Monthly Horoscope: Libra, June 2022

The sun in fellow air sign Gemini may find you stepping out of your comfort zone this month! This is an exciting opportunity to switch up your usual routine. You could be traveling at this time, and Gemini season also bodes well for your studies or any publishing work.

Mercury has been retrograde for the last few weeks, which may have brought miscommunications or misunderstandings, but Mercury retrograde in Taurus ends on June 3, moving conversations forward, especially about money or shared resources in your relationships (in love, business, or otherwise). June 4 marks the start of Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, finding you restructuring your approach to a creative project or rethinking your standards and expectations in your love life! Deep conversations can take place on June 10 as Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn: You may learn something profound about the past, and this is generally a powerful time for connecting with people on a deep level. A discussion about power, wealth, or belonging can take place.

An unexpected gift may come your way on June 11 as Venus meets Uranus, but if you sense that the gift is transactional and its giver expects a little too much in return, you may be especially annoyed as freedom and flexibility are your priorities and being baited with a gift may feel more insulting than flattering. That said, gifts that come your way may not have any strings attached at all—and those will be quite appreciated! You might find yourself taking a radical new approach to money at this time, especially concerning debts, taxes, or money you share with others. You could also find yourself feeling freed from a past obligation!

Communication planet Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, bringing you news from abroad or finding you announcing exciting information! There’s an idea you’re very excited about at this time that you’re eager to share with the world. The full moon in Sagittarius on June 14 brings a climax to a conversation or perhaps a philosophical breakthrough. New information comes to light, or you may gain a new understanding of a different perspective. Exciting ideas are shared, and unexpected messages may come your way. This is a busy time for communication!

June 16 inspires supportive connections as the sun mingles with Saturn, but also on this day, the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which may bring insecurity or some confusion in your schedule. Keep things flexible, and be clear about your boundaries and expectations of others as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18. A rejection may take place, but Venus also mingles with Neptune on June 19, helping you smooth over a complicated issue. The energy is optimistic as Mercury connects with Jupiter on June 20, and you may connect with some especially brilliant people at this time!

Venus connects with Pluto on June 21, the same day Cancer season begins. Your ruling planet Venus’s connection with power planet Pluto may bring something valuable or rare your way. This can also be an emotionally transformative period, as you find yourself gaining a new perspective on the past and connecting with your loved in a profound way. Cancer season finds the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, finding you receiving some recognition or reward, as well as contemplating your future goals. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, inspiring a light, flirtatious atmosphere! The intellectual connection you share with partners is highlighted at this time. Good news from afar might come your way!

Action planet Mars in Aries connects with taskmaster Saturn on June 27, finding your partners in an especially focused and determined mood. June 28 marks the start of Neptune retrograde in Pisces, plus the sun squares off with Jupiter, there’s a new moon in Cancer, and Venus connects with Jupiter. Neptune retrograde may inspire a laidback, day dreamy energy, but confusion around money or shared resources may pop up. It might be a good idea to clarify boundaries. The new moon in Cancer can mark the start of a new cycle in your career, and as the sun squares off with Jupiter, partnerships may be expanding, or new ones can be forged, helping propel your career further! You may have to watch out for over-indulgence or big egos at this time. Your ruling planet Venus connects with jovial Jupiter on this day, inspiring kindness and a sweet, friendly atmosphere: Despite big egos, lovely connections can take place.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in July!