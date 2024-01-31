Monthly Horoscope: Libra, February 2024

Aquarius season is fun for you as the sun moves through your chart’s house of leisure and creativity, but by the end of February, it’s back to work! Pisces season brings the sun to a productive and health conscious area of your chart.

You’re getting a handle on your work as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on February 2. You’re getting to understand your ideal work situation, and how to keep your dignity while maintaining your responsibilities in good faith. This is also a good time to get to the bottom of mysterious health stuff, using data. Tracking your sleep, fitness training, and other habits can give you more information to work with.

On February 5, Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius, kicking off conversations about dating, socializing, and sex. This can bring a moment of new ideas for creative projects, or discussions concerning children. Secrets are shared as Mercury meets with Pluto, also on this day. You may be discussing taboos, hang-ups, and secrets in your dating life.

You’re open to different dynamics in your relationships, and feeling comfortable with unconventional partnerships as love planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on February 7. You are mastering the art of being yourself and accepting other people’s quirks! You’re able to go with the flow when action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, also on February 7. This can help you build momentum when it comes to self care and healing practices; you’re more motivated to heal yourself.

You’re looking at intimacy and social connection in a completely different light on February 8 as the sun squares off with Uranus. Some idiosyncrasies are revealed, and change is made accordingly. There’s an element of uncertainty in the air, and trust is necessary to find stability. On February 8 there’s a new moon in Aquarius, which also squares off with Uranus, bringing up feelings of uncertainty and an awareness of unpredictability. Your own dreams for the future and your goals will act as a guide. You might not be able to predict other people or their feelings, but you can remember your hopes for the future and be grateful for everything you have.

Conversations about trust and mutual aid are invigorated on February 10 when Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy. This can give you more insight into reciprocity in your relationships. You could feel more motivated to bring gifts to parties and be a more supportive friend.

On February 13, warrior Mars enters Aquarius, charging your social batteries. This can be a period when you’re more in touch with your libidinal energy and your lust for life. You may find cute ways to bring romantic elements into your home and work life as Venus connects with Neptune, welcoming whimsical, romantic vibes in your day-to-day life on February 13. Even doing chores can be sweet!

Look out for over-assertion or transgressions on February 14 as Mars meets with Pluto, signifying intense determination. Try to channel this energy into something artistic, creative, or playful. This can be hot, or it might mean overdoing it.

You’re in touch with your creativity and inner child as your planetary ruler Venus enters fellow air sign Aquarius on February 16, connecting you to the things that you enjoy doing. Your creative and artistic powers are flowing! You have a truly creative and inventive way of expressing your ideas when Mercury clashes with Uranus, also on February 16, which can give you a handy way of using machinery and tools. Maybe an old piece of equipment is made new again.

Your relationships are transformed on February 17, when Venus meets with Pluto in your chart’s house of sexuality and creativity for the first time in your lifetime. This can begin a cycle that changes your feelings about your sexuality or having children. This is also a powerful moment for your creative agency!

The vibe shifts when Pisces season begins on February 19 and the sun enters your chart’s house of work and routine. This helps you focus on getting into a productive and chill flow. This Pisces season will help you alleviate any burnout or lack of motivation!

Extra creativity and energy arrives in in your social and love lives as Venus meets with Mars on February 22—this can be a new beginning in your relationships! It might even be the start of a new interpersonal dynamic: a creative collaboration, a romantic new beginning, or simply meeting someone cool at a party.

You’re able to start collecting more data about your health and habits as Mercury enters water sign Pisces on February 23. Tracking your sleep, moods, and other vital cycles can help you better understand your health. This could also be a great day to start a new to-do list.

Big realizations about your mental health, or revelations of things that normally don’t get discussed come on February 24, during the full moon in Virgo. This full moon illuminates a mysterious sector of your chart, and it has a lot to tell you about your mental health and your relationship to the world at large. You may be feeling extra loving and compassionate on this day, February 24, when your planetary ruler Venus clashes with generous Jupiter. It feels better to give than to receive!

You’re extra ambitious and ready to support whoever needs your help on February 27 as Mars clashes with Jupiter. Again, your social battery is at an all-time high, and you’re going above and beyond when it comes to party favors. It’s hard to take it slow around this time, but if you go too hard you might get sick, so take your vitamins and drink your water!

News about your work and health arrives on February 28, when Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information about your daily habits. You have to discuss your own limitations, fears, and responsibilities as Mercury meets with serious Saturn, also on this day. You’re making sacrifices for others, but it is a source of your own power and authority as the sun meets with Saturn, showing you exactly how you’re dedicating your time and labor.

Once all of the hard stuff is talked about, there’s a lot of hope for the work that you’re doing and the support that you provide for others. Look out for good news on February 29, when Mercury connects with Jupiter, giving you an optimistic streak.

Good luck, Libra, see you in March!