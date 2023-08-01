Monthly Horoscope: Libra, August 2023

Leo season is an exciting time of year for you to explore new friendships, enjoy your hobbies, and bring a productive energy to teamwork. People are coming together to accomplish shared missions, and there’s a feeling of hope and possibility in the air!

Your ruling planet Venus is also retrograde in Leo, so this year, you may be rethinking what friendship means to you, and how you really want to invest your time. A new chapter is beginning in your life, and the full moon in Aquarius on August 1 may signal the end of an era, especially in your social life, love life, or creative projects. What’s meaningful to you has changed in a big way and Venus retrograde in Leo wants you to reconnect with your heart’s desires. The full moon in Aquarius asks you to clear out all the people, projects, and situations that are distracting you from what’s truly important to you.

Also on August 1, Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus and Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Mars’s alignment with Jupiter can bode well for cutting ties with what no longer serves you. Instead of feeling limited or inconvenienced by having to say goodbye, you can feel liberated, open, and easygoing about moving on to something new. Mercury’s opposition to Saturn may put some people in a grumpy mood, and rejections might be issued swiftly, but this alignment could help you remove what’s no longer needed from your life, especially objects that are cluttering your space. Sort through the letters that have been piling in your virtual and physical mailbox. If you’ve been avoiding communication, you may need to confront it at this time, though this may also be an excellent opportunity to set a boundary.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo begins later this month on August 23, and August 3 marks the start of the pre-retrograde shadow period. Astrologers regard this time as a foreshadowing of what’s to come during the retrograde, so note which topics come up for discussion, because they may be revisited over the next few weeks. The sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6, bringing some over-the-top fun, but watch your spending and try not to over-indulge. You could connect with an exciting group of people at this time.

You may feel ready to take a big risk to win something you love as Venus retrograde squares off with Uranus in Taurus on August 9. This is an exciting moment for experimentation, but some insecurity might come up or you may not feel like your usual self. You could be exploring new parts of yourself, which can be exciting while also finding you mourning the past. This could be a pivotal time to ask for the help you need: You might be surprised about who shows up! Also on August 9, Mercury aligns with Jupiter, which may bring good news and put people in an open-minded mood. You could be connecting with your intuition and your creativity in a deep way.

The sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13, marking an important turning point for you within your friendships, or regarding the intellectual connection you share with your partners. Astrologers joke that Libras are the flirts of the zodiac, but intellectual connection and deep conversations with your friends and lovers are very important to you. This Venus retrograde can find you confronting the truth about the intellectual connections you share with people, and as the sun meets Venus retrograde, a new cycle of connection and communication begins. You might connect with surprising people as the sun squares off with Uranus on August 15—if you’ve been feeling bored, things will be shaken up at this time!

The new moon in Leo takes place on August 16 and Mars connects with Uranus. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one activates the friendship sector of your chart. New connections may form, or you can reconnect with people you enjoy being around. You might be joining a new community or social circle, and new hobbies can capture your attention. Emotionally, this new moon can find you discovering new wishes for yourself. This is a lovely new moon for dreaming about the future!

However, your big dreams may feel too daunting to enjoy as Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22. You might feel like your fantasies are too good to come true, but remember that your feelings are just that—feelings. They’re not necessarily correct! It can be hard to anticipate or expect disappointment, but try to mitigate those worries by talking to trusted friends, creating art, or enjoying some comedy. Try to cultivate balance in your life. For every time you catch yourself moping about something that hasn’t even happened, try to have some fun! Connect with someone you love; go someplace that fills you with inspiration.

The sun enters Virgo and Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo on August 23. Virgo season can be a quiet, introspective time of year for you, especially compared to dramatic Leo season! The sun in Virgo calls you to slow down and rest, while Mercury retrograde in Virgo finds you craving space from your busy life of communication. You may feel the urge to escape to the woods, the beach, or anywhere with bad reception and beautiful scenery! Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, but it can also be a magical time to reconnect with oneself. Your dreams may be especially active during this period, and you could be rediscovering parts of yourself you have long forgotten. Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and the post-retrograde shadow ends on September 30, when many of the discussions that took place during the retrograde can finally conclude.

Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on August 24, marking tremendous and important changes in your home, family, and personal life. You may feel liberated from the past in some significant way. A major emotional breakthrough could occur. The sun opposes Saturn on August 27, which can find you setting important boundaries regarding your time and energy, and Mars enters your sign, finding you feeling energized and perhaps a little defensive. As a Libra, you’re very concerned with justice, and with warrior Mars in your sign, you might be argumentative about what’s right and wrong, and more willing to engage in fights.

Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus on August 28, finding you and your partners discussing how to handle surprises, especially financial ones. Lastly, a full moon, a blue moon in Pisces, takes place on August 30. Blue moons are the second full moon of the month and this one can find you wrapping up a project or changing your routines at work or in your personal life. You may be reorganizing your schedule or workspace. A breakthrough about your habits might occur, and you may leave behind a habit that you’ve outgrown.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in September!