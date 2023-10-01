Monthly Horoscope: Libra, October 2023

The sun is in your sign, Libra, reinvigorating you with passion and creativity! This is a fun, celebratory time of year for you, and enjoying time with the people you love most should be your highest priority. The sun in your sign finds you reconnecting with what’s most important to you, and during this period, you’re planting important seeds for what’s to come over the next year.

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on October 2: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and these qualities are amplified by the signs that they are currently in, Mercury in analytical Virgo and Neptune in dreamy Pisces. Separating truth from fiction is a huge theme at this moment.

Videos by VICE

Confusion could arise and people are especially sensitive. Save important discussions for another day; letting things marinate instead of rushing to decisions would be for the best. Scheduling issues might be especially frustrating at this time for Libras, so keep your plans flexible. A misunderstanding about work or time off may arise, so be clear about what is expected of you and what you expect from others.

Communication vastly improves as Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 3. A new piece of information could lead to a great change in your life. A deep discussion can take place. This is an exciting time to do research, and you may discover something intriguing about the past! Mercury enters your sign, Libra, on October 4, finding you feeling especially eloquent! You may have felt shy over the last few weeks, but you’re especially chatty now. This can also be a good moment to tackle paperwork that’s been piling up or to send a message in general.

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto and your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo on October 8. Libras are famous for diplomacy and tact, but you might be a little more confrontational and hot-headed at this time, especially when it comes to protecting your family, your living situation, or your personal life. Libras have been called indecisive, but you’re making a bold choice. Venus in Virgo also brings a shift in atmosphere: While Libras are social butterflies, you might feel called to catch up on quality time alone and one-on-one time with the people most special to you. While a group date might usually be exciting, a secret getaway might be more your speed now. A secret admirer could come forward during, too!

Venus opposes Saturn in Pisces and Pluto ends its retrograde on October 10. Venus’s opposition to Saturn isn’t the most romantic alignment, but it is a powerful one for finalizing things. Perhaps you’re breaking up with a lover or friend and need to set boundaries. Or maybe this astrological transit is about your personal habits and you’re quitting a habit or committing to setting better boundaries around your time and energy. Pluto ending its retrograde also stirs up complicated feelings about family or the past. An old tradition may be coming to an end, or maybe you’re inspired to update a tradition that you want to keep in your life.

Mars enters Scorpio on October 12, revving up the financial sector of your chart. This could bode well for negotiations, as you feel especially confident in going after what you want! You might be raising your rates or asking for a raise. You could be selling or acquiring something special, reworking your budget, or reimagining what themes like comfort and security mean to you—and how you want to achieve them. Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13, which is a promising time to gain support for something you want to do. An elder or mentor might be helpful to you at this time and productive discussions about the future take place.

There’s a solar eclipse in your sign, Libra, on October 14! A radical new beginning is taking place in your life. Not only do other people see you in a new light, but you’re understanding yourself in a whole new way. On a surface level, you might be updating your look, and on a deeper level, you could be relating to others—the world and your partners—in a new way. Astrologers regard eclipses as periods of great change and fated occurrences: You might feel like the things that take place now are meant to be. The path you’ve been metaphorically walking could reach an unexpected fork, and the turn you take may feel especially destined (if you believe in that kind of thing!).

Important information arises as the sun meets Mercury and Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 20. Pluto is all about depth: The discussions that take place at this time could be especially intense. Information that’s been suppressed could surface.

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 21, finding you contending with a power struggle at home or with family—the best way to work with this energy is to set egos aside, embrace ambiguity (and consciously acknowledge ways you might be a control freak!), and let go of what was. Embracing the present and its unknowns can be deeply transformative at this time. A big move is made: Perhaps you’re literally moving to a new home or maybe this change is more metaphorical, like letting go of something you’ve been holding tightly.

Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22. Venus’s connection with Jupiter could bring a lovely gift your way. Emotionally, it can find you feeling freed from the past! Mercury in Scorpio boosts discussions about money, and Mercury’s helpful connection with Saturn bodes well for discussing commitments and future plans. Scorpio season begins on October 23, activating the sector of your chart that rules your finances, belongings, and sense of security, and the sun also aligns with Saturn on October 24, finding you connecting with someone in-the-know to help you achieve your goals.

A lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on October 28, and it can be an especially busy, chatty one as Mars and Mercury oppose Jupiter! Again, eclipses are considered periods of great change, and a powerful letting-go could be taking place in your life. A debt may be settled; a financial one, or a more personal one, like an owed apology. Keep in mind that people might be competitive at this time as Mars opposes Jupiter. People could also be prone to gossip or exaggerations as Mercury opposes Jupiter. Things can happen quickly at this time, but you can move through this eclipse mindfully by setting boundaries with people who try to rush you.

You can feel ready to make your mind up about something, perhaps a financial matter, as Mercury meets Mars on October 29. But news or information could surface at this time, so if you feel like you need more details before making a choice, be confident in asking for more time. This eclipse is in Taurus, and the bull moves for no one! Free yourself to be stubborn about taking your time.

Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus on October 31, which may bring something delightful and unexpected your way. A surprising gift could arrive. A chance to break out of your usual routine can bring exactly the release you need. An unexpected emotional exchange may take place!

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in November!