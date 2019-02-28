Monthly Horoscope: Libra, March 2019

Pisces energy is all about unity, which you’re also all about, Libra—relationships are so important to you! However, some complicated vibes flow early this month; you’re itching for independence and don’t want to be tied down at all thanks to your ruling planet Venus squaring off with Uranus on March 1. But you’re also in a super flirtatious mood thanks to Venus entering fellow air sign Aquarius on this day. Having your space and having plenty of flirty fun are not mutually exclusive. Perhaps it’s time to end partnerships that hold you back from exploring your needs and desires. Unexpected shake-ups come to your relationships early this month, but plenty of invitations to celebrate will also come your way, as will loads of creative inspiration. You’re craving intellectual stimulation and this is an exciting time for you to connect with people!



Mercury retrograde begins in Pisces on March 5, which will be frustrating for your schedule due to miscommunications and delays. Watch out for traffic! Now’s the time to pick up projects you kept on the back burner instead of starting new ones. Things will be tricky in your day job, and a personal routine you’ve been sticking to may get disrupted. Conversations and decisions that you’ve had since Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow period on February 19 will be up for reconsideration.

While your schedule is likely to be all over the place this Mercury retrograde, there’s one date you should keep in mind: March 6, when Uranus enters Taurus, a new moon in Pisces arrives, and the sun meets Neptune. Think back to May through November of 2018—situations and developments that began then will come up again now. Unexpected changes in your intimate relationships will take place thanks to Uranus’s entry into Taurus—again, you’re itching for freedom. Any relationships you feel tied to because of finances or complicated emotional entanglements may be a source of stress, so it’s important that you take time to sit with these people and hash out a new approach. A new dynamic is needed. Unexpected shifts around taxes, debts, or even inheritances may come up. A new gig, project, or routine will enter your life thanks to the new moon in Pisces, and a healing energy is in the air with the sun meeting Neptune. Be gentle with yourself, Libra!

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9, creating a grounding energy, especially at home and with your family. Action planet Mars connects with creative Neptune on March 10, helping you work through issues, projects, or emotions that you were previously overwhelmed by—this is a lovely time to enlist the help of a friend, if you need it! Ultimately, this is all about letting go of old habits and learning how to do something new—sometimes, having the support of a friend who has been there/done that, is exactly what you need. Give yourself some time off if you’re able. The sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, which will be productive and busy—lots of communication is in the air and you’re sorting out which responsibilities are the most important, especially with this Mercury retrograde messing with your schedule. Mars connects with Saturn on March 14, creating an anchoring energy. It’s not like you to cling to grudges, but you’re only human. Fortunately, coming to peace with things is a big probability at this time—you feel confident about how you might handle a situation in the future, and your sense of boundaries, security, and self-assuredness is bringing you peace of mine.

Mid-month is busy for Mercury retrograde: It meets the sun on March 14, bringing a crucial turning point and opening your eyes to a new perspective. It clashes with Jupiter on March 15, asking you to get real about how much work you can handle (Libras love saying yes, but sometimes you have to say no, since biting off more than you can chew will come back to bite you in the butt!). Mercury connects with Pluto on March 16, helping you get to the bottom of a situation and encouraging you to discuss difficult things. You’re also reestablishing your boundaries as Mercury connects with Mars (March 17) and Saturn (March 20). Think back to February 19 through the 23—situations and conversations that came up then will be reviewed now! This isn’t a great time to sign contracts or make important purchases, but you may kick a bad habit during this time or get out of a responsibility that you don’t want to take on.

Mars connects with Pluto on March 20, helping you tap into a deep well of confidence! This is an especially passionate time in your intimate relationships, too—getting to know someone on a deeper level, as well as exploring your own depth, takes place as sun enters Aries on March 20—happy spring equinox! Aries season is all about your relationships; however, a full moon in your sign also arrives on this day, asking you to focus on yourself and your emotional needs. A big release is taking place now. As an air sign, you approach the world from a logical perspective, but right now, it’s all about your feelings. What brings you comfort? What makes you feel safe? It’s time to let go of anything that’s not serving your greater purpose or hindering you from taking care of yourself. Astrologers say that Libra is a relationship-oriented sign, but isn’t it true that the most important relationship you’ll ever have is the one with yourself? Sorting out your needs now will ultimately make for a happier, brighter Aries season filled with connecting with your many partners. Because full moons can portend endings, it’s possible you will say goodbye to a partner at this time; however, this may not be in love at all—this could mean letting go of a collaborator or even a frenemy!

Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21, making for a wonderfully social atmosphere, and lots of talk is taking place. However, issues around communication are complex due to Mercury retrograde. On March 24, Mercury meets with Neptune and you find yourself thinking back to issues that came up on February 19. Communication is so important to you, but right now, actions speaking louder than words…mostly because people are having a hard time expressing themselves. Between phone static, mistranslations, misunderstandings, and plain, simple indecision, communication is hard, but people’s actions (or inaction) will speak volumes. Perhaps the most important thing to consider at this time is not how other people feel or think, but how you feel. You’re famously indecisive, Libra, but the headache you have when you think of your ex or the queasiness in your stomach when you contact a certain family member don’t lie—this is a powerful time to tap into that body-level knowledge and trust your gut.

Your ruling planet Venus enters dreamy Pisces on March 26, bringing blessings to your everyday routine, day job, and closet—this is a wonderful time to shop or edit your wardrobe and indulge yourself in some beauty treatments. Expect to run into plenty of crushes while you tend to your errands. March 27 brings a magical connection between Venus and Uranus, finding you exploring some unusual but thrilling ideas. And on March 28, Mercury will end its retrograde and enter its post-retrograde shadow, where it will remain until April 16—during this period, you’ll find that plans begin moving forward, traffic isn’t as annoying, and communication blunders aren’t tripping you up as often.

March wraps up with action planet Mars entering fellow air sign Gemini on March 31, bringing opportunities to travel. This is also very exciting if you’re in school (you’ll have plenty of energy to tackle your assignments), and if you’re trying to publish something or get the word out about your ideas. Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in April!