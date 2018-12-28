Monthly Horoscope: Libra, January 2019

As the year begins, your focus is squarely on issues concerning your home and family, or on a more emotional level, on building a solid base for yourself and reflecting on themes concerning boundaries, security, and privacy. Relationships are so important to you, Libra, and those with people from your past, your family, and your ancestors are on your mind at the start of 2019. You’re in a very serious mood on January 2, when the sun meets with Saturn—firm boundaries will be set in place. This might play out as something as practical as getting a new lock on your front door, or it might be more metaphorical, like letting a relative know you need space or casting a protection spell.

The energy shifts on January 4, as exciting news and surprise meetings take place, thanks to Mercury connecting with Uranus. Speaking of Uranus, once it ends its retrograde on January 6, all planets will be going direct! This is a nice change after 2018, a year of back-to-back retrogrades. Uranus going direct will mean exciting changes in your relationships—there might be some bumps in the road and unexpected turns, but that’s just how unruly Uranus works! A gentle and creative energy flows as the sun connects with Neptune, too.

Also on January 4, Mercury enters Capricorn, boosting communication between you, your roommates, and your family—you’re eager to get things organized at home and in your personal life! Things at home are going to undergo a major change this month thanks to the solar eclipse in Capricorn on January 5. You may literally be moving or renovating, or, this transformation may be more emotional. This will be emotional and exhausting, so be extra gentle to yourself. Your home wasn’t always the coziest place: perhaps your parents worked a lot, or maybe there were a lot of rules. An old saying by astrologers is that Libras are often born into an environment where there was a lot of discord and they had to play peacemaker. But you’re an adult now, and you get to create your own home—this eclipse is going to be a major turning point for you on that front. Other transformational days for you on the home front are January 11, when the sun meets with power planet Pluto; January 13, when Mercury meets with Saturn; and January 18, when Mercury and Saturn meet. Again, the vibe isn’t cozy—it’s serious. Documents are signed, lines are drawn… but a new beginning is here.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Sagittarius on January 7, bringing messages of love (and money!) your way. As an air sign, you are very intellectual, but as Venus spends some time in Sagittarius, you will find yourself realizing just how valuable communication is to you in your relationships. Venus in Sagittarius will find you connecting with many people—enjoy! At least, until communication planet Mercury squares off with combative Mars on January 8—watch out for tension in your relationships and for arguments in general, since people are in an impulsive mood and not necessarily thinking before they speak!

Jupiter clashes with Neptune on January 13 for the first of three times this year. As a relationship-oriented person, you love to help people and have a hard time saying no when you know someone needs a hand! You also know that saying yes to as many opportunities as possible can help you connect with many people and send you on brilliant adventures. But as Jupiter clashes with Neptune throughout the year, I want you not to feel too disappointed when things don’t work out as quickly as you want them to—you don’t have 30 hours in each day! You may be putting too much on your plate, assuming you will have the time, but you need to stay grounded now—you can’t be delusional about planning your goals. If you’re working on a project with someone else, it’s extremely important that you two be clear about the details and your expectations of each other.

Jupiter’s square with Neptune is surely very creative and you will likely come up with some brilliant plans this year, but you may not be able to see them all through—don’t get down on yourself if this is the case. Confusion follows Neptune most places, but your intuition will guide you through the fog as Mercury connects with Neptune on January 14. As long as you’re able to stay grounded, patient, and realistic this year, and don’t bank too much on your long shot dreams coming true overnight, you should be good.

Venus connects with Mars on January 18, and a super social energy is flowing! You’re itching to do your own thing as the sun clashes with Uranus on January 18 and when Mercury squares off with Uranus on January 23—you’re connecting with plenty of people, but aren’t in the mood to be tied down! There’s a bit of a nervous energy in the air, and there is a lot of tension in your personal life and in your partnerships. Uranus can be overwhelming! There is so much change taking place, and most of it is catching you off guard. Find ways to ground yourself and avoid people who drag you down. A break from the norm is needed now—so take it!

The sun enters Aquarius on January 20, finding you in an especially flirtatious mood—this month’s focus is so heavily placed on your home life, but you are now ready to have a good time! A whirlwind of romance comes as your ruling planet Venus squares off with Neptune on January 20—just remember to stay grounded! Things may look good, but aren’t what they seem. Mark January 22 on your calendar—Venus will meet lucky Jupiter then, which will bring some fantastic news your way and present a lovely opportunity to connect with people.

January 21 brings a lunar eclipse and a super moon in Leo—so dramatic! This is going to be major for your social life: big reveals will take place, and you may find yourself moving out of a social circle or a group or organization you previously associated with. Some dreams you have had for the future may be dashed—and it may be heartbreaking! But new dreams are on the way. It’s time to let go of what your 2018-self wanted, because the 2019 you is on a whole other level—especially when it comes to who you surround yourself with.

Mars squares Saturn on January 21, which will find us confronting some obstacles and perhaps lacking energy, but some very cute messages are still likely to come your way thanks to Mercury entering Aquarius on January 24. Productivity flows when Mars connects with Jupiter on January 25, and an important perspective arrives as the sun meets Mercury on January 29—watch out for an interesting invitation. The month wraps up with Saturn connecting with Neptune on January 31—remember when I told you to stay grounded around all these big plans you want to make this year? This is a wonderful day to seek support around all the goals you want to accomplish—to reach out for help! Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in February!