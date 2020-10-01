Monthly Horoscope: Libra, October 2020

October wastes no time stirring up drama: A fiery full moon in Aries arrives on October 1, bringing a climax concerning your relationships. Full moons are all about release, and this one will find your partners letting go of something they’ve been holding on to, and you may witness them reveal something important about themselves. You could also let go of a relationship at this time, or find yourself confronting someone about something. You’re a diplomat, Libra, and you try to avoid showdowns, but sometimes—like during an Aries full moon—you simply need to face something head-on!

Your ruling planet Venus enters earth sign Virgo on October 2, finding you in a more shy and reserved mood than usual. The last few weeks of Venus in glamorous Leo found you busy socializing, but Venus in introspective Virgo will find you feeling very picky about who you flirt with, and may also find you eager to go on a secluded getaway—you’re craving privacy! You’re valuing alone time and the people in your life you can have quiet moments with. Silence is simply sexy at this moment.

Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 4, activating the home and family sector of your chart. While you’re feeling extremely eager for change in your living situation, you’re also reflecting on how things have evolved and taking a moment to honor the past. This is a powerful time to connect with your ancestors, and a great moment to clean your space and toss out things you no longer need. Make time to dust and toss out the trash!

Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on October 7, which may leave you feeling scatterbrained, especially when it comes to money. Now isn’t a great time to make plans or set commitments, as unexpected news is likely to pop up—stay flexible!

Tempers rise after this frazzled Mercury-Uranus opposition as Mars retrograde in Aries clashes with Pluto on October 9—think back to August 13, as similar themes may come up for you. Mars is the planet of war, but Pluto doesn’t always fight fair. This is a crucial time to get clear on your boundaries, especially at home and in your personal life.

But don’t worry Libra, good vibes are on the way: Venus makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus on October 10, creating a fun, free atmosphere. An emotional breakthrough may take place, leaving you feeling light and easy, eager to take risks, enjoy novelties, and embrace the unexpected. Just try not to overindulge. The sun clashes with Jupiter in Capricorn on October 11, which makes for plenty of fun—but a big hangover, too!

October 12 is especially lovely as lucky Jupiter connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces, plus Mercury connects with Venus. Jupiter and Neptune are connecting for the third time this year, creating a sweet, healing energy at home and in your daily routines and rituals. This is a great time to lean into your magical practice and enchant the everyday spaces you inhabit. You love to go out and socialize—and Mercury’s connection with Venus on this day will find you doing just that!

Over the last year, you’ve been creating private, sacred spaces for yourself, and this is a phenomenal time to network and meet new people and recharge yourself by your altar. Tension arrives as the sun opposes Mars retrograde on October 13 and a division takes place. This may mean a break-up, or you may be separating yourself from a situation, project, or environment that you have grown out of. This is a major moment for reorientation, especially in your partnerships—not just romantic ones, but all relationships, even the ones with your frenemies!

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio begins on October 13: Retrogrades are tricky times for communication, commutes, and commerce, and this one will especially find Libras focused on finances. Avoid making big purchases at this time, and be careful of your belongings. Check that you have your phone, keys, and wallet as you move about! On the plus side, you may find something you previously misplaced. Mercury retrogrades finds us revisiting the past and running into people from long ago, and it’s a great time to slow down. Charging ahead just isn’t the vibe during Mercury retrograde, dear Libra.

Egos clash on October 15 as the sun squares off with Pluto, and drama may pop up at home, but the new moon in Libra on October 16 brings a fresh start. The sun’s clash with Pluto dredges up all sorts of things from the underworld, but the new moon in your sign is a chance to clean up whatever’s surfaced. On a mundane level, this is a great time for a makeover, wardrobe update, or new look. Emotionally, you’re reconnecting with yourself and your needs, figuring out where you stand after an intense few weeks in your relationships.

Obstacles are confronted as the sun clashes with Saturn on October 18. This is a crucial time to reflect on boundaries, responsibility, and standards, as Saturn is a no-nonsense planet. Plus, Venus opposes Neptune on this day, finding us feeling sensitive and vulnerable, longing for love and structure. Some disappointing rejections may take place, but breakthroughs in the ways you’ve been overly accommodating may take place, which will find you stepping into your relationships (romantic and otherwise) with more confidence and authority. You know what you’re worth! As Venus opposes Neptune, you may feel like you want to help everyone, but it’s crucial you know when to say “no,” or else the sun’s clash with Saturn will find you with a heavy weight to carry, and perhaps unable to live up to your promises.

October 19 is busy: Action planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, creating a competitive atmosphere; your ruling planet Venus makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter, bringing plenty of romance; and Mercury retrograde opposes Uranus for the second time this month, finding you thinking back to October 7 and bringing surprising news. A powerful moment for bonding in your close relationships takes place on October 21 as Venus connects with Pluto. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and Pluto is the planet of the underworld, making this an intense time for emotional connection and healing.

The energy shifts on October 22 as the sun enters water sign Scorpio, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn on October 24, offering stability and finding you discussing commitments and long-term plans. Making decisions can feel overwhelming, but things are simply clicking at this time—but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so much of what’s decided at this time may need to be reworked. An important piece of information, especially concerning money or security, arrives as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on October 25. As frustrating at Mercury retrograde might be with its delays and misunderstandings, the insights you’re getting now are highly valuable.

Chatty Mercury and charming Venus enter your sign on October 27, finding you feeling popular and cute, but there is also some déjà vu: Mercury reentering your sign finds you thinking back to September, as similar conversations are being revisited. It’s wonderful to have Venus in your sign: You’re feeling spoiled and sexy, and you’re getting back in touch with who you are and what’s important to you. This is a great time to reconnect with people and meet new folks, too.

The month wraps up with a full moon in Taurus and the sun opposite wildcard Uranus on October 31: Keep your plans flexible because surprising changes may take place. You never know what to expect with Uranus, and as it opposes the sun, people are especially keen on their freedom. For you, Libra, the end of the month is major for finances, and you may find yourself wiping the slate clean of a debt, or confronting issues concerning taxes or inheritances. Again, freedom is a big theme at the end of the month, and financial freedom is especially meaningful to you at this time, even if that just means setting boundaries in your friendships around how many books you’re willing to lend your friends or who pays the tab.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in November!