Monthly Horoscope: Libra, September 2022

The sun in Virgo lights up a quiet, private sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on quality time alone to rest and take a break from your busy routine. Virgo is associated with The Hermit in the tarot, and meditating on this card can bring some interesting things to mind during this time!

Virgo season is a moment for you to rest your busy mind, but September 1 is quite chatty and productive! Mars in fellow air sign Gemini mingles with Jupiter in your opposite sign Aries on this day, pushing a conversation forward, finding you connecting with exciting people, or inspiring a breakthrough within a partnership. Mercury, which is currently in your sign, Libra, opposes Jupiter on September 2, again making for a chatty, busy atmosphere. The mood is optimistic and open-minded, but many of the topics and plans discussed now may be reconsidered or reorganized later this month during Mercury retrograde.

Videos by VICE

Mars enters its pre-retrograde shadow period in Gemini on September 3: Between this day and the start of the Mars retrograde on October 30, there may be some foreshadowing regarding which themes will be revisited and reworked during Mars retrograde, which lasts until January 12, 2023. The post-retrograde shadow ends on March 15, 2023, so we’ll be working with this energy for a while! Which themes mays be highlighted for you, dear Libra? Concerns regrading travel, school, publishing, sharing your ideas far and wide, long distance connections, justice, or spirituality come to the fore for you during Mars retrograde. Mars retrograde may ask you whether you want to change how you address and take action in these issues.

Venus enters Virgo on September 5, finding you feeling more shy than usual! You might be craving a private getaway with a lover. Libras are famously stylish, but you might not be in the mood to show off or be flashy at this time. You might feel pulled to explore your spirituality, and the spiritual connections you share with your friends and lovers can feel especially valuable at this time.

Mercury retrograde begins on September 9 in your sign, Libra! This may find you rethinking the decisions and discussions you’ve seen, especially since the pre-shadow period began on August 20. Mercury retrograde ends on October 2 (and the post-shadow period clears on October 17), and during this time, things move more slowly than usual. Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and misunderstandings, but it can be a powerful period for reconsidering and rest.

Rather than starting new projects, Mercury retrograde is a better time to pick up something that had been on the back burner. You might change your mind about something, so keep that in mind as you travel, sign contracts, or make big purchases—these are all topics astrologers typically advise against during Mercury retrograde, but if you can approach them with flexibility and hold off big commitments, you can work with the energy productively! Libras are famously indecisive, which might make Mercury retrograde in your sign an especially frustrating time for you! Or it might bring you the clarity you need as information you previously missed comes to the fore, or buy you more time to think things through.

The full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, which can find you completing a project, ending an old habit, or releasing an old pattern. A shift in your schedule or routine takes place, and this can be an exciting time to experiment with a new process or system. Mercury is retrograde, so your routine may be in flux, but do slow down, revisit old projects, or simply take a break!

The sun mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on September 11, which can find you feeling liberated from the past in some significant way, and your ruling planet Venus, currently in Virgo, squares off with Mars on September 16, inspiring an especially fun and playful (and perhaps a bit competitive!) atmosphere. Also on September 16, the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to take a break and slow down. The mood may be sensitive or even insecure, so be tender with yourself and others.

Mercury opposes Jupiter again on September 18, which can find you thinking back to the big ideas that were shared on September 2: New information is coming to light and you may be reworking these ideas. An exciting meeting can take place at this time—or perhaps you’ll run into someone from the past—as Mercury retrograde re-acquaints us with yesterday! Also on September 18, the sun mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring deep personal transformation. It’s a powerful time to let go of the past.

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Uranus on September 20, which could bring an unexpected gift or support your way. Uranus is the wildcard of the zodiac, and if you’ve been feeling bored, Venus’s connection with Uranus can shake things up!

The sun enters your sign on September 22, marking the autumn equinox. A new season is here! The sun in your sign can find you renewed with energy, creativity, and passion. The mood is celebratory and fun, and it’s a powerful moment to reflect on your future goals. An important realization about who you are, and who you want to be, takes place on September 23 as the sun meets Mercury, and Mercury enters Virgo while on its retrograde journey, which can put you in an introspective mood. Secrets may be shared, hidden places explored, and topics of a spiritual or psychological nature discussed. Ideas and emotions that were ignored or buried may be revisited.

Venus opposes Neptune on September 24, which might inspire a lazy and indulgent mood, and insecurities could be stirred up—again, it’s important to be tender with yourself and others. Confusion regarding schedules may frustrate you at this time, so keep your plans flexible. Channeling your energy toward creative projects is a productive way to work with this alignment!

A fresh start comes on September 25 during the new moon in your sign, Libra! You may be showing a new face to the world at this time: You can be realizing you want to change your approach to relationships, or perhaps making as small a change as switching up your everyday look. Protecting and cultivating your sense of peace and serenity are focuses for you right now: What do you need in order to feel emotionally and physically nourished?

September 26 finds Venus connecting with Pluto, Mercury retrograde meeting Venus, and the sun opposing Jupiter, making for a busy atmosphere. Venus’s connection with Pluto is particularly passionate and could find you connecting with someone on a deep level, or perhaps creating powerful art, while Mercury and Venus’s connection inspires deep conversations about your values and desires, exploring things you usually don’t think about…or don’t usually share! This discussion might not be with someone else; it could be an exploration of yourself while journaling or creating art. Either way, a reconnection with what’s meaningful to you takes place. The sun’s opposition with Jupiter inspires optimism and generosity, and helps you look at your relationships from a fresh perspective.

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on September 27, which might find you thinking back to August 22: A deep, meaningful conversation may be revisited. New information might surface. Mars and Saturn, currently in fellow air sign Aquarius, make a harmonious connection on September 28, finding you and a romantic partner or creative collaborator having a solid discussion about your goals and expectations. If you’ve needed the guts to do something big, you have the support and confidence to get it done at this time!

The month ends with your ruling planet Venus entering your sign, Libra, on September 29, and you’re feeling especially in your element! Venus in Libra inspires unity and harmony, and you’re especially charming and attractive. This can be a lovely time to make introductions, connect with people, and simply enjoy yourself! You might be reconnecting with your sense of fashion or your love of art, too.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in October!