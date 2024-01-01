Monthly Horoscope: Libra, January 2024

Capricorn season, which began December 21, centers on your home and family life. The place you call home and your roots are an important part of the story. Your planetary ruler Venus is in your chart’s house of communication until late January, connecting you with your relationships to your siblings, roommates, and neighbors.

You’re making or breaking a promise as love planet Venus clashes with serious Saturn on January 1, changing your commitments. What you feel like dedicating yourself to may be evolving. It can take some time to share or articulate your thoughts about this, since Mercury retrograde ends on the same day, slowing communications.

Ambition to make a new start in your home and family life comes as action planet Mars enters a domestic but active sector of your chart on January 4. This gives you more energy to take control of projects at home or to get more involved in your private, familial relationships.

You’re taking another swing at a job or habit as Mercury clashes with Neptune on January 9 for the third time; the first two times were November 27 and December 27. This repeating aspect can signify a challenge with staying on task, or trying to understand why you’re committing to what.

You are comfortable with letting the right things unravel or fall apart as the sun harmonizes with Uranus on January 9, but still able to direct your efforts constructively, with an awareness of time constraints and duties as Mars connects with Saturn. You might even employ someone or ask for help with getting the job done.

The new moon falls in a deeply personal sector of your chart on January 11. It’s a time of rest and privacy, to find balance by connecting with your core identity and personal history. A radical personal transformation is underway as this new moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of revolution.

Change and growth accelerate as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter on January 12. An ambitious vibe can inspire you to branch out and redefine yourself and your capabilities. Mercury re-enters Capricorn on January 13, repeating conversations or exchanges from December 1. You have new words or perspectives on your situation, and how you talk about your beliefs and place in the world.

You’re gaining insight into your daily rituals as the sun connects with Neptune on January 15. You might find a trendy diet or exercise that actually works for you, or see how you’ve bought into scammy wellness trends in the past. This could also be a day of healing with whichever potions work best.

You’re speaking clearly and precisely about your commitments, and you know how much time you have and need for a job or chore as Mercury connects with Saturn for the third time on January 18. You’ve had other days to consider these commitments and responsibilities when this aspect took place on December 2 and 21.

You’re optimistic about the changes taking place and hopeful about what great news is around the corner as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter for the third time, making it easy to be open-minded. The first two times this aspect fell were on December 7 and 18. You’re confronting delusions as your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, also on January 19. You might change your mind or values when faced with your own expectations.

Your home and family have radically evolved since 2008, naturally, as Pluto, the planet of transformation, has spent the past 16 years in this area of your chart. You’re able to see a running thread that ties the whole story together as the sun meets with power planet Pluto for one last time on January 20, the astrologically busiest day of the month.

The mood lightens when Aquarius season starts, illuminating a fun and social sector of your chart on January 20, connecting you to your friends and hobbies. Power planet Pluto enters Aquarius, too, where it will transform your creative, social, and sexual life until 2043.

Any conversations or exchanges that have been stalled or delayed since late November are finally wrapped up for good when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on January 20.

Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters earth sign Capricorn on January 23. Ground yourself in sensual pleasures—beautiful landscapes, earthy nutrition, the privacy of nature—as Venus brings harmony into parts of your life that are reserved for you and your inner circle.

Even though your home becomes cuter and cozier during Venus in Capricorn, you’re still in the mood to step out and be seen during the full moon in Leo on January 25. The full moon illuminates your chart’s party sector, bringing you full visibility and popularity! You might be in the position to accept compliments, gifts, or awards as the full moon squares off with Jupiter.

Relationships, romantic and platonic, change when the sun clashes with Jupiter on January 27, and they’re taking another step in the right direction. You’re honestly confronting how much faith you have in your relationships, and how much your partners have in you, too. Things can feel extra erratic as Uranus ends its retrograde on this day, emphasizing financial uncertainty. You can be more willing to make a change, be confrontational, and take action toward certainty as Mercury meets with Mars, also on January 27.

You’re able to make peace with your responsibilities, or feeling more mature, as Venus connects with Saturn on January 28. You ought to be feeling good about your commitments as Venus connects with Jupiter on this day, a comfortable and prosperous aspect.

You’re able to think about your home and family in a way that’s off the beaten path when Mercury harmonizes with Uranus on January 28, bringing you a fresh perspective on modernity and money. You’re not so shy, and willing to take risks and make a change as Mars also harmonizes with Uranus on January 29.

Good luck Libra, see you in February!