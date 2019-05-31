Monthly Horoscope: Libra, June 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Social butterfly Gemini is a sign that’s all about movement and curiosity, and you are indeed busy this season traveling, learning, and expanding!

You’ve been called indecisive, Libra, and though it’s true you like to weigh your options with deep consideration before making a move, Gemini season is a dynamic period when you see the world from other perspectives and figure out your truths and beliefs. The month is off to a powerful start, as your ruling planet Venus (which is in Taurus), making a harmonious connection with Pluto, the lord of the underworld (which is in Capricorn) on June 2. The new spaces you’re exploring this season are touched by the inner, emotional transformation taking place within you as sweet Venus and powerful Pluto make an intense connection. This is a powerful time to let go of the past, connect on a deep level, and make room for new experiences in your life.

There is an exciting new moon in fellow air sign Gemini on June 3, bringing new travel opportunities your way. This is also a fantastic new moon to plant seeds for higher education and any kind of studying or learning pursuit. A new project you want to publish or share with the world may be started now, too! This new moon finds you eager to be inspired: Go to a lecture by someone you admire! You’re feeling especially moved by words and ideas.

The energy shifts and your focus turns to your career as communication planet Mercury enters Cancer on June 4. This is an exciting time to sit with higher-ups, receive a promotion or reward or recognition for your hard work! You’re a fantastic diplomat, Libra, and part of what makes you that way is the fact that you’re a good listener. Use this super power of yours as Mercury spends time in intuitive and nurturing water sign Cancer. Your reputation as someone who can hold space and stay present during challenging or exciting periods will continue to bloom and bring opportunities your way—who doesn’t want to work with someone as considerate as you?! Brilliants ideas are born as chatty Mercury connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus on June 7, and an unexpected person may offer some surprising help.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Gemini on June 8, finding you in a lighter, flirtier mood than you’ve been in recently, and a message of love from afar may arrive in your inbox! Just watch out for some confusion as the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 9—there’s a lazy energy this day, and making plans is frustrating. The sun opposes Jupiter in Sagittarius on June 10, kicking the energy back up and bringing big news your way.

Action planet Mars in tenacious Cancer connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn in Capricorn on June 14, finding you reflecting on boundaries and hitting limitations. It feels like anything is possible—until a wall is hit, and you start fantasizing about what could be, if only you had someone else’s circumstances. This is an important time to not compare yourself to others. Mercury follows in Mars’s footsteps, connecting with Neptune and opposing Saturn on June 16, finding you eager to communicate about what’s taking place—however, it may seem impossible to feel heard. It isn’t, though! Limitations may be set right now, but opportunities are opening up, too. This isn’t the time to shy away from help from others. If you find yourself feeling unsatisfied at home or at work, know that there’s always room for improvement in all areas of our lives, and right now, you’re learning what those areas are. A lot of what you’re doing in public breaks away from what you were raised or taught to believe, breaks away from tradition or expectation, and there’s a growing pain that comes with it.

Jupiter also squares off with Neptune on June 16, creating a very complicated energy for making plans. Your travel itinerary is all over the place! Sometimes it’s fun to get a little lost and live off schedule, and other times it’s frustrating—don’t overbook yourself or make too many promises. A lazy yet whimsical energy is in the air. It’s a wonderful time for meditation and slowing down in general. There’s a full moon in Sagittarius on June 17, bringing an important climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. Big ideas are shared, secrets are spilled, and hopes are dashed—and yet, Sag energy always finds a way to see the sunny side, and you, dear Libra, are seeing how the energetic release taking place can be for the best, even if things are especially emotional right now. Saturn connects with Neptune and Mercury meets Mars on June 18, creating a supportive and productive energy.

Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto on June 19, dredging up some conversations you may have been trying to bury, but it’s time to bring them to the surface—the first step to healing something is to acknowledge it! Watch out for power struggles on this day, and if you find that communicating with someone is difficult due to shady behavior, bring in a third party to mediate. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow period on June 20, and it’s especially important that you reflect on the conversations and ideas that come up between this date and the beginning of its retrograde on July 7. From then until July 31, these issues will be reconsidered and reworked.

Neptune retrograde begins and the sun enters Cancer on June 21, asking you to pause and reflect on your goals. Your desk is probably very messy right now—let it be. It’s said that creatives and geniuses have the messiest spaces, and while this may or may not be true, it is so for you at this moment. Cancer season is all about stepping into your spotlight, and while Neptune begins its retrograde, you’re unsure about when exactly you’re supposed to step on stage, but that’s OK… you’ll know it’s time when people are chanting your name in the crowd!

Your ruling planet Venus opposes Jupiter on June 23 and squares off with Neptune on June 24, creating a light and flirtatious energy that’s fantastic for meeting new people, having fun with your friends, and enjoying the company of your lovers. The mood is especially lazy and indulgent, and definitely watch out for next day regrets after a shopping spree or over imbibing. Chatty Mercury enters roaring Leo on June 26, making this an exciting time to network and share ideas. If you’re interested in joining a club, association or group focused on a hobby or an issues you’re passionate about, now’s is a fantastic time, especially as the sun connects with electric Uranus on June 27, finding people eager to branch out and try new things. Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in July!