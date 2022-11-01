Monthly Horoscope: Libra, November 2022

The sun in Scorpio illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your finances, belongings, and sense of security, so this time of year can find you doing the math on how you’ll budget for your big plans, and considering what you need in order to feel safe, comfortable, and taken care of.

Unexpected costs may pop up, and as your ruling planet Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5, you could be making decisions about how to budget for surprise adventures, unexpected fees, or a sudden change in resources. At this time, you’re learning that what’s meaningful and valuable to you may not be the same for someone else. You’re also craving novelty and experimentation: What usually excites you may not be inspiring to you at this time. Boundaries and commitments are discussed as Venus squares off with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius on November 7. You’re raising your standards as your expectations have shifted.

November 8 brings the lunar eclipse in Taurus and also finds the sun meeting with Mercury in Scorpio and Mercury opposing Uranus. Eclipses often bring radical changes, and this one finds you resolving a longstanding issue. This may feel totally liberating, bu also very emotional, and you might find yourself needing extra time to rest and recuperate. You may be settling a debt at this time, too. An important compromise with your partners regarding how you manage shared resources can take place. The sun opposes Uranus on November 9, finding you eager to break free from a limiting arrangement, especially if you feel like your finances or resources are being controlled.

You may be navigating communication delays as Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, but also on this day, your ruling planet Venus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a creative and romantic atmosphere. You may be swept off your feet, and your everyday routine could be swapped for something much more whimsical. A lovely gift may arrive, or some support might come your way.

The sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, perhaps finding you frustrated about not having enough time, money, or energy to have the fun you’d like, but resources become available to you as Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12. This is an excellent time to share ideas as creative solutions can be found. A very valuable resource could become available to you as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13. An important change could take place at home, too.

Mercury connects with Pluto and the sun with Neptune on November 14, boding especially well for creativity! A deep, meaningful discussion can be had. You could learn something significant about the past, or make great progress in any research. A discussion about money moves forward. Productivity flows easily and things are clicking into place at work, as imaginative solutions to your everyday problems and projects are found. Venus connects with Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, inspiring generosity, and perhaps bringing a great amount of support, financial or otherwise!

Happy news arrives as Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16. A love letter may be sent or received, and Venus in Sagittarius bodes well for communication in general, within connections of all kinds! Venus in Sagittarius has a jovial, free-spirited energy that inspires a fun and flirtatious mood, and as Mercury also connects with Jupiter, exciting news and big ideas may be shared. It could be especially easy to access information at this time, so ask a question that’s been circling in your mind, and a generous answer may be shared.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, keeping up the busy energy around communication. You could be tackling paperwork and taking many calls. You may be striking up conversations with your neighbors or connecting with siblings, if you have them. The sun mingles with Pluto on November 18, inspiring a powerful change at home, and bringing access to something quite valuable.

Mars retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, which might find your schedule or workspace a mess! You may feel quite disorganized at this time, and clutter in your workspace or confusion regarding your routine or projects might make it especially hard to move forward with big-picture plans. You want to explore new possibilities, but small hiccups like spilling coffee on misplacing a phone charger can find you feeling like you’ll miss out on a spectacular opportunity. Slow down, dear Libra: Take a rest, and know that these details can be worked out. Trying to rush things may be precisely what’s slowing you down. You could be thinking back to plans that were confused or frustrated on or around October 12. Mars is retrograde, finding you learning a lot about what drives, angers, and excites you, but you might also feel impatient, so find ways to stay grounded, focused, and self aware.

The sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere: The mood is quite productive, but be mindful not to take on too many projects or overbook your schedule, as having so much on your plate will result in less flexibility, which is ultimately what you may be craving at this time. Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, inspiring a fun atmosphere that’s fantastic for networking, sharing ideas, and flirting with your love interest.

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, inspiring a busy energy in your local neighborhood: There may be a lot going on in your area, and you’re getting to know your neighbors better. This is also a strong moment for communication, and a new discussion unfolds during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23. You may learn about a new perspective, and learning, in general, is a theme you’re focused on at this time. It’s a lovely new moon for journaling, meditating, connecting with your inner voice, and chatting with your friends. You may discover a new cafe or other local hangout where you enjoy spending time. This new moon also finds Jupiter ending its retrograde, finding you moving forward with a plan or project that has been brewing.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, helping you set boundaries and plan for the future, especially in regards to school, travel, or publishing, and you may be re-strategizing plans that began on or around September 28. Your ruling planet Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, stirring up a busy atmosphere; plenty of discussions are taking place at this time, and an important conclusion about what’s valuable and meaningful to you is drawn. This is a dynamic moment for connecting and collaborating.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in December!