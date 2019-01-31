Monthly Horoscope: Libra, February 2019

This is such a fun time of year for you, Libra, since the vibe is so creative! Aquarius is the one of the most inventive signs in the zodiac, and during this period, you make some of your best art. And though Aquarius is often considered cool and aloof, and not a mushy romantic, this is still an especially flirtatious time of year for you. As an air sign, you thrive on communication—that’s your romance, so to you, this season is absolutely romantic, even if other people find Aquarius’s chill demeanor too cold.

The start of this month is anything but cold: Mars and Pluto square off on February 1, and there’s a hugely passionate—and short-tempered—energy in the air. Watch out for arguments and tension in your relationships. Extremely passionate sex or a blow-out fight could take place. You’ll especially want to look out for power struggles. It’s important to reevaluate your boundaries and state them clearly. If you’re having a difficult time with someone, side-step the drama and bring in a third party to mediate.

The mood shifts as your ruling planet Venus connects with electric Uranus on February 2—this is especially inspiring and exciting for your relationships. You love partnering with people, but feeling pinned down? No. You’re an air sign, you need space! We all do. Venus’s connection with Uranus is exciting in that you will get the space you need and the thrills you crave—cute! An easy flow of communication takes place on February 3, when Mercury connects with Jupiter; this is a wonderful opportunity to communicate with a crush or a creative partner.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Capricorn on February 3, inspiring you to beautify your home and connect with family. You’re in a cozy mood! An exciting new creative project arrives and fresh life is breathed into your love life on February 4, thanks to the new moon in Aquarius. This is a wonderful new moon to party and enjoy yourself, so get out of the house, Libra! The energy is especially generous and good news is on the way when the sun connects with Jupiter on February 7. Also on February 7, Mercury connects with Mars, so if a conversation has been moving too slowly, you can bet it will speed up now! Surprising information lands on February 9, when Mercury connects with Uranus. Communication planet Mercury enters creative water sign Pisces on February 10, inspiring you to get organized. Pisces is a sign that goes with the flow—so while Mercury moves through Pisces, keep your schedule flexible to work with the energy and get your work done!

Abrupt shake-ups come to your relationships when Mars meets with Uranus on February 13. A sudden ending may take place. You’re a relationship person, Libra, but you know when it’s time for something to end—what can sometimes hold you back is the fear of hurting a partner’s feelings. The shit will hit the fan too quickly for you to sweat about hurting their feelings at this time. Or this may manifest in a totally different way: Perhaps you won’t dump anyone, but instead, a new cycle will begin for your partners to manage their impulses or tempers. Mars enters Taurus on February 14, which may again find you cutting off relationships or diving even deeper toward intimacy! Only time will tell. It’s make or break, and it will come on suddenly.

Will things ever chill out? Yes, on February 17, your ruling planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, creating a whimsical vibe. Unexpected bright ideas come on February 18, when the sun meets genius Uranus and your ruling planet Venus meets Saturn, creating a very grounding, stabilizing energy, especially at home, in your private life, and in your family.

Pisces season kicks off on February 18, and you’re ready to start your new wellness routine and take on some more projects at work—however, the full moon (also a super moon!) in Virgo arrives on February 19, stopping you in your tracks. A climax takes place: All the ways you have been pushing yourself when you ought to have been caring for yourself catch up to you and you crash. This is a highly emotional time. Like the Hermit in the tarot, you need to take some time away for yourself, and retreat to the darkness and solitude of the wilderness, so you can reconnect with your inner voice and get some rest. You’re very psychically active during this full moon, so read up on psychic development.

Assisting us during the full moon is Mercury’s meeting with Neptune, which offers an empathetic energy around communication, and Mercury’s connection with Saturn, which is supportive and grounding. Communication continues to flow on February 22, when Mercury squares off with Saturn—but watch out for exaggerations. February 22 is an especially sexy day of the month, with Venus meeting Pluto, and juicy information is shared when Mercury connects with Pluto on February 23. On February 27, the sun connects with Mars, helping you get productive and tackle a project you were previously having a hard time figuring out how to approach. Good luck this month, lovely Libra, and see you in March!