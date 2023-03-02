Monthly Horoscope: Libra, March 2023

The sun in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine, inspiring a busy and creative atmosphere! Organizing a routine that’s productive and also leaves room for rest and relaxation is a priority for you at this time. This could be a great moment to create more flexibility in your schedule: You’re at your most productive when you feel expansive and free to explore and experiment! New gigs and opportunities may be coming your way. Pisces season is a lovely time to indulge in a spa day or spend time near water. Pisces season could also find you letting go of old patterns and releasing old habits.

Your ruling planet Venus meets Jupiter in Aries on March 2, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! This is an exciting, romantic alignment. A happy new beginning could arise in your love life, and if you’re not looking for romance, it’s still be a great time to network, share ideas, and generally get along with others. You might meet someone especially charming and attractive, or you and an established partner could reconnect in a deep and wonderful way.

A productive conversation with a crush, lover, or creative collaborator takes place on March 2 as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius. A firm decision could be made, commitments discussed. Also on March 2, Mercury enters Pisces, kicking up communication at work and regarding any projects you’re focused on. You may be taking care of paperwork concerning your schedule. To-do lists can be updated, files and letters reorganized.

The sun connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on March 6, which might find you discovering a clever solution to a tricky problem. Unexpected help could arrive. The full moon in Virgo takes place on March 7, urging you to slow down and rest. A project may be coming to completion: Reflect on whether you should take time off before hurrying into the next project! Full moons can bring information to light, and this one finds you learning about hidden or secret things… perhaps even about yourself! This is a powerful time to explore your psyche.

Saturn enters Pisces also on March 7, which can find you setting important boundaries around your availability. You could be committing to new projects, perhaps at work or toward personal wellness goals. You may be structured with your time and disciplined about tackling your to-do list over the next two years or so. So take the full moon in Virgo’s advice and be sure to schedule plenty of time for rest, too.

Venus connects with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini on March 11, inspiring a fun and adventurous atmosphere! The mood may be a bit competitive and flirtatious. Surprising news could come and you might be making surprising changes to your routine as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11. Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14, perhaps finding you dealing with confusing changes in your schedule. You may feel unsure about how to proceed with a project: Take it slow! A more easygoing energy flows on March 15 as the sun meets Neptune. A creative breakthrough could take place and fresh inspiration abounds. An everyday occurrence might find you connecting with your spirituality in some deep way. Mercury meets Neptune on March 16, bringing an inspiring message.

March 16 also finds the sun squaring off with Mars, Venus squaring off with Pluto Capricorn, and Venus entering Taurus. The sun’s square with Mars might spell impatience and impulsivity! A decisive action could be made. Your ruling planet Venus’s clash with Pluto can find you working through intense feelings about your home and personal life. Power struggles in your romantic relationships may be addressed, and themes like envy or possessiveness are examined. This is an important time to set boundaries. Deep, passionate connections form in healthy relationships, and vulnerable feelings could be shared. A generous gift might be given to you as Venus enters Taurus. Issues regarding debts, taxes, or shared financial matters could be resolved.

Conversations move along at a very quick pace as Mercury squares off with Mars on March 17. Options can be explored, set aside, or pursued—there may be a frenzy to figure things out, but realize that rushing can mean missed details! You reach an important realization or decision about your schedule, availability, day job, projects, or your wellness routine as the sun meets Mercury on March 17. This day also finds Venus connecting with Saturn, which bodes well for sharing responsibilities and making commitments. You may reconnect with your past in some powerful way as Mercury mingles with Pluto on March 18. Information can be revealed. A transformative energy flows, and it’s a great time to kick a habit or embrace a new way of thinking, communicating, or organizing.

Mercury enters Aries on March 19, boding well for networking, meeting new people, sharing ideas, and opening lines of communication. Old habits can be transformed as the sun mingles with Pluto on March 20. Changes could be taking place at home or in your daily routine, too. Aries season begins on March 20, and the new moon in Aries takes place on March 21, marking the beginning of a fresh start in your partnerships! You may be meeting new partners, romantic or otherwise, or reestablishing your connection with current partners. This can be a busy period in your social life and collaboration is a big theme.

Pluto enters fellow air sign Aquarius on March 23, and this is certainly one of the astrological highlights of the month. Your ways of thinking about, expressing, and relating to love are undergoing a big shift. Love can take on a new meaning. A deeper understanding of your heart’s desires may lead you to pursue big changes. Deep, profound romantic connections could blossom. If you’re already in love, the bond you share can strengthen in incredible ways. Intense emotions and desires could bubble to the surface. Your creative practice might also undergo a huge shift. Major artistic breakthroughs take place.

Mars enters Cancer on March 25, energizing the sector of your chart that rules your career. Great strides toward professional goals could be made at this time, and your tact and determination are applauded! You might win a great reward, as action planet Mars is all about achievement. Good news and a general feeling of luck flow as Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28: This is an exciting time to make introductions or connect with partners. Big ideas may be shared, a new conversation could begin. Mars connects with Saturn and Venus meets Uranus on March 30: Mars’s connection with Saturn inspires focus and hard work, and bodes well for your career. A big goal may be accomplished. Your ruling planet Venus’s meeting with electric Uranus could bring an unexpected gift.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in April!