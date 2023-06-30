Monthly Horoscope: Libra, July 2023

The sun in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules career, fame, and success! Astrologers often refer to Cancer as the cozy homebody of the zodiac, but that does not speak to Libra’s typical experience of this season, which is one of achievement, celebration, and standing in the spotlight!

A new journey can begin in your career or life in the public eye on July 1 when the sun meets Mercury in Cancer. You may gain recognition for something new! Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus also on July 1, finding you receiving a wealth of support from your fans, colleagues, and partners.

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Leo, squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on July 2, perhaps bringing some shake-ups to your social life. You could connect with exciting, eccentric people at this time, though you might also feel bored with a circle of friends, ready to break free and explore new communities.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3 and it can find you shifting your attention from your career toward your home and family life. You may be contemplating how to create a better work-life balance. Themes like privacy and security are on your mind, especially if this Cancer season finds you busy in the spotlight. You may be craving some time away from your crowds of fans!

Another aspect of this full moon could be that you’re reflecting on your family’s expectations of you, or on the expectations younger-you had for the person you are now. You may be confronting the past in some way at this time, perhaps realizing that it no longer has a hold on you, or feeling free from it in some way. Full moons are all about release, making this a powerful time to acknowledge the past and move forward.

Unexpected news and breakthrough ideas may be shared as Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, and Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, inspiring creativity and easygoing communication. You could feel restless as Mars enters Virgo on July 10: Your dreams and imagination may be especially active! You might be cutting ties with the past in some significant way. A discussion may take an intense turn as Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 10, and information is revealed. Something about the past could come to light. You may be challenging tradition or status quo in some way, again, breaking free from the past and is a theme for you at this time.

Mercury enters Leo on July 11, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life and making it an exciting time to network with new people and connect with old friends. Communication within teams goes smoothly, and unexpected assistance or attention is directed toward your hard work as the sun aligns with Uranus on July 14.

The mood is sunny and optimistic as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17, but be savvy about what you believe, because even the most well-intentioned people may be prone to exaggeration at this time. July 17 brings the new moon in Cancer, which can find you exploring a new career path or gaining a new audience for your work. New moons are all about fresh starts, and this one finds you gaining a reputation for a talent you’ve been fostering, or inspires you to embrace being in the spotlight in a new way.

The sun connects with Neptune on July 20, which can put people in a sweet and sentimental mood, plus an easygoing energy flows at work—but also on this day, Mars opposes Saturn in Pisces, which might bring a hammer down on any laziness or irresponsibility. If you’ve been slacking, this could be a stressful moment! If someone else has been unreliable, you may be confronting the issue, making your expectations and standards clear.

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, which could bring a climax to a power struggle. Clear divisions are set at this time, perhaps between people, but this division may feel more metaphorical, like there’s suddenly a clear line between how things are now and how they were in the past. Embrace this period of transformation: The more you surrender to change and make a conscious effort not to cling to what was, the easier you can move forward.

Your ruling planet Venus begins its retrograde in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22! Leo season is all about friendship for you, dear Libra, so you may be connecting with new groups and communities. With Venus, the planet of values, retrograde, you could be reconsidering what’s important to you in friendships. You may find that what you’re looking for in a community has changed. Think back to the summer of 2015: How have you changed since then? What did you look for in friendship then, versus now? What sort of intellectual connection are you searching for in romantic relationships? What dreams do you hold for the future, and do the people around you share these visions?

Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23, perhaps bringing surprising information, and Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere. You could be meeting new friends or reconnecting with people. An inspiring discussion takes place. Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and reconnect with your inner voice. Brilliant ideas may come to you in dreams or meditation. You can feel drawn to explore your spirituality or inspired to explore secret, lesser-known, places or ideas.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in August!