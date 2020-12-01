Monthly Horoscope: Libra, December 2020

The sun in Sagittarius is illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and as messenger planet Mercury enters this fire sign on December 1, you can expect to be busy handling paper work, taking calls, getting information, and weighing decisions. You mind will be very active, so take time away from screens for meditation, and to just laugh with friends!

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Scorpio, bringing exciting gifts your way, especially as it mingles with dreamy Neptune on December 5, which bodes well for creativity and productivity—the energy is flowing so smoothly! But watch out for confusion on December 9, as the sun clashes with Neptune and things may become disorganized, plans may be cancelled or delayed, or miscommunications may take place.

Videos by VICE

Venus mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn on December 10, making this a powerful time for reflecting on your investments and asking for help at home. The sun connects with Mars on December 11, speeding things up! Mars was retrograde earlier this autumn, and it was quite frustrating for your relationships (your partners felt stifled and annoyed), but the mood is different now! You and your partners are easily negotiating your wants and desires, and sharing information without hesitation… at least until December 13 when Mercury clashes with Neptune, at which point over-generalizations and miscommunications could come up. People might want something to be true, but as you know, dear Libra, that’s not enough to make it so!

A solar eclipse in Sagittarius takes place on December 14, revealing information you never considered before. A totally new outlook arrives! You’re thinking about things in a fresh way and could be making a massive change in how you communicate. A transformation may also take place in your thinking patterns. You could be moving or experiencing change in your local neighborhood. Supportive energy flows at home as Venus connects with Saturn in Capricorn on December 15, the same day that Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing you sweet messages of love!

Major shifts take place as Saturn and Jupiter enter fellow air sign Aquarius on December 17 and 19, respectively. Saturn is the planet of responsibility and Jupiter of wisdom, and when they enter Aquarius, they activate the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity. It’s time to stop wasting your time, energy, and resources on things or people that don’t live up to your standards!

Conversations concerning home and family and paperwork regarding your living situation come up as Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20. The next day brings the winter solstice—it’s Capricorn season! The sun shines brightly in one of the most private sectors of your chart, finding you revisiting the past. It’s a lovely time to clean up your altar and energetically cleanse your home, as well as to connect with your ancestors and lean into your spiritual practice. Also on December 21, Jupiter meets Saturn, and you could embark on an important creative endeavor at this time, or find yourself starting a new journey in your love life as you become more discerning about who you spend your time with.

One of the most frustrating days this month is December 23, when Mars clashes with Pluto: Tempers are short, and some relationships or situations may be cut off. Stress at home clashes with conflict in your relationships, and you’re feeling past the point of setting boundaries, ready to cut ties. The energy shifts as Mercury and the sun connect with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on December 25 and 27, respectively. Major breakthroughs and creative solutions arrive in your daily routine, at work, and concerning your personal chores and duties.

Capricorn season finds you focused on your home and family life, eating comfort food, and getting comfy on the couch, but a climax takes place in your career during the full moon in Cancer on December 29. A project or situation may be coming to a culmination, or rewards or recognition could be on the way! A sensitive energy flows on December 30 as your ruling planet Venus squares off with Neptune. This is a tender time for romance, but remember that actions speak louder than words, and great promises may be made today that are based on fantasies, not realities. Even people who mean well could be swept up by illusions (or delusions) at this time, so take it slow! People are craving affection, and it’s also a lovely time for writing poetry.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in January!