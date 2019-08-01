Monthly Horoscope: Libra, August 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Leo season is an especially social time of year for you, Libra! You love to be entertained by curious characters, and you’re meeting some unexpected, eccentric, and delightful people as your ruling planet Venus (currently in glamorous Leo) squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on August 2. This is also a brilliant time to create change in the world: Uranus is all about progress, and as it lashes with your ruling planet Venus, unexpected yet fantastic changes can be made. August brings many moments for you to sparkle, which begs the question: Is someone dimming your glow? Get out of relationships that don’t allow you to explore, change, grow, or connect with others—you’re going to want to do plenty of those things this month, and you don’t need anyone holding you down!



Good luck flows as the sun and Venus connect with Jupiter in Sagittarius on August 7 and 8. This is an especially cute moment for you, Libra—you’re feeling in-tune with the universe! Wonderful social connections are made and fantastic news arrives. If there is someone in particular you want to meet or a group you want to join, now is a great time for you to do so. This is a fun time for your love life, and while the physical aspects of relationships can certainly be important, it’s the intellectual side that you’re especially inspired by at this moment. A long conversation that inspires or even heals you may occur.

August 11 is busy: Jupiter ends its retrograde, Mercury enters Leo, and Uranus begins its retrograde. Unlike Mercury, Jupiter and Uranus are slow-moving planets, so their retrogrades don’t totally upend our schedules—however, you’ll feel a shift in communication as Jupiter changes direction, and you’ll notice a change in your personal life as Uranus begins it’s retrograde. Surprises concerning money may pop up, and unexpected emotions will bubble to the surface.

Mercury’s entry into Leo inspires you to think about the future and finds you eager to connect with people who share your politics, hobbies, hopes, and ideals. It will also bring news concerning your social circle, and as the sun and Venus meet in Leo on August 14, blessings arrive in your friendships. All this takes place just before a dramatic full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius on August 15, which brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life or in a creative project. Leo season is fantastic for networking—but that doesn’t mean you get the time or opportunity to dive deep with everyone you meet, and this full moon will find you having deeper conversations. Watch out for surprising news as Mercury in Leo clashes with wildcard Uranus on August 16—something you didn’t consider to be a big deal may actually be a big deal! Inventive ideas are also being shared at this time, so a eureka moment may arrive.

Virgo season doesn’t officially begin until August 23, but you’ll feel its earthy, grounding vibe early as action planet Mars enters Virgo on August 17, followed by your ruling planet Venus on August 21. Mars and Venus’s entry into Virgo activate a quiet sector of your chart, finding you laying lower than usual—and perhaps even keeping your moves secret from the public! But you won’t be doing everything behind closed doors: August 21 also finds Mercury harmonizing with Jupiter, bringing a flurry of information your way—this is a fantastic time to schmooze, network, and share ideas.

Venus meets Mars on August 24, beginning a new cycle to your romantic and social lives—and as these planets meet in grounded earth sign Virgo, you’re especially valuing relationships with people who know how to keep a secret and with whom you can comfortably share a quiet moment with. Being charming comes easily to you, dear Libra, but you don’t want to have to be “on” 24/7. In fact, you may even want to spend time alone (yes, even Libras want time alone, despite what you may have heard!). You’re craving freedom, so it’s a fantastic time to gift yourself a sex toy (especially as Venus connects with electric Uranus on August 26) or something pleasurable that you’ve had your eye on.

Mars connects with Uranus on August 28, finding you eager to do your own thing (again, cut ties with people who are holding you back from expressing yourself and living life!), and bringing surprises your way. This is a fantastic time to develop your intuitive abilities, especially as the planet of the mind, Mercury, enters Virgo on August 29. Secrets are being shared!