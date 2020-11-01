Monthly Horoscope: Libra, November 2020

Welcome to Scorpio season! People think of Scorpio as mysterious and sexy, and seem to forget how savvy they are with finances. You, dear Libra, are enjoying a boost in abundance at this time as the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules cash, valuables, and security!

Mercury retrograde in your sign clashes with Saturn in Capricorn on November 1, and will do so again on November 6 after ending its retrograde on November 3. The end of Mercury retrograde means we can finally move forward with conversations that have been brewing over the last few weeks, and you’re having a much easier time expressing yourself, handing paperwork and issues concerning money and security. You’re thinking back to September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn, struggling with similar delays in communication or heavy mental atmosphere, especially regarding issues at home. Things might not be living up to your standards, but you’re going to have to figure out how to make it work!

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in your sign, Libra, finding you feeling like your flirtatious self! On November 9, it opposes Mars retrograde, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been building in your relationships. You may cut something off at this time, but you may also be asserting yourself in a way that could bring you and your partners closer together. The sun connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces on November 10, bringing a whimsical, imaginative energy, and helping you solve problems in the most imaginative ways! If you can get yourself to stick to a task, you’ll find it easier to do mundane things by coming up with a more romantic way of looking at it. Mercury enters Scorpio on November 10, bringing information about your finances.

Jupiter meets Pluto in Capricorn for the third and final time this year on November 12. Think back to April 4 and June 30, as similar breakthroughs are taking place. This is the beginning of a new journey for you, especially concerning your living situation. You may be moving, renovating, or expanding in a powerful way. This could also bring a wider perspective on your childhood, family, and upbringing. It may feel like there’s a lot happening at once and like there’s no information about how things will end up, so stay present in your body, don’t rush to making decisions, and most importantly, reach out for help if you need it!

Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, shifting the energy in your relationships. Frustration turns into drive, and you’re ready to face issues with other people head-on now that you have the energy and mojo for it! The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, helping you figure out some smart investments.

The new moon in Scorpio lands on November 15, and you’re starting a new financial journey, budgeting for yourself, and enjoying the things you work so hard for. Figure out exactly what you want, and set new goals for yourself! This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Pluto, which could add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues could come up at this time, so bring in an unbiased third party to help with manipulative or shady behavior. Venus wants to get along with everyone, but sometimes Pluto, the lord of the underworld, can’t be trusted no matter how sweet and lovely we are! Power struggles at home are confronted. Venus also clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for over-indulgence, but do enjoy the generous energy that’s flowing.

Unexpected news arrives as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 17, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 19 and bringing unexpected financial news. The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19, creating a solid energy for communication—but as easy as the vibe is for discussion, you’re still unclear about your request or scared of rejection. It’s like you’re experiencing imposter syndrome about a situation concerning your home, living situation, or family. This isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals.

Venus enters Scorpio on November 21, reminding you that as much as you appreciate a love letter, sometimes jewelry goes a long way in winning your affection! This is also a great time for finances, as Venus is the planet of money, as well as love and beauty, and it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. Also on November 21, Sagittarius season begins! The sun in Sagittarius lights up the communication sector of your chart, bringing information your way, and finding you connecting with neighbors or any siblings you may have.

Mercury and Neptune make a harmonious connection on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out. This bodes especially well for your finances and productivity, as communications concerning these themes flow smoothly. It’s easier to take care of business when you believe it’s for the greater good—remember your ultimate goal! Mercury is all about gathering information and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, access to hidden materials becomes available. Secrets from your past may be uncovered. Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus, and you’re making unexpected requests in your relationships. What you want may come as a surprise to your partners! Don’t be shocked if you catch them off guard.

Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, which could find your schedule a bit confusing, making it hard to stay focused. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter, too: Mercury wants the details but Jupiter is all about the big picture, and there’s harmony between the two as they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. You may make an exciting investment at this time. At home, things are feeling cozy.

A lunar eclipse in Gemini arrives on November 30, bringing a conversation to a critical climax. This is a highly emotional period and unexpected information is likely to surface. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and nothing is the same after an eclipse. Your understanding about things is totally rocked at this time, and now that you have the truth, many new opportunities become available to you. Your mind has been freed! On a practical level, this eclipse will likely shake things up at school or in your travel plans, or you might embark on an important course of study. A powerful journey is beginning, but it means you have to let some old ways of thinking go. Mercury also connects with Saturn on November 30, creating a supportive energy for discussing finances and long-term plans.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in December!