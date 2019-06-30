Monthly Horoscope: Libra, July 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The sun is moving through the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public, Libra! You’re receiving praise and recognition, and it’s a fantastic time boost your social media following—however, things intense at the start of this month as Mars enters Leo on July 1 and the solar eclipse in Cancer arrives on July 2. You’ve always been popular, but Leo is the sign of loyalty and as action planet Mars traverses the sector of your chart that rules your social life, you’ll be in full Libra mode, shaking hands and schmoozing. But this isn’t just any old Mars in Leo as the eclipse in Cancer will bring big shake-ups to your career and find you walking a new path in terms of your life in public and your legacy.



Videos by VICE

This oldie but goodie will help prepare you for networking opportunities, or if you’ve already read that, try this one!

The eclipse in Capricorn is major for your reputation. Learn more about being an influencer with this book.

Changes concerning authority take place and you may get a new boss, or you might become the boss! Whatever happens, Libra, eclipses give us a course correction, and while these changes can be difficult and emotionally turbulent, the point of an eclipse is to get you on the right track. The harder you resist, the more difficult this eclipse will be. You know plenty of people, have friends in high places, and boast a prize-winning smile, so trust that you know who to contact for help—just don’t be a name-dropper! Your ruling planet Venus enters Cancer on July 3, bringing positive energy to your reputation—rewards and recognition are on the way amidst the rocky changes brought on by the eclipse. You’re especially valuing people in your life who know how to hold their own as Venus flirts its way through Cancer.

Mercury retrograde begins on July 7 in Leo, finding you running into friends and acquaintances from the past until July 31. Mercury retrograde is annoying—technical difficulties abound, miscommunications take place, and it’s an inopportune time to signs contacts because the terms may change later. Mercury reenters Cancer on July 19, slowing things down in your career. This is a good time to focus on projects you’ve put on the back burner instead of starting new ones. You might find yourself rehashing something in the public eye—this is your chance to put your spin on something you weren’t able to weigh in on before! Just be honest about what you put out there—it’s eclipse season and no one’s secrets are safe, so it might be better to be quiet than boast about things that aren’t true or stir up drama.

Reuniting with old friends thanks to Mercury retrograde? A convenient Instagram-photo book printing service could make reminiscing even more fun,

If dealing with technology is getting extra frustrating, having someone who’s always ready to help might feel good and relieve some stress.

Prepare for frazzled days by putting locators on your keys, wallet, and other easily lost things, especially during Mercury retrograde.

Turquoise can help with miscommunications that may arise, and wearing it is even more fun.

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus and Mercury retrograde meets Mars in Leo on July 8, creating a dynamic energy for change, transformation, friendships, intimacy, and the spotlight. As Mercury retrograde finds you taking a second pass at conversations and ideas you’ve brewed up this summer, you’re eager to do things differently and embrace an unconventional approach. However, be mindful about your relationship to authority as the sun opposes Saturn in Capricorn on July 9. Creative blocks and a gloomy atmosphere also appear during this time.

Things flow more easily as the sun connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 11, especially when it comes to finances, but be mindful of unexpected tempers and rebellious attitudes as Mars squares off with Uranus on July 11. The sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 14 and egos clash! Again, if you’re keeping secrets, this isn’t a gentle atmosphere to encounter since things are being revealed. Bring in a third party to help mediate any conflicts and power struggles. This month, you’re learning that not everyone in positions of power deserve to be there.

If you feel the need to offload some gossip or you’re overwhelmed with emotion, try writing it in this beautiful, astrology-themed journal rather than stirring up drama.

Feeling wires cross and tempers flare? This ritual stone diffuser can have a calming effect in the spaces where you need it most.

The lunar eclipse in Capricorn arrives on July 16, bringing a big shake-up to your home, family, and personal life. Anything built on a weak foundation will be rocked by this eclipse, but again, eclipses are meant to remove what’s not working from our lives so we can make room for something better. Reflect on how much of your values, boundaries, and patterns you’ve learned from your family—is it time to change these patterns? This is a profound time to explore these issues and unlearn inherited behaviors that no longer serve you. You may be moving or doing a major renovation. This is a powerful time for ancestral work or to energetically cleanse your space. Remember that the energy is especially charged during an eclipse, so treat yourself with sensitivity and patience.

Venus opposes Saturn on July 17, finding you in an especially serious mood, eager to work out commitments and potentially ending agreements where you find that your values have changed. Don’t expect to get your way right now—what’s important to you may not be important to everyone else. Finding a compromise will be rough, but things ease up as Venus connects with dreamy Neptune on July 18, inspiring creativity and flexibility. Mercury reenters Cancer on July 19, resurfacing conversations about your career and legacy, and July 21 stirs up especially intense emotions like jealousy and obsession as Venus opposes Pluto. However, a crucial perspective is also gained as Mercury retrograde meets the sun. Mercury retrograde is not a fantastic time for communication, but a profound message is shared at this time, even if it doesn’t make total sense yet.

Letting go of the past isn’t easy, but this book by Marie Kondo (in Manga form!) can be your guide. Don’t just apply it to material things—you can dump a bad habit, too.

Get ready for new opportunities and exciting developments by mapping out your goals with a passion planner.

When creativity sparks, it’s a great time to get started on a vision board for your future plans.

Leo season begins on July 22, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life and your hopes and dreams for the future, and the energy is especially social as Mercury retrograde meets Venus on July 24 (again, watch out for encounters with people from your past!). Mars connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius on July 25, bringing a dose of action and excitement your way—big, thrilling news arrives!

Your ruling planet Venus enters Leo on July 27, which is a lovely time to meet new people and connect with those who share your interests and ideals. In your love life, you’re especially appreciative of the intellectual connection you share with others. Leo is the sign of royalty and as your ruling planet Venus moves through this sign, you’re sure to connect with some special people! Surprising changes come on July 29 as the sun squares off with Uranus. The energy is rebellious and impulsive, and you’re ready to make an important change. The new moon in Leo on July 31 finds you planting new seeds in your social life and it’s a lovely time to create a vision board for your future plans—plus, Mercury retrograde ends, moving conversations forward. Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in August!

Venus enters Leo on July 27. The sun squares Uranus on July 29. The new moon in Leo lands on July 31 and Mercury retrograde ends.