Monthly Horoscope: Libra, November 2018

November opens with your ruling planet Venus retrograde in your sign, Libra. Venus retrograde can be very frustrating because you don’t feel like yourself, and worse, you’re bored of your favorite things in life: love, shopping, and your own reflection! But this is a crucial time for you, even though it’s so annoying. You’re learning a lot about your boundaries and what’s valuable to you—not to mention getting a few lessons about money!

Things might be feeling a bit stuck right now, but November promises to bring plenty of change: On November 6, Uranus reenters Aries, stirring up relationship issues from last spring (not just romantic partnerships, but professional or platonic ones, too). Uranus is the wildcard of the zodiac, and with its reentry into fire sign Aries, you can bet some unexpected things will take place in your relationships.

But let’s chat more about money: November opens with the sun in Scorpio, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. You’re a generous person, Libra, and you’re usually pretty smart with money. It also helps that you have a knack for finding things at an excellent price, and are lucky when it comes to inheriting items from friends and family. The most valuable things in your life, Libra, are your relationships, not your bank account—but even so, you do your best to be savvy about your budget. Venus retrograde began last month in Scorpio and now that it’s Scorpio season, money is squarely on your mind, as are issues concerning security and self-worth. A new moon in Scorpio arrives on November 7, wiping the slate clean around all these themes!

On November 8, lucky planet Jupiter enters fire sign Sagittarius (where it will stay until December 2, 2019), bringing big news your way! Jupiter in Sagittarius will find you exploring many new ideas over the next year, and likely doing quite a bit of traveling, too, especially weekend trips or other kinds of short journeys.

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Mars on November 9, which will bring some passion and excitement during this tiresome retrograde. A shift in energy arrives as Mars enters Pisces on November 15—it’s been a long summer and autumn working through many issues in your love life and creative life, but when Mars enters Pisces, you’ll find that the energy will become much more productive. You’ll find creative solutions to make your everyday routine easier—just watch out for confusion, especially at your day job, on November 24, when Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces. If you can take the day off to focus on self-care—go for it! If not, focus on projects that require your artistic talents to make the most of Neptune’s creative energy.

Mercury retrograde begins on November 16, the same day Venus retrograde ends. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and as it retrogrades in philosophical Sagittarius, it’s best for you to slow down, rest, hold off on important conversations, and take time to reflect. Work on old projects instead of starting new ones. Avoid signing contracts, traveling, or making important purchases since miscommunication and delays are in the air. Don’t be surprised if you get lost in your own neighborhood—or if you run into people from your past! A sibling may remind you of something important during this retrograde.

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, and the full moon in Gemini arrives on November 23: expect lots on conversation to take place! Full moons are all about release, and this release will be very…verbal. Sagittarius is famous for its big mouth, and Gemini? The phrase “blowing up a cell phone” must have stemmed from someone’s experience with a Gemini. Communication is super important to you, but more information than even you can handle might be coming in, so it’s important that you don’t overbook yourself, and especially crucial that you don’t make promises you can’t keep—Mercury is retrograde, after all! Other important dates to keep in mind this month around communication are November 26 and 27, when the sun, Mercury, and Jupiter all align, bringing especially juicy information your way—just watch out for inflated egos and know-it-alls!

Your ruling planet Venus, finally over its retrograde, opposes wildcard Uranus on November 27, bringing some shocks and changes to your life, especially in your relationships. You’re craving something new! The same old ways just don’t work anymore…and if you’ve been giving something a second try, you might find yourself very annoyed that you did. You’ve been here before, and you’re ready for things to be different. While this can certainly be a stressful and unstable time, you can also make the most of this astrological transit by making a conscious effort to experiment and try new things.

“Independence” is a good word for us to end on—it’s something you’re really craving, and Libra, independence never should mean a lack of support, love, or partnership! You can have it all—and someone who makes you feel suffocated is not the right partner for you. So this Venus/Uranus opposition may act as a test—the partnerships that are right for you will weather whatever wacky vibes wildcard Uranus brings your way. Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in December!