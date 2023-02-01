Monthly Horoscope: Libra, February 2023

The sun in Aquarius illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year to flirt with a crush, explore the connection you share with lovers, make art, and simply have fun! You may be attending a lot of parties, too.

Aquarius season isn’t just about enjoying yourself, though: The sun in Aquarius reminds you that life is for living and it calls you to explore what makes you feel truly happy and fulfilled. You could be breaking free from a situation that’s been limiting you or holding you back as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3. Your ruling planet Venus, now in Pisces, squares off with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini on February 4, and you could be making an exciting change of plans!

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5: Drama that’s been brewing in your social life may come to a climax, but you could also be setting firm boundaries at this time, perhaps distancing yourself from a situation you no longer want to waste time on. You could be completing a project, and emotionally, you have an important realization about what’s important to you, as well as your wishes for the future. Messenger planet Mercury is in Capricorn and it connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring an open-minded, gentle atmosphere around communication. You could be connecting with the past in some meaningful way. An easygoing, productive energy flows as you take care of your daily chores.

Sweet Venus connects electric Uranus on February 8, bringing thrills and unexpected help. A meaningful discussion about the past takes place as Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10. Research may be especially productive at this time. Mercury is the planet of information and Pluto is the planet of hidden things, making their alignment a potent one to explore secrets! Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, kicking up communication between you and a lover or creative collaborator. Party invitations could pour in! Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, inspiring a romantic atmosphere. You may be helping a partner or a partner could be showing up for you in a way that’s particularly meaningful to you. This could also be a lovely opportunity for a spa day, and being around water can feel especially rejuvenating.

The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16, finding you setting new boundaries in your love life. You could be rethinking your standards and expectations. You and a partner can discuss your goals and hopes for the future. You might also start a new creative project and set boundaries around your time and energy to maintain your focus. A commitment could be made. Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aries February 17, inspiring open-mindedness and generosity. Big discussions could take place and it’s an exciting time to network.

The sun enters Pisces on February 18, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list, get reorganized, and reflect on your wellness routine. You could be making a big change at home in order to support your daily routine as Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19. For example, you might be editing your wardrobe or beauty cabinet so it’s less of a headache to get ready in the morning, you might be putting effort into cooking nutritious meals at home, or you could be talking to your partner about how to spend more quality time together. The new moon in Pisces on February 20 can find you rearranging your schedule, starting a new gig or project, or taking a new approach to wellness.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Aries on the day of the new moon, activating the relationship sector of your chart! This can be very exciting for your relationships: If you’re looking for a partner, you might meet someone dynamic and attractive over the coming weeks. If you’re in an established partnership, the mood can be especially fun and flirtatious! Venus in Aries inspires a peppy, big-hearted atmosphere.

Unexpected news arrives as Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21, and you might find yourself eager to explore an experimental or unusual idea. Mercury connects with action planet Mars on February 22, inspiring a productive, go-getter attitude, and conversations about travel, education, or publishing move along quickly. Libras are famously go-with-the-flow; there’s a stereotype that they’d rather let other people make decisions than make waves themselves—but this isn’t a totally fair judgement of the sign of justice! While your zodiac sign is diplomatic and tries to make everyone happy, Libra can also be very decisive, and Mercury and Mars’s alignment can find you making decisions confidently and swiftly.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in March!