Monthly Horoscope: Libra, January 2023

The sun in Capricorn illuminates a private, tender sector of your chart that relates to your home, your family, and your connection to the past. Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn, too, which can find you reconnecting with the past in significant ways this year: You may be connecting with family members or childhood friends, or revisiting old haunts. You could be revisiting projects regarding your home or living situation that had been put on the back burner. Moving plans might be reworked. Things are slowing down now, and there may be some misunderstandings thanks to Mercury retrograde, but in general, you’re reconnecting with your emotional needs in deep and significant ways. Themes like security, privacy, and comfort are on your mind.

Your ruling planet Venus meets Pluto in Capricorn on January 1, which could find you accessing rare and valuable resources! A powerful shift takes place in your love life as you let someone deeper into your life in an intimate, personal way, like introducing them to your family or sharing memories of the past.

Creatively flows as Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2, and Venus enters Aquarius on January 3, boding very well for your love life: If you’re looking for love, it could be easy to find at this time, and if you’re already in love, you might have plenty of fun with your special person! You can attend exciting events while Venus is in Aquarius, and you’re feeling quite popular. Creative inspiration abounds, and you could start a new project that excites you. Venus connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries on January 4, perhaps finding you running into someone exciting! A generous, easygoing energy flows, and you and your partners get along very easily at this time. Happy memories are made!

The full moon in Cancer takes place on January 6, pulling your attention from home, family, and love to your career and life in the public eye. You could make a great achievement at this time! Great success can take place, but you might also be leaving a project or career path behind as you pursue new goals. The sun and Mercury meet on January 7, and you realize something important about your home and family life. You may reconnect with the past in some significant way.

Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8, perhaps bringing unexpected news. A communication breakthrough takes place, and a feeling of emotional liberation flows. Venus connects with Mars retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini on January 9, inspiring an exciting and uplifting atmosphere: You may finally find yourself exploring something you’ve long been inspired to do!

Mars retrograde ends on January 12, and you’re moving forward with travel or education plans. Emotionally, you learned a lot about what motivates, angers, and inspires you over the last few weeks, and you now have a better understanding of how to work with your most intense emotions. You may have a new philosophy or worldview that impacts how you connect with the world at large (like, no more getting into arguments on the internet!). Perhaps you have a new message you’re inspired to share, or work that you’d like to publish.

The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, inspiring a dreamy, whimsical atmosphere… there’s a glamorous energy in the air, even as you perform your most mundane tasks! Your ruling planet Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, finding you eager to settle a debt or resolve a lingering interpersonal issue. The moves you make today might be unexpected, but they’re heartfelt! You’re eager to break free from limiting circumstances, inspired to experiment with novel pleasure.

Communications begin to move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde on January 18, and the sun also meets Pluto, finding you embracing a big change at home or in your family. You could be moving, releasing the past in a significant way, or approaching a familial relationship with a new attitude. Powerful emotions surface. Being open to change and embracing vulnerability can lead to remarkable change.

Aquarius season begins on January 20, and the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules celebration, creativity, and romance! The new moon in Aquarius on January 21 could find you falling in love! You might meet someone new, or you and an established partner may reconnect in some exciting way. You could also begin a new art project. This new moon calls you to create space in your daily routine for fun and enjoyment!

You could be making important commitments as Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 22, and Uranus ends its retrograde on this day, perhaps finding you focused on financial concerns like debts, taxes, inheritances, or shared resources. An innovative new approach to these themes can be put to use! Perhaps you’re working on a new way to budget, or taking a new approach to communicating about these themes.

The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, perhaps bringing you a lucky, chance encounter! You could feel especially confident and charming at this moment, and the people you meet are particularly energizing. Venus enters Pisces on January 27, finding you updating your wellness routine and editing your wardrobe. Beauty is a major theme for you at this moment! A spa day may be in order: Pisces is a water sign, so maybe enjoy time in the hot tub.

Venus in Pisces calls you to reconnect with your body: what feels good, Libra? As an air sign, you’re very intellectual, but you can sometimes get stuck in your head… you know what you think, but do you know how you feel? Like, literally, what makes your body feel amazing? What foods and physical activities energize you? What sort of physical touch do you want from a partner? How can you arrange your life and schedule so you can enjoy beauty as much as possible? Venus in Pisces encourages you to put a bouquet of flowers on your work desk, to make each meal (each snack!) satisfying and delicious, and to hug and be hugged by the people you love most. On a more practical level, Venus in Pisces can also find you and your romantic partners working out scheduling concerns.

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, bringing you a big boost of energy and confidence… and perhaps some competitiveness, too! Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30 and you’re returning to discussions that took place on or around January 8. A wacky idea might be revisited, and now that you have a better perspective, it might not be so wacky any more. You can find a new understanding of the past or an unexpected resolution.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in February!