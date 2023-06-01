Monthly Horoscope: Libra, June 2023

The sun in fellow air sign Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules travel, higher learning, exploration, and big ideas. You could be sharing big news or embarking on an important adventure! Discussions about money can also begin moving forward as Mercury in Taurus finishes its post-retrograde shadow period on June 1. Conversations about debts, taxes, inheritances, or money you share with other people are highlighted.

Your ruling planet Venus in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces on June 2, which can bode well for your career. You might feel especially glamorous at this time, and people can be dazzled by you! Your following may grow in a significant way. Creative inspiration is also very easy to find. A project at work might come together in a seamless, elegant way, and a supportive energy flows in your love life.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, which could finally bring a climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. A secret may be revealed! Juicy information might come to the fore or you’ll discover the truth about what someone really thinks. Details emerge. Paperwork that’s been sitting on your desk can finally be completed, and other communication issues might be resolved or at least addressed. A big change might take place in your neighborhood or commute.

Mercury and Uranus meet in Taurus on June 4, perhaps bringing surprising news or an unexpected solution to a lingering issue. Your ruling planet Venus enters Leo on June 5, which bodes well for your social life: You can feel especially popular at this time! Plus the intellectual connection you share with your romantic partners may deepen in exciting ways.

Also on June 5, Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, perhaps finding you confronting drama in your love life or social life. Partnerships with problematic or manipulative people, communities, or friend groups may require your full attention at this time. If you’ve been burying your head in the sand, it may be time to face what’s going on, and let another side of you shine: the part of you that’s an amazing advocate for yourself and others, the part of you that’s focused on truth and justice!

This can be a transformative time to rebalance power in relationships, end partnerships that are no longer working, and for everyone to get real about expectations and boundaries. If all of your relationships are going well and you don’t have anything like that taking place in your life, this alignment can be a time when intimacy is deepened and vulnerabilities are shared.

June 11 is an astrologically busy day: Pluto reenters Capricorn, Mercury connects with Pluto before entering Gemini, and Venus squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Pluto returning to Capricorn can find you making big changes at home, and Mercury’s helpful connection with Pluto bodes well for conversations about your home, family, or personal life. Mercury in Gemini could also be wonderful for communication, and you might receive a special message from abroad, or regarding school or travel, as June continues to unfold. Venus’s clash with Jupiter brings over-the-top fun and excitement! A generous gift may be shared, but do watch out for any strings attached. A grand gesture can be made! But don’t get so swept up in romance or excitement that you make commitments without really thinking things through. Have fun, but stay grounded!

Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces on June 15, which could put some people in a gloomy mood, and find others focused on work. You might feel inflexible about your schedule at this time, and taking care of your responsibilities is your main focus. Scheduling conflicts might get under your skin as and you’re determined to reorganize yourself, especially as Saturn begins its retrograde in Pisces on June 17. That said, your fun and flirty side returns on June 17 as Mercury mingles with Venus: This alignment bodes well for your love life and social life, and generally inspires a light, easygoing mood.

Schedule time to rest and let yourself be lazy as the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 18! Also on June 18, the new moon in fellow air sign Gemini brings an exciting new adventure and new opportunities. An exciting idea could be shared, totally transforming your worldview! You may visit a new place or experience something that fills you with wonder and a feeling of renewal.

A productive atmosphere returns as Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19: This alignment is especially beneficial for receiving the resources you need to accomplish tasks on your to-do list. Jupiter is all about luck, but Saturn is about hard work, so their harmonious alignment can bring exciting opportunities to those who’ve focused on their responsibilities.

The sun enters Cancer on June 21, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career, fame, and fortune! Great success can be achieved, and you may generally be reflecting on your long-term goals and imagining the mark you want to make on the world. Communications move along swiftly at this time as Mercury connects with Mars in Leo on June 21, which also inspires a productive mood in any teamwork.

Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25, slowing communications down. Watch out for miscommunications, too, since Mercury is the planet of logic, but day dreamy Neptune doesn’t pay the best attention to what’s being said! The mood is a bit lazy—but discussions about your career kick up as Mercury enters Cancer on June 26. Plus, Mars squares off with Uranus on this day, which can find people a little impulsive. Unexpected news regarding your friend group or community may arise.

The sun connects with Saturn on June 28, inspiring a focused, grounded, productive atmosphere that’s fantastic for getting work done, and Mercury mingles with Saturn on June 30, encouraging constructive communication. Plans could be set in stone, the logistics of a project worked out. You might connect with a mentor or someone you look up to at this time. A productive conversation about your career or life in the public eye takes place. Neptune begins its retrograde on June 30, inspiring creativity and flexibility, and perhaps stirring some nostalgia or increased sensitivity. While the mood may be productive thanks to Saturn, Neptune calls you to take it slow and be gentle with yourself.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in July!