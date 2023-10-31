Monthly Horoscope: Libra, November 2023

Scorpio season calls your attention to the material world. How you support and nourish yourself is relevant during the sun’s four-week transit through Scorpio. This is a time when your survival skills shine and your kindness does not go unrecognized.

Be grateful for everything you have as the sun faces off with generous Jupiter on November 3. Also on that day, your planetary ruler Venus faces off with idealistic Neptune, revealing how you feel about your contributions to the world. It might feel good to volunteer or do some form of public service.

Order returns to your work and lifestyle as Saturn retrograde ends on November 4, bringing a heightened awareness of time and responsibility. Your health and routine are where you draw the line. Your availability depends on when you feel like setting the alarm, and regularity can return to your sleep schedule now, even if it’s mentally and socially erratic thanks to Mercury’s opposition to Uranus. Surprise information may be disruptive. Turning off your phone and respecting your own privacy can help you stay on schedule.

Trust and intimacy are deepened as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto on November 6. It’s easier to accept ultimatums. This can also signify a time of personal transformation as you’re in touch with your deeper psychological motives. Thinking is idealistic and deeply emotional as Mercury harmonizes with Neptune also on November 6. Taking time to clean and maintain your prized possessions can give your unconscious mind room to digest.

You can feel more like yourself as Venus enters its home sign, Libra, on November 8, connecting you with your values and preferences. You can bring harmony to your relationships and authenticity to your personal style during this transit. Communication is thorough as Mercury connects with Pluto, also on that day: Investigations and clues lead you to dig deeper. What is the price of honesty?

Mercury enters optimistic Sagittarius and clashes with pessimistic Saturn on November 10 and priorities are recognized and duties are enacted. Focus on what truly matters and eliminate excess. You might end up losing sight of what’s directly in front of you because of a larger philosophical argument that’s happening in your head. Consider the moment!

Look out for a sense of urgency and financial pressure as Mars faces off with Uranus on November 11. There’s a struggle against forces outside of your control. Only you can make doomsday prepping look like a Pinterest board. Still, you’re quick thinking and ready for whatever pops up. You have an instinct to get a few steps ahead, financially or materially.

The new moon in Scorpio on November 13 marks a new start in your material world. Also on this day, the sun faces off with Uranus, and you have to be realistic about what you can and cannot control, even if outside chaos directly affects you. There must be a balance between peace and revolution. Insurance can be a means to protect yourself, and to prevent burnout and fatigue. This new moon offers you a quiet place to rest and heal and can connect you to feelings of insecurity. This can also be a time to figure out what motivates you most.

You have a graceful ability to express yourself as Mercury connects with Venus on November 15. This is a magical date when you can share your feelings and communicate smoothly. Artistic and emotional expression flow! Agreements and papers signed at this time ought to work out in your favor—ask and you shall receive!

Work your magic; wishful thinking can get you far as Mars and the sun harmonize with idealistic Neptune on November 17. With Mars and Neptune in aspect, improvisation keeps the ball rolling. Remember to stay flexible and let things flow. Instinct and intuition are a guiding force, and there’s a psychic vibe in the air.

A new cycle begins in relationships as the sun meets with Mars in your chart’s financial sector on November 18. Being the sign of relationships, Libra finds material and emotional support in other people. What other people have to offer you can keep your gas tank full, literally or metaphorically.

You can get a deeper look into your own history, and how it makes you who you are today as the sun connects with Pluto on November 20. Mars also connects with Pluto on November 21, and a focused dive into your family history, or the history of the place where you or your ancestors lived, can give you a better understanding of yourself and your identity. On a mundane note, this may also be a good time to figure out who pays for what around the house between roommates or landlords.

You may feel more spirited and energized as the sun enters fire sign Sagittarius on November 22. A new year is around the corner—so what skills are you interested in learning in 2024? Hanging out in your neighborhood can introduce you to people who can provide you with purpose and material abundance.

You are reckoning with a busy schedule as the sun clashes with Saturn on November 23, signifying a change in what’s at the top of your list. While it can be hard to say no, it might be the responsible thing to do. This is a reality check.

There’s a strong urge to be in multiple places at once as Mars enters Sagittarius on November 24. You have the strength and endurance to tackle your responsibilities as Mars clashes with Saturn on November 25. You might come up against limits—but by keeping multiple projects moving at once, a little here and there, you’re able to sustain your efforts.

Clarifications and corrections need to be made on November 27 as Mercury clashes with Neptune, revealing miscommunications. Double check your calendar and confirm your appointments. This is the same day as the full moon in Gemini, which can find you making important public statements, sharing your wisdom, or seeing legal matters come to a head. This full moon faces off with Mars, so there’s gas to burn. It can also signify incendiary, passionate conversations! With Mercury square Neptune, however, details are lost, and it’s easy for people to feel embarrassed or confused. Have patience—everyone is just trying to figure things out, out loud.

Good luck and see you in December!