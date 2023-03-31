Monthly Horoscope: Libra, April 2023

The sun in Aries illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year to connect with new people, grow new relationships, and spend quality time with established partners. As a Libra, connection comes easily, but that doesn’t mean other people always make sense to you! During Aries season, you may be learning much more about other people’s personalities, perspectives, and machinations.

Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus on April 3, kicking up conversations about money and shared resources. You may be organizing paperwork concerning bills, taxes, debts, or inheritances, and you and your partners are having conversations about how you share your belongings and money, or about fair give-and-take. News about someone who wants to invest in you—or about resources headed your way—could arrive.

Also on April 3, Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you having an intense discussion about your passions, values, and what you’re willing to exchange in order to get what you want. Important negotiations could be taking place at this time. Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5, boding well for future planning, problem solving, and productivity. News about a gig could come your way.

The full moon in your zodiac sign, Libra, takes place on April 6! Full moons often bring things to light, and you could be gaining deep clarity on your emotions. Aries season can find your attention on partnership and connection with others, but this full moon urges you to find balance and remember your own needs. Partnership isn’t just about the partner, it’s also about you! An emotional breakthrough may take place, and though a confrontation is possible, this could be an excellent time to find compromises and to collaborate. Big feelings may surface… and that can be a positive, healing thing!

Your ruling planet Venus is in Taurus and it connects with Neptune in Pisces on April 7, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! You could be swept off your feet at this time. It’s a beautiful time to fall in love, and a healing, comforting energy flows. A compassionate, caring atmosphere is in the air. A tricky issue could be smoothed over. Also on this day, Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow, which means that some of the ideas and discussions that take place between now and the start of Mercury retrograde on April 21 could be revisited and reworked once the retrograde actually begins.

Mercury connects with Mars in Cancer on April 8, which can bode well for your career. Conversations may move along quickly, and you could be accessing the resources you need with ease! Your confidence, fortitude, and wit are high. Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini on April 11, perhaps bringing good news from abroad! You and a lover could also be connecting on a deep, intellectual level. This may be a fun time for travel, and if you’re in school, your popularity, charm, and intellectual strengths can win positive attention! Also on April 11, Venus connects with Pluto, which may find you connecting with a partner in a deep and meaningful way. A transformative discussion takes place.

April 11 also finds the sun meeting Jupiter in Aries, inspiring courage, confidence, and a generally happy-go-lucky attitude! Exciting meetings may take place. You could connect with someone who has a larger than life quality about them. Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14, which could find you setting important boundaries around your availability: If a date cancels on you, you might not be so flexible about rescheduling, or if a colleague is slacking at work, you might address the manner in a serious way—your time is valuable!

The solar eclipse in Aries takes place on April 20, marking a radical turning point in your relationships. You could meet someone—and it may feel like fate! Or you and an established partner might find a life-changing fresh start in your relationship. You may realize something about your needs in partnerships that changes your approach to connecting with people in a big way.

The sun also enters Taurus on April 20, which may find you and your partners having important discussions about money. Themes like debts and taxes could be on your mind, and you might be focused on taking care of bills. Emotionally, you may also be feeling like you want a fresh start in your life, or ready to offer—or accept—an apology. The sun also squares off with Pluto on this day, which could find you sharing a deep, intimate connection with someone special. A creative breakthrough takes place. Old ways of doing things may fall to the wayside.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, which could find you revisiting discussions about money that had been delayed or put on the back burner. IOUs may be cashed. Be careful of confusion if you split checks with friends at dinner, and generally thoughtful about how you share money with others. Belongings that were misplaced could be found—but people may also be more forgetful. Double check that you have your phone, keys, and wallet regularly. Make copies and doubles of important items, especially regarding money. Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, at which point, confusion and delays clear up, and Mercury retrograde will clear its post-shadow period on June 1, when your attention will likely be on new topics!

Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, which can find you revisiting discussions that took place around April 8, especially concerning money or your career. The sun mingles with Saturn on April 25, inspiring a productive atmosphere, even if things feel slow during Mercury retrograde! Your mentors, teachers, and bosses might be especially supportive at this time, and you could be taking on new responsibilities or shining as a leader. Mars connects with Uranus in Taurus on April 29, perhaps bringing unexpected help your way—but it could also find you stepping out of your comfort zone. Embracing something new and different can be stressful, but can also find you growing in unexpected and wonderful ways. Be clear on your values and boundaries, and open to experimentation.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in May!