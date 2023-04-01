Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, April 2023

Sweet, spiritual, creative Pisces isn’t a materialist, but Aries season can be a financially successful time for you! It may be a period of abundance, materially and creatively. An exciting negotiation could take place, and a great talent might be discovered or special gift exchanged. This is a great opportunity to rework your budget. You may sell or purchase something special or rearrange your belongings.

Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus and squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on April 3, which could find you having an intense discussion! Mercury is the planet of information and Pluto rules hidden things, so this alignment is quite revealing: Secrets may be shared, information exposed. Pluto is also the planet of power, and having the right information can lead to a tremendous breakthrough. In general, Mercury in Taurus is a busy period for your communications, but things are also busy where you live: You may be connecting with neighbors or exploring new spots in your neighborhood. Mercury connects with Saturn, which is now in your zodiac sign, on April 5.

The full moon in Libra arrives on April 6, perhaps finding you settling a debt, or taking care of taxes, bills, or other complicated financial matters. An honest discussion about money may be had with a partner, perhaps a romantic partner or a business one. Or you may generally consider how to create more balance in your approach to money. Themes like comfort, security, luxury, necessity, and fair give-and-take are on your mind.

Venus in Taurus connects with one of your ruling planets, Neptune, in your sign on April 7, creating a hugely romantic, whimsical atmosphere! Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure, and Neptune is the planet of dreams and fantasies, making it a powerful moment for intimacy and connection. A deep, powerful discussion takes place and an inspiring message may arrive. Your love life feels especially transportive, as if being with your crush or partner whisks you to another world! Creative breakthroughs could also arrive. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on this day, which means the plans and discussions that take place between now and when the retrograde begins on April 21 could be reworked and revisited.

Mercury connects with Mars in fellow water sign Cancer on April 8, pushing forward communications concerning your love life or creative endeavors! Decisive action is taken. Pisces can be shy, but you do love to flirt! On this day, your confidence is quite high; if there’s something you’ve been wanting from a partner, this is a productive time to talk about it.

Venus enters Gemini on April 11, which could find you redecorating your space or generally enjoying time at home and with family and loved ones. This is a lovely season to entertain guests. You may be growing closer to a romantic partner, perhaps inviting them deeper into the fold in some way. You might be in a nostalgic mood, eager to share stories about the past.

Venus mingles with Pluto on April 11, inspiring a deeply transformative atmosphere in your personal life! A great emotional breakthrough takes place. This day also finds the sun meeting your other ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, bringing a special gift your way or generally inspiring a happy-go-lucky atmosphere! A big reward may be won. A new cycle of wealth and abundance is starting in your life, dear Pisces. Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14, which can find you setting important boundaries with family and within your personal life.

The solar eclipse in Aries takes place on April 20, marking an important turning point in your life regarding money or your belongings. You can create a new budget that propels you to long-term success. A fantastic gift or purchase might be made, one that somehow ignites a new era in your life. Perhaps it’s a first car that symbolizes freedom, or something less obvious but still a huge change for you, like buying a two-pack of toothbrushes because you and a partner moved in together! A new source of wealth may appear—one that might be hard won or a stroke of luck. Either way, the resources that become available to you now feel fated or meant-to-be in a special way.

April 20 also finds the sun entering Taurus, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and making it a busy time for connection. The sun squares off with Pluto on this day, finding you exploring something hidden or secret. A clash of egos takes place, and you there may be a power struggle. A brilliant idea could come to you in a dream or during meditation.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, perhaps finding you revisiting past conversations. Information that was glossed over could become relevant now. Details about the past may emerge—but miscommunications or confusion could occur, especially if you’re rushing through things. Still, Mercury retrograde is a great time to simply slow down and rest. In Taurus, Mercury retrograde asks Pisces to take time away from texts, emails, and social media to simply be present. Read a book. Gaze at the ocean. Clear your busy mind! You might be running into people from the past or revisiting your old neighborhoods.

Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, at which point miscommunications or delays clear up, and Mercury will clear its post-shadow period on June 1, when you’ll be focused on new ideas and discussions! Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, finding us revisiting discussions that took place around April 8, and for Pisces, this is a time to restate your desires and aims. The sun mingles with Saturn on April 25, inspiring a productive, focused atmosphere that’s fantastic for getting work done and discussing future plans. Action planet Mars connects with electric Uranus in Taurus on April 29, bringing surprising news and invitations. This could be an exciting time for experimentation! There might be some big shake-ups taking place around you, but your confidence and eagerness to win can help you overcome any obstacle with ease, perhaps with a lot to show for it in the end.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in May!