during the full moon (which also happens to be a blue moon!) in your sign, Libra, on April 19. You’re a cool, intellectual air sign, so it’s not like you to shed tears, but a very healing cry could take place right now.

Ultimately, this full moon seeks to create better balance between you and your partners—something which is deeply needed as Taurus season begins on April 20, finding the sun illuminating a very intense sector of your chart, stirring up dramatic themes as sex, death, and taxes. Issues you don’t usually want to confront concerning your own grief, fears about intimacy, and money will be probed, and this is a powerful time to transform yourself and face your fears. April 20 also finds your ruling planet Venus entering Aries, bringing blessings to your relationships—ask your partners to stand by you as you face these hurdles.

The sun meets Uranus on April 22—expect the unexpected! An unimagined upgrade may arrive—however, it might find you taking a risk you never thought you’d need to take. That said, have you opened your bills lately? Make sure you have your finances squared away and that no unexpected fees are being put on you, Libra. Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, stirring up deep and complex issues concerning your sense of safety and privacy, as well as your boundaries and your home and family life. If you’re in therapy, this will certainly be a time you go deep with long-standing issues. A tricky day this month is April 27, when Mars clashes with Neptune—if something sounds too good to be true, don’t pay it any mind. Some shady behavior and laziness is in the air. You may find yourself itching to ditch work, but Saturn retrograde begins on April 29, asking us whether we’ve been responsible—so don’t tempt fate if you’re slacking off. Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in May!